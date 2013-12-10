(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Levi Strauss & Co. (Levi) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed its rating on Levi's secured bank credit facility at 'BB+' and senior unsecured notes at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Levi had $1.6 billion of debt outstanding as of Aug. 25, 2013. Key Rating Drivers Improved Credit Profile: The upgrade reflects strong, margin-driven growth in EBITDA to $616 million in the 12 months ended Aug. 25, 2013 from a level below $500 million over the past four years, together with meaningful debt reduction over 2012-2013, leading to marked improvement in the company's credit profile. The upgrade further reflects the expectation for additional debt repayment over the next several years that will drive further improvement in adjusted leverage. The rating continues to reflect Levi's well-known brands, strong market shares, and wide geographic diversity, as well as the challenging consumer environment and weak sales trends in international markets. EBIT Margin Improvement: Levi's EBIT margin improved strongly to 10.6% in the 12 months ended Aug. 25, 2013 from 7.4% in fiscal 2012, driven by an expansion of the gross margin due primarily to the effect of lower cotton prices in the first half of the year, as well as strong cost containment. This represents a change in trend from five years of margin contraction (2007-2011) caused by the global recession, Levi's investments in its products, advertising, and retail stores, and higher cotton costs. Fitch believes that EBIT margins could be constrained over the near term by the promotional selling environment, as well as higher advertising expense and incentive compensation, but that they will broadly stabilize at or near current levels longer-term. Mixed Top Line: Levi's revenues grew 2.3% on a constant currency basis in the nine months ended Aug. 25 2013, following a 0.4% constant currency decline in fiscal 2012 (ended November). This reflects sales declines in the Asia Pacific region (16% of 2012 revenues) and weak sales growth in Europe (24% of revenues), partly offsetting low- to mid-single-digit growth in the Americas (60% of revenues). Fitch projects consolidated sales growth will track at a low single-digit pace over the next 12-24 months, and will continue to be moderately constrained by the economic slowdown in Europe and Asia. FCF to Debt Reduction: Leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) improved to 3.8x at August 2013 from 5.0x at fiscal year-end 2012, as EBITDA recovered strongly and as Levi repaid $180 million of debt from free cash flow (FCF). Fitch expects management to continue to strengthen the balance sheet by using FCF, which Fitch estimates at around $200 million per year, to repay debt. There is only $48 million of long-term debt maturing in the next four years, though the $401 million of Euro senior notes due in May 2018 become callable in 2014, and the $525 million of senior notes due in May 2020 become callable in 2015, giving the company the flexibility to further reduce debt levels. Leverage could therefore improve toward the mid-3x range over the next two years assuming steady to gradually improving EBITDA and management's continued commitment to debt reduction. Adequate Liquidity: Liquidity is supported by FCF as well as cash of $382 million and revolver availability of $522 million as of Aug. 25, 2013. There were no borrowings against the facility at quarter-end. Secured Bank Facility: The 'BB+' rating of the $850 million secured revolving credit facility reflects its superior position in the capital structure, secured by North American inventories and receivables, and the U.S. Levi trademark. The facility also benefits from upstream guarantees from the domestic operating companies. Rating Sensitivities A positive rating action would be considered as there is evidence that Levi's margins are in a sustained recovery. Fitch would also expect to see FCF remain in positive territory, permitting ongoing reduction in debt levels and improvement in adjusted financial leverage to the mid-3x range. A negative rating action would be considered if recent margin improvement proves to be short-lived, and sales trends remain soft, causing adjusted financial leverage to move back above the mid-4x range. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Levi Strauss & Co. --IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; --$850 million secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Philip M. Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Committee Chairperson Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.