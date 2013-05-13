(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
the Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and support rating floors of government-related
financial
institutions, following the recent upgrade of Mexico's sovereign
ratings.
Ratings have been upgraded for the development banks Nafin,
Bancomext, and
Banobras, as well as the non-bank entities INFONAVIT and IPAB.
Their local
currency IDRs were upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+', while the
foreign currency IDRs
and support floors were upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
Rating Drivers
The ratings of Nacional Financiera (Nafin), Banco Nacional de
Comercio Exterior
(Bancomext) and Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos
(Banobras) remain
aligned with the sovereign ratings, reflecting the high
probability that these
banks would receive support from Mexico's federal government if
required,
according to an explicit guarantee stated in their respective
organic laws
(article 10 in the case of Nafin and Bancomext, article 11 for
Banobras).
Infonavit's IDRs are in line with the respective sovereign
ratings of Mexico and
reflect its systemic importance for the Mexican government on
housing-finance
policies and social development goals. Although Infonavit is not
explicitly
guaranteed by the Mexican federal government, Fitch considers
that the
propensity of the sovereign to provide support is strong, given
the high
strategic importance of Infonavit. Fitch considers Infonavit to
play a key role
in financial intermediation, being the largest mortgage lender
in Mexico.
IPAB's ratings reflect the sovereign support that the institute
would receive
from the Mexican federal government, if required, given its key
role in the
local financial sector and ensuring public confidence in the
banking system.
Although IPAB's debt does not rely on a specific sovereign
guarantee, its
organic law states that, if required, the Mexican Congress will
establish
measures for the payment of guaranteed obligations and financing
of supported
financial institutions. This law also contemplates a specific
item of the
Expenditures Decree, that Congress will provide the budgetary
resources needed
by IPAB to face its corresponding financial obligations. In
Fitch's view,
sovereign support will continue to be forthcoming.
Rating Sensitivities
The ratings of Nafin, Bancomext and Banobras would reflect any
change in
Mexico's sovereign ratings, which currently have a Stable Rating
Outlook, given
that the IDRs of these banks are driven by the explicit support
granted by the
Mexican federal government in their respective organic laws.
In the foreseeable future, Infonavit's IDRs will likely mirror
any positive or
negative rating actions taken on Mexico's sovereign ratings.
Over the
medium-to-long term, as the housing deficit is diminished, the
strategic
importance of Infonavit to the federal government could
gradually change.
Although not a baseline scenario, Infonavit's ratings could be
driven by its
intrinsic financial profile, if Fitch perceives a lower
propensity of the
government to provide support.
Changes in IPAB's ratings will be driven by changes in Mexico's
sovereign
ratings, given IPAB's reliance on federal transfers to fulfill
its financial
obligations is likely to remain for the foreseeable future.
Currently, Mexico's
sovereign ratings have a Stable Rating Outlook. Also, IPAB's
ratings could be
negatively affected by changes in its legal framework or a large
reduction in
the transfers of budgetary resources from the government (one of
its main
revenue sources), that could alter its financial flexibility.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Nacional Financiera, SNC:
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Support rating floor to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, SNC:
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Support rating floor to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos, SNC:
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Support rating floor to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los
Trabajadores (Infonavit):
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Support rating floor to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Instituto para la Proteccion al Ahorro Bancario (IPAB):
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Support rating floor to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Nacional Financiera, SNC:
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+ (mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, SNC:
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+ (mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos, SNC:
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+ (mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los
Trabajadores (Infonavit):
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+ (mex)'.
Instituto para la Proteccion al Ahorro Bancario (IPAB):
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+ (mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Monica Ibarra (Primary Analyst - Nafin, Bancomext, Banobras,
IPAB; Secondary
Analyst - Infonavit)
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Alejandro Garcia, CFA (Primary Analyst - Infonavit)
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Manuel Valdes (Secondary Analyst - Nafin, Bancomext, Banobras,
IPAB)
Analyst
+52 81 8399 9157
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug 15,
2012);
-- 'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
National Ratings Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.