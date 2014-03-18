(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Lazard Group LLC's (Lazard) long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch has also revised Lazard's Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrades reflect continued reduction of Lazard's financial leverage, strengthening of interest coverage and improvement in operating performance. The ratings continue to reflect Lazard's relatively low-risk balance sheet and significant franchise as a global independent financial advisor. Rating constraints, however, include a relatively narrow product offering, the cyclicality of its business model and high compensation expenses relative to other financial institutions. Lazard's pre-tax operating income improved in 2013, predominantly driven by the asset management business and to a lesser extent financial advisory. Financial advisory revenues declined 7% during 2013 despite a pick-up in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic advisory business in the second half of the year. Lazard has advised on a number of large transactions, including Microsoft and IntercontinentalExchange. Restructuring revenues continued to decline in 2013 due to a lower level of defaults and a strong fourth quarter-2012 (4Q'12) and are likely to be reaching cyclical lows in the near-term. Fitch continues to view Lazard's independence as an important competitive advantage in its advisory business, compared to peers with significant capital markets and trading operations. During 2013, asset management contributed over half of Lazard's operating revenues for the first time. This business continues to serve as an important source of revenue diversity, in Fitch's view. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 12% in 2013 driven by market appreciation. Lazard had modest net outflows of $1.9 billion in 2013 compared with net inflows of $2.7 billion in 2012. Fitch expects to see a modest AUM expansion in 2014 as a result of net inflows. However, a material pull back in emerging markets could challenge AUM growth. Lazard's emerging market and international funds remain its top focus as they have outperformed their respective benchmarks. Average management fees were 53 basis points in 2013, virtually unchanged from the prior year. Lazard's AUM is concentrated in global equities, with an emphasis on emerging markets. Fitch believes this potentially exposes Lazard to increased outflows in a risk-off environment. This is because investors may decide to reduce their allocations to emerging market equities more rapidly than other sectors. Furthermore, the correlation between the performance of financial advisory and asset management businesses tends to increase during market stresses, which occurred after the 2008 financial crisis. Leverage and interest coverage improved modestly during 2013, a trend Fitch expects to continue if market conditions remain favorable. In 4Q'13, Lazard issued $500 million 4.25% senior notes due 2020. The proceeds were used, along with cash on hand, to refinance its $528.5 million 7.125% senior notes due 2015. As a result of the moderately reduced debt load and increased EBITDA generation, debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by Fitch, declined to 1.35x at year-end 2013 (YE'13) from 1.52x at YE'12. Interest coverage improved to 9x from 7.8x at YE'12, driven the aforementioned EBITDA generation as well as reduced interest expense. The prepayment premium on the 2015 notes was manageable within the context of Lazard's cash balances at YE'13. The amount of capital returned to the firm's shareholders decreased in 2013 after reaching a high in 2012. Dividends and share repurchases were $416 million in 2013, down 23% from the prior year. Given the low capital requirements of the business and Lazard's clearly articulated strategy of returning 'excess' capital to shareholders, Fitch incorporated the reduction in equity capital into the ratings. Fitch will continue to assess the capital management strategy in the context of future rating momentum. Lazard continues to remain focused on controlling compensation expenses while attracting and retaining talented professionals. The firm's awarded compensation ratio (as calculated by Lazard) declined to 58.2% in 2013 from 59.3% in 2012. The cost saving initiatives announced in October 2012 should further reduce the compensation ratio to the targeted range of mid- to high-50%. Lazard recorded most of the one-time cash charges associated with staff reductions in 4Q'12, with the remainder recorded in first half-2013. Although these one-time charges had an immediate impact on profitability, Fitch views the longer-term reduction in the expense base as positive. Lazard's reported compensation expenses continue to be affected by the amortization of prior years' deferred incentive compensation, but to a lesser extent than in 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch views further rating upside as limited for the foreseeable future due to Lazard's relatively narrow product offering, the cyclicality of the its businesses and high compensation expenses relative to other financial institutions. Longer-term positive drivers could include further development of the asset management business with a more diversified product offering and investor base Lazard's rating and/or Rating outlook could be pressured by significant declines in financial performance and/or weaker market conditions. Significant deterioration in the currently strong cash versus long-term debt levels could also adversely impact Lazard's ratings. A change in strategy that includes more balance sheet intensive businesses, although not expected, could also negatively impact the ratings. Current ratings incorporate the cyclical nature of Lazard's businesses and reflect an expectation that EBITDA will vary with broad business and market cycles. Sizeable acquisitions that result in higher leverage or reduced interest coverage ratios could also trigger a downgrade. Lazard is a well-established global investment bank that operates two main businesses: financial advisory and asset management. Financial advisory remains the cornerstone of the franchise and includes both M&A and restructuring. Asset management has established a good foothold, and average assets under management levels have trended higher over the past couple of years. Lazard's competitive advantages are its highly experienced professionals, global reach and independent status. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Lazard Group LLC --Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive; --Senior debt rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 12, 2013). 