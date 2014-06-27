(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Caja
Laboral Popular
Cooperativa de Credito (Laboral Kutxa, BBB+/Stable/F2/bbb+)
outstanding EUR4.2bn
cedulas hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds or CH) to 'A+' from
'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade follows the upgrade of Laboral Kutxa's Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' on 26 June 2014. Laboral
Kutxa's IDR is driven
by its standalone creditworthiness (see 'Fitch Upgrades Laboral
Kutxa and Caja
Rural de Navarra to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable' at
www.fitchratings.com).
In addition, the European Union Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
was enacted on 12 June 2014, so Fitch has factored into the
programme's rating
the IDR uplift of 1, which was assigned in April 2014 (see
"Fitch Revises
Outlook on Spanish Covered Bonds on Criteria Amendments" dated 2
April 2014).
The IDR uplift is supported by the agency's opinion of Spain
being a covered
bonds-intensive jurisdiction.
The CH's 'A+' rating is based on Laboral Kutxa's 'BBB+'
Long-term IDR, an IDR
uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and
the level of
overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the
outstanding CH of
131% relied upon by Fitch, which would provide recoveries in
excess of 91% on CH
assumed to be in default in a 'A+' scenario.
Fitch's lifetime default and recovery expectations on the entire
cover pool are
16.2% and 49.7%, respectively, under a base case scenario, and
31.7% and 40.4%
under a 'A+' stress. These expectations take into consideration
the cover pool
composition by asset type, which is mainly composed of
residential mortgages
(86%).
The breakeven OC for Laboral Kutxa's CH 'A+' rating is 52%.
There is a
significant cushion against a decrease in the 131% OC which
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis. The fact that the bank does not have a
public OC
commitment in place and considering Laboral Kutxa's Short-Term
IDR of 'F2', in
its analysis, Fitch relies on the lowest OC observed during the
last 12 months,
after applying a 10% haircut.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The CH's 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
Laboral Kutxa's IDR
was downgraded by one notch or more to 'BBB' or below, or the
programme's relied
upon OC drops below Fitch's estimated breakeven OC ratio of 52%
in a 'A+'
stress. The Stable Outlook on Laboral Kutxa's IDR drives the
Stable Outlook on
the CH.
The Fitch breakeven OC for a given rating will be affected,
among others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore the breakeven
OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to
remain stable.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Antonio Casado
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 76
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
General Castanos, 11
28004 Madrid
Secondary Analyst
Alvaro Utrera
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 75
Committee Chair
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 10
March 2014,
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity &
Refinancing Stress
Addendum' dated 4 February 2014 (in addition see NRAC 'Fitch
Reviews CVBs
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stresses for European
Peripheral Countries',
dated 4 June 2014), EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' dated 28
May 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 28 May 2014, 'Criteria
Addendum: Spain
- Residential Mortgage Loss And Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 05
June 2014,
'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME
CLOs)' dated 5 March 2014are available at www.fitchratings.com.
