(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Irish Life
Assurance plc's
(Irish Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A+'
from 'A', Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'and subordinated
debt to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade follows the upgrade of Ireland's Long-term foreign
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+' (see
'Fitch Upgrades
Ireland to 'A-'; Outlook Stable', dated 15 August 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com)
and reflects the importance of the Irish economy to Irish Life
as 99% of its
business is domestic. Prior to the sovereign upgrade, Ireland's
ratings
constrained Irish Life's ratings, which would otherwise have
been one notch
higher.
The ratings also reflect Irish Life's strong standalone
capitalisation
(regulatory solvency of 193% at end-1Q14), comparatively
low-risk business (the
majority of Irish Life's insurance net liabilities are
unit-linked, with
investment risk borne by policyholders) and strong market
position, although in
view of the weak operating environment in Ireland, Fitch expects
the company's
earnings to remain under pressure for several years.
Fitch considers Irish Life to be 'important' to its ultimate
parent, Great-West
Lifeco, Inc. (IDR: A+/Stable), under the agency's insurance
group rating
methodology, in view of the earnings contribution and business
diversification
it provides to the group. Irish Life benefits from a one-notch
uplift from its
standalone assessment as a result of its ownership. Fitch views
Irish Life's
strategic importance as 'important' rather than 'very important'
or 'core'
because of its relatively small size compared with the group as
a whole, its
different branding and its newness to the group.
Irish Life's 'A+' IFS rating is two notches higher than
Ireland's sovereign
Long-term IDR. One notch reflects the strength of its balance
sheet, with a
significant proportion of its shareholder asset exposure being
to non-Irish
assets. The second notch reflects its ownership by Great-West
Lifeco.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that Irish Life's
standalone profile
will not improve to the 'A+' level in the medium term,
particularly given its
position as a medium-sized domestic Irish life insurer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase or decrease in Irish Life's strategic importance, in
Fitch's
opinion, to Great-West Lifeco could lead to an upgrade or
downgrade,
respectively.
The ratings could also be downgraded if the macro-economic
environment has a
greater than expected adverse effect on Irish Life's
policyholder surrender
rates, new business or profitability. Macro-economic threats
could come from the
Irish government's austerity package, high unemployment, reduced
consumer
confidence and lower than expected GDP, which might trigger
higher policyholder
surrender rates and lower sales volumes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13
November 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.