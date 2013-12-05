(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Jupiter
Global
Convertibles SICAV's Fund Quality Rating to 'Strong' from
'Qualifying'. The fund
is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the fund's longer, consistent track record,
supported by a
stable and disciplined investment and risk management processes.
It also
reflects the strengthening of the convertible bond team through
the addition of
dedicated staff members since the inception of the fund and the
growth of the
wider fixed income and multi-asset team which provides indirect
support to the
fund's investment process. Lastly the lead PMs now have
increased tenure with
Jupiter.
The upgrade is underpinned by the fund's three-year track record
(achieved in
October 2013) demonstrating performance consistent with its
investment
objectives and style.
The 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating reflects the fund's
well-articulated investment
process, the integrated research performed and proprietary
analytics employed by
the investment team. The portfolio managers are highly
experienced and are
supported by adequately staffed risk management and other
support functions.
FUND PROFILE
Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV is a long-only convertible
bond fund with
EUR855m of assets as of end-October 2013. The fund was launched
in October 2010.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The investment approach consists of building a bottom-up
long-only portfolio of
global convertible bonds reflecting top-down sector and
geographical views. The
approach to equity selection is value-driven, while the credit
selection process
focuses on avoiding credit impairment and default-driven losses.
RESOURCES
Jupiter's convertible bond team consists of two portfolio
managers (PMs), Miles
Geldard (30 years' experience) and Lee Manzi (15 years'
experience) supported by
one dedicated quantitative analyst and five credit analysts. The
PMs have
considerable leeway in selection and sizing of positions in line
with Jupiter's
investment culture. A Portfolio Analytics team of six provides
risk oversight.
TRACK RECORD
The fund has reliably delivered a consistent performance profile
over its
relatively short performance history to date. As a core
convertible bond fund,
it is typically not a top-quartile performer. However, it is
managed with
notably low volatility and a smooth delta evolution,
demonstrating an even
progression with adaptation to market conditions.
Fitch typically bases its performance assessment on a minimum
three-year period.
In this case, the fund only achieved a three-year track record
in October 2013.
FUND MANAGER
Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing
GBP29.9bn at
September 2013 (77% invested in equities) and employing 459
people.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may cause a
lower rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine the agency's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
John Cahill, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1453
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011
September 2011,
