(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa's (Land Bank) support-driven National Long-term Rating to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), Sanlam Capital Markets Limited (SCM) and Genbel Securities Limited's (Gensec) ratings. The rating actions follow a peer review, which included all of the Fitch-rated South African financial institutions except for the five major banks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - DBSA AND LAND BANK Land Bank's upgrade is a result of Fitch's consideration that there is an increased likelihood of support from the South African government after Land Bank successfully dealt with a number of internal challenges over the past few years. Land Bank's and DBSA's National Long-term ratings reflect the high perceived level of support the entities would receive as state-owned development finance institutions, incorporated by Acts of Parliament. They are driven by the sovereign's local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; BBB+). RATING SENSITIVITIES - DBSA AND LAND BANK DBSA and Land Bank's National Ratings would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's perception of the South African authorities' willingness to support these entities if required. This could include public statements of a change in willingness to support these entities or potentially an increase in explicit, formalised support such as guarantees or callable capital facilities. DBSA and Land Bank's Support Ratings could be affected if there was any weakening in the sovereign's ability to support, which could be reflected by a downgrade of South Africa's local currency IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SCM AND GENSEC The National and Support Ratings of SCM and its parent, Gensec, are driven by a high perceived level of support from Sanlam Limited (Sanlam; AA-(zaf)) in line with Fitch's assessment of these entities as strategically important subsidiaries of Sanlam. Fitch considers that Sanlam's ability to provide this support is in turn driven by its operating subsidiaries, for example Sanlam Life Insurance Limited (SLI, AA(zaf)). SCM's guaranteed obligations cover most of SCM's trading creditors and benefit from a direct guarantee from Sanlam. The guaranteed obligations are equalised with Sanlam's National Ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SCM AND GENSEC The National Ratings of SCM and Gensec would be sensitive to any change in Sanlam's and/or SLI's ratings. Their Support Ratings of '2' could be sensitive to a change in Sanlam's and/or SLI's ability or willingness to support the entities. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT OF BANK OF CHINA's DMTN PROGRAMME Bank of China Limited (BoC) - Johannesburg Branch's DMTN Programme's National Ratings are driven by Bank of China's Long-term foreign currency rating (A/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT OF BANK OF CHINA's DMTN PROGRAMME BoC Johannesburg Branch's DMTN Programme's National Ratings are derived from Bank of China's 'A' IDR. BOC's IDR reflects Fitch's perceived level of support from the Chinese authorities if required. The bank's IDR is sensitive to changes in the perceived ability or willingness of the Chinese government to provide support to the bank. Any change in BOC's rating would also result in a change in the programme's ratings. China's sovereign support to its major commercial banks could be sensitive to deterioration in the sovereign balance sheet. Other negative drivers may include significant weakening in economic growth or continued rapid growth of financial sector assets relative to GDP. The rating actions are as follows: Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Development Bank of Southern Africa National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Sanlam Capital Markets Limited National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Guaranteed obligations: National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'; National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Genbel Securities Limited National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Bank of China Limited - Johannesburg Branch Senior unsecured DMTN programme: National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf) ' National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Contact: Primary Analyst (Land Bank, SCM, Gensec, BOC Johannesburg Branch) Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (DBSA) Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806 Dubai Media City P.O. Box 502030, Dubai Secondary Analyst (DBSA) Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Secondary Analyst (Land Bank, SCM, Gensec) Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Secondary Analyst (BOC - Johannesburg Branch) Chunling Wen Associate Director +86 10 8567 9898 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 9131 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 