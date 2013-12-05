(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Caixa Economica
Montepio Geral's (Montepio) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB',
Support Rating (SR) at '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at
'BB'. Fitch has
upgraded Montepio's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'b'. Its
Long-term IDR
Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Montepio's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at its SRF.
The affirmation
of these ratings indicates Fitch's view that there continues to
be a moderate
likelihood of state support for Montepio, if needed. Capital
backstop funds of
EUR6.4bn are still available under the IMF/EU support programme.
Montepio holds
a 6.6% deposit market share, making it an important second tier
bank in Fitch's
view. Montepio has not required state aid but, in general terms,
Portugal has
been supportive of its banks.
The Negative Outlook on Montepio's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
the sovereign,
given the strong links between bank and sovereign ratings in
Portugal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT SR AND SRF
Montepio's Long-term IDR and SRF are sensitive to any change in
the assumptions
underpinning Fitch's current judgement about Portugal's ability
(as measured by
its rating) to support banks.
These ratings may also be affected by changes in the agency's
assumptions around
the sovereign propensity of support. Potential future sovereign
support for
creditors of banks across jurisdictions is weakening given
legal, regulatory,
political and economic dynamics. This is highlighted in "The
Evolving Dynamics
of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Path",
both dated 11
September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of the VR reflects a strengthening of capital at
Montepio. Its sole
shareholder, the Associacao Mutualista Montepio Geral (MGAM),
injected EUR205m
in 2H13. A further EUR200m is currently being raised in the form
of non-voting
participation units. Fitch's assumption underpinning the VR
upgrade is that this
will be successfully completed by end-2013.
Capital increases strengthen Montepio's ability to absorb losses
that may stem
from weak asset quality. Successful completion of the
capital-raising exercise
would have led to pro-forma Fitch core capital/weighted risks
ratio of 13.1% for
Montepio at end-June 2013, considerably stronger than the
reported 10.1%.
The rating action also reflects Fitch's views that Montepio's
operating
performance should improve in 2014. Although a return to
sustained profitability
is still far from evident, retail funding costs are likely to
decline and
margins may improve slightly given the bank's shift away from
low-yielding
retail mortgage loans and towards SME lending. A more favourable
operating
environment should also help support asset quality as Portugal's
economy is
expected by Fitch to come out of recession in 2014.
Montepio's VR also reflects the stability of the bank's deposit
base and limited
forthcoming wholesale funding maturities. Unencumbered ECB
assets represented
12% of 1H13 assets.
Montepio's VR reflects the bank's high exposure to the real
estate, through
loans and foreclosed assets. The bank is vulnerable to a
prolonged weak economy
and further downturn in the housing sector. This is not Fitch's
base case
scenario.
Montepio's credit-at-risk ratio was a weak 12.1% of total loans
at end-1H13,
negatively impacted by exposures to the construction and real
estate sectors,
which accounted for 18% of loans. Performance of these loans has
been
significantly affected by the recessionary environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upward rating potential, while limited, would arise from a
sustained improvement
of Montepio's core profitability, supporting a greater loss
absorption capacity.
This, together with an improvement in asset quality trends,
would allow the bank
to protect capital levels. Declining reliance on ECB funding
would also be
supportive of the VR.
Downward pressure on Montepio's VR would arise from
deterioration in the
operating environment, which is likely to trigger asset quality
weakening and be
reflected in Portugal's sovereign ratings. Failure to secure the
EUR200m of
fresh capital would also be negative for the VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT
The bank's subordinated debt has been upgraded to 'B' from 'B-',
one notch below
the bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's notching criteria. The
ratings of
subordinated debt are sensitive to a change in Montepio's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
SR: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance'
dated 12 December
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
