(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Lithuania - Rating Action Report
LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Lithuania's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and
revised the Outlook
to Stable from Positive. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has
also been
upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' and the Country Ceiling raised to
'AAA' from 'A+'.
The Long-term local currency IDR has been affirmed at 'A-' with
a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured
foreign currency
bonds have been upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and the issue
ratings on its senior
unsecured local currency bonds affirmed at 'A-'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Lithuania is 3 October 2014, but Fitch believes that
developments in
Lithuania warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for this
is laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions reflect the following key rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
The upgrade of Lithuania's Long-term foreign currency IDR
follows the
announcement on 20 June by the European Commission's Economic
and Financial
Affairs Council (ECOFIN) that it has recommended Lithuania
becomes the 19th
eurozone member on 1 January 2015, which will be formally agreed
by the European
Council in July.
Euro adoption will enhance Lithuania's economic policy coherence
and credibility
compared with the current exchange rate peg to the euro. It will
reduce credit
risks associated with foreign currency exposures on the
sovereign's balance
sheet and in the banking system, as well the country's still
high level of net
external debt. The euro's reserve currency status will enhance
the sovereign's
fiscal and external financing flexibility, while Lithuanian
banks will gain
access to European Central Bank (ECB) liquidity facilities.
The increase of the Country Ceiling to 'AAA' represents the
maximum cap for the
foreign currency rating of issuers and transactions based in
Lithuania. The
agency views the risk of the imposition of capital or exchange
controls within
the eurozone as low but not negligible. Consequently, the agency
imposes a
maximum Country Ceiling uplift of six notches above the
Long-term foreign
currency IDR for eurozone member states.
Lithuania's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Lithuania's strong recovery from its deep economic crisis has
continued and the
economy displays relatively few macroeconomic imbalances. The
economy has
demonstrated the flexibility required to adjust to shocks
without exchange rate
adjustment. Fitch expects the Lithuanian economy to operate
close to potential
in 2014-15, registering annual average growth of 3.5%, broadly
in line with the
'A' median.
Lithuania has undertaken significant fiscal consolidation since
2009,
successfully exiting the EC's Excessive Deficit Procedure in
2Q13. Fitch
forecasts Lithuania's general government deficit at 2.2% of GDP
in 2014 and 1.7%
in 2015, after 2.2% in 2013. Government debt was 39.4% of GDP at
end-2013, below
the 'A' range median of 50%.
Lithuanian's banking system is stable. Capital adequacy ratios
increased to
17.6% at end-2013 from 15.7% at end-2012. The quality of banks'
loan portfolios
has also improved, with non-performing loans declining to 11%
from a peak of 20%
in 2010.
External finances compare weakly against rating peers.
Lithuania's net external
debt was equivalent to 25.2% of GDP at end-2013, compared with a
net creditor
position for the median of 'A' rated peers.
It has strong governance and effective policy-making
institutions. Measures of
human development, governance and ease of doing business are
broadly in line
with the 'A' median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively could trigger a positive rating action include:
- A longer track record of strong and stable growth that fosters
income
convergence towards the 'A' median, without the re-emergence of
macroeconomic
imbalances.
- Further material reductions in public indebtedness.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a negative
rating action include:
- A severe shock that undermines macroeconomic and financial
stability, leading
to renewed macroeconomic imbalances.
- Deterioration in Lithuania's public debt dynamics, reflecting
economic
underperformance and/or sustained fiscal slippage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are based on the following key
assumptions:
The European Council formally endorses the recommendation of
ECOFIN, as it has
in the case of every other eurozone accession country, and
Lithuania becomes a
eurozone member on 1 January 2015.
Medium-term budget deficit outcomes are broadly in line with the
Ministry of
Finance's targets and are consistent with continued fiscal
consolidation.
The gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial
integration at the
eurozone level will continue, key macroeconomic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound, and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Fitch assumes no material escalation in developments between
Russia and the
Ukraine that would lead to a significant external shock to
Lithuania's economy.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria', dated 13 August 2012, and
August 2012, and
'Country Ceilings', dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
Country Ceilings
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
