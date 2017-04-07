(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Spain-based
Kutxabank, S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB+' from 'BBB' and
its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR
has been revised to Stable from Positive. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade of the IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflects
Kutxabank's robust
loss-absorption capacity, the progress it has made in reducing
problem assets
and equity investments, and Fitch's expectation that these will
be reduced
further. While our assessment of capitalisation is a key rating
driver, the
ratings also factor in: the bank's modest profitability; high,
albeit declining,
concentrations by name (particularly related to a few large
equity investments);
and Kutxabank's adequate funding and liquidity.
Kutxabank maintains satisfactory capital buffers over minimum
regulatory
requirements. At end-2016, the fully loaded common equity Tier 1
(CET1) and
leverage ratios stood at 14.8% and 8% respectively, above many
peers. The bank
has ample loss-absorbing buffers to protect creditors against
downside risks.
Unreserved problem assets (non-performing loans (NPLs) and
foreclosed assets)
are trending downwards and at end-2016 accounted for an
acceptable 53% of fully
loaded CET1 capital, indicating that capital is modestly
vulnerable to severe
asset quality shocks. The sensitivity of capital to market risk
is also
declining as the bank gradually divests its equity holdings.
Positive developments in the Spanish economy are resulting in
lower unemployment
rates and a modest recovery of the property sector, leading to a
continuous
improvement in the bank's asset quality metrics. Kutxabank's NPL
ratio, while
still high by international standards, improved to 6.8% at
end-2016 (from 8.7%
at end-2015) due to higher recoveries and write-offs offsetting
lower NPL
entries. Including foreclosed assets, the problem asset ratio
was 8.7%.
Domestically, Kutxabank's NPL levels compare well with peers',
mainly reflecting
the resilience of the bank's large mortgage lending business in
the Basque
Country.
Kutaxbank's earnings are fairly modest, and we expect banking
revenues to remain
under pressure in 2017 from low interest rates and muted loan
volumes. However,
the bank's solid insurance and asset management businesses
provide a certain
degree of earnings diversification and stability. Internal
capital generation
should also benefit from lower provisioning needs as asset
quality improves
gradually.
Kutxabank largely funds its retail lending through an ample
retail deposit base
and, to a lesser extent, covered bonds. The bank's liquidity
position is
adequate given a well-diversified debt maturity profile and
stable deposits.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Kutxabank's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank
can no longer
rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign
in the event
that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
A further upgrade of Kutxabank's ratings would be contingent on
a sovereign
upgrade, combined with marked and consistent improvements in the
bank's asset
quality and earnings as well as further progress in divesting
equity
investments, thus reducing market risk and risk concentration
levels. Capital
levels should also be maintained at current levels to support
any upgrade.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise from sudden capital
erosion due to
unexpected losses or a material weakening of profitability,
although Fitch does
not expect this in the short term. A deterioration of the bank's
funding and
liquidity profile would also put pressure on the ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
Kutxabank. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kutxabank, S.A.:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: upgraded to 'F2' from
'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 34 64
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avinguda Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08029 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001