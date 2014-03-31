(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Mapfre SA's
(Mapfre) core
subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB'. At
the same time, the agency has affirmed Mapfre's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the stabilisation of Spain's operating
environment. Fitch
affirmed Spain's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' on 1
November 2013 and
revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. Consequently, Fitch
considers
Mapfre's operating environment as lower risk than in the
previous year.
The IFS ratings are now one notch higher than the implied
Long-term IDRs of the
core operating subsidiaries, reflecting Fitch's standard
notching to allow for
the priority of policyholder claims and the strong capital
regime for insurers
in Spain. Previously the IFS ratings were capped at the level of
their implied
Long-term IDRs.
Mapfre's credit fundamentals are underpinned by its solid
capital adequacy
(Solvency I ratio of 246% at end-2013), increasing consolidated
shareholders'
funds (EUR7.8bn at end-2013 excluding minorities) and strong
underwriting
performance. In 2013, Mapfre's non-life technical performance
continued to
perform strongly, reflected in a 95.2% Fitch-calculated combined
ratio (2012:
93.9%) and a net return on assets of 1.4% (2012: 1.2%), which
compares
favourably with peers.
The sovereign rating of Spain (BBB/Stable) continues to weigh on
the group's
ratings. With 56% of the group's financial assets invested in
Spain, Mapfre
remains substantially exposed to the Spanish economy.
The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to
distribution in
Spain and Latin America. Mapfre remains a market leader in
Spain, with a 13%
market share, and a strong player in Latin America, with a 9.5%
share.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Mapfre will
continue to
maintain strong underwriting performance in the next 12-18
months and robust
capital adequacy.
Fitch considers Mapfre's level of financial leverage as low and
supportive of
the current ratings, and expects it to remain stable in 2014.
Mapfre's
Fitch-calculated financial leverage declined to 21% at end-2013
from 24% at
end-2012, compared with its peak of 33% at end-9M12.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if its exposure to the
Spanish insurance
market or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a
material impact on
capital. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the
Spanish sovereign
rating is downgraded.
Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of the
rating of Spain,
alongside strong group capitalisation (as measured by, for
example, the
regulatory Solvency I ratio remaining above 200%), or exposure
to Spanish debt
falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds (currently
115%).
The rating actions are as follows:
Mapfre Familiar; Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos;
Mapfre Vida SA
De Seguros Y Reaseguros; and Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros
S.A
- IFS ratings upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Mapfre SA
-Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
-EUR1bn 5.125% senior unsecured debt due 2015 affirmed at 'BB+'
-EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017
affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13
November 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE
