Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Latvia - Rating Action ReportLONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Latvia's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Short-term foreign
currency IDR to 'F2' from 'F3' and Country Ceiling to 'AAA' from
'A'. The
Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
the Long-term
local currency IDR at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade follows the announcement of ECOFIN's decision today
to invite Latvia
to join the eurozone on 1 January 2014 and reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
Medium
- Euro adoption will enhance economic policy coherence and
credibility compared
with the current exchange rate peg to the euro. The Latvian
economy is closely
integrated with the EU through trade, investment and substantial
ownership of
its financial sector by Nordic parent banks. It has also
demonstrated the
flexibility required to adjust to shocks within the confines of
a currency
union.
- Euro accession will reduce credit risks associated with
foreign currency
exposures in the banking system as well as the country's high
level of net
external debt.
- Euro accession will improve fiscal and external financing
flexibility through
the euro's reserve currency status. It also gives Latvian banks
access to
European Central Bank (ECB) liquidity facilities. Nonetheless,
membership of EMU
will bring additional financial liabilities related to the
funding of the
European Stability Mechanism. Although the size of such costs is
unclear,
participation in the ESM would enhance fiscal financing
flexibility through
access to new sources of emergency external funding, if needed.
Low
- The country's strong recovery from its deep economic crisis
has continued.
Growth surprised on the upside in 2012, while eurozone downside
risks have
eased.
- Fiscal consolidation has remained on track. Against a deficit
target of 1.9%,
Latvia recorded a budget deficit of 1.2% in 2012; down from 3.6%
in 2011. It
exited the EU excessive deficit procedure in June 2013.
The upgrade of the Country Ceiling reflects the application of
the 'AAA' Country
Ceiling that Fitch applies to all eurozone members other than
Cyprus and Greece.
Fitch considers the risk that a resident entity would be unable
to transfer
funds to a non-resident creditor due to an inability to convert
euros into
foreign currency - transfer and convertibility risk - to be
minimal.
Latvia's 'BBB+' foreign currency IDR also reflects the following
key rating
factors:
- Latvia's ratings are supported by underlying political and
institutional
strengths, underpinned in turn by EU membership, and a per
capita income level
higher than most rating peers.
- The significant presence of non-resident bank deposits (around
half of total)
renders banks vulnerable to a liquidity shock in the event of a
sudden deposit
outflow.
- Fast private sector deleveraging has put external indebtedness
on a declining
path, although net external debt remains relatively high at an
estimated 39% of
GDP in Q113.
- The small size and openness of the Latvian economy underpins
its volatile
recent macroeconomic performance as the country went through a
severe boom and
bust cycle.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
Nonetheless, the following risk factors individually, or
collectively, could
lead to positive rating action:
- Establishing a track-record of strong, stable growth while
preventing the
re-occurrence of macroeconomic imbalances, within the strictures
of the
eurozone.
- A further material reduction in external indebtedness.
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
lead to negative
rating action:
- A significant shock in the Latvian banking sector.
- A material deterioration in economic or fiscal performance.
- A severe re-intensification of the eurozone crisis, with
adverse implications
for economic growth, contingent liabilities or ease of
financing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that Latvia will continue to build on its recent
track record of
prudent macroeconomic policy-making and experience a smooth
transition to
membership of the eurozone.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Latvian subsidiary
banks would come first and foremost from their foreign parent
banks.
Fitch's fiscal projections are based on the assumption that
medium-term budget
deficit outcomes are broadly in line with Ministry of Finance
targets.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
euro area policy
makers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the
eurozone remains
low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Spyros Michas, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1121
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1189
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' and 'Country
Ceilings' dated
13 August 2012, and 'Distressed Debt Exchange' dated 8 August
2012 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
