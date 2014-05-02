(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA/FRANKFURT, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded the City
of Barcelona's and the City of Madrid's Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch has
also affirmed their
Short-term foreign currency IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.
Their
respective bond issues/senior unsecured ratings have also been
upgraded to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of International
Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take
place according
to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs
to deviate from
this in order to comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a
rating review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe it inappropriate for us to wait until the
next scheduled
review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status.
The next scheduled review date for Fitch's ratings of the City
of Barcelona and
the City of Madrid was 3 October 2014. However, following the
upgrade of the
Spain's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
'BBB+'/Stable from 'BBB'/Stable (see 'Fitch Upgrades Spain to
`BBB+; Outlook
Stable' dated 25 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com), we have
taken a similar
rating action on the City of Barcelona and the City of Madrid as
they are rated
at the same level as the sovereign. A list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings on Barcelona and Madrid are capped by the sovereign
rating, in line
with Fitch's rating criteria. Under our criteria, local and
regional governments
can only be rated above the sovereign in exceptional
circumstances.
The ratings of Barcelona reflect the city's economic prosperity
relative to
national levels and its strong budgetary performance and debt
metrics. Barcelona
is the administrative, political and economic centre of the
region of Catalonia.
Tourism is an important sector for the city, and the city has
one of the most
active Mediterranean ports in the cruise business.
Last year Barcelona reported a 24.4% current margin, due to a
strong 20% yoy
increase in transfers from the national government. Under our
base case
scenario, we expect the current margin to remain above 23%.
During the 2009-2013
period, the city's administration was able to balance its
account with an
average surplus at 2.96% of total revenue. Fitch expects debt to
remain moderate
in the medium term at 45% of current revenues in 2014.
The ratings of Madrid reflect the city's economic prosperity
relative to
national levels, its enhanced budgetary performance and debt
stabilisation. The
ratings also reflect Fitch's expectations that the city's
current margin will
remain strong in 2014 and 2015. Madrid is Spain's political
capital, main
economic hub and its administrative centre, and hosts a dynamic
financial
sector. Its current margin was 28.3% in 2013, a sharp reversal
from the trend of
weak current balances prior to 2011. Madrid's debt is high but
Fitch expects
this to decline sharply, mainly due to limited investments.
Under our base case
scenario, we expect debt to fall by 25% to below EUR5bn in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook is in line with the Outlook on the sovereign.
Any downgrade
of the sovereign would be reflected by Barcelona and Madrid's
IDRs. However, a
sovereign upgrade would not automatically result in an upgrade
of the cities'
ratings, as this would depend on Fitch's assessment of each
city's credit
profile.
Although Fitch presently considers it unlikely, Barcelona's
ratings could also
be downgraded if its debt repayment increases significantly
above the 16% of the
city's current balance expected by Fitch for 2014.
In the case of Madrid, the ratings could also be downgraded if
the city fails to
reduce its debt and if the current margin structurally falls to
around 5%.
The rating actions are as follows:
City of Barcelona
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F2' affirmed
Long-term foreign currency ratings of bond issues/senior
unsecured debt upgraded
to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
City of Madrid
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F2' affirmed
Long-term foreign currency ratings of bond issues/senior
unsecured debt upgraded
to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
