NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Multibank Inc.'s (MB)
ratings as follows:
--Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--National long-term rating to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
MB's VR drives its long-term IDR and national scale ratings. The
bank's VR has
been upgraded in light of MB's coherent strategy, improved
capital position,
improved market risk management, consistently high asset quality
and track
record of profitability.
The bank has successfully executed a long-term strategy, adopted
since 2005, to
improve its franchise and diversify its revenue generation. The
bank has emerged
as a key player in the middle market and retail segments with a
market share of
3.8% of general license banks' unconsolidated assets, having
greatly expanded
its commercial presence and deposit base while maintaining sound
asset quality.
The bank's capital position has improved. Fitch core capital
increased from
10.2% at year-end (YE) 2013 to 10.9% at June 2014. Tangible
common equity
increased from 7.1% to 7.4% during the same period. The bank's
capital position
benefits from a reduction in MB's securities' revaluation loss
as well as a $40
million issuance of common shares in 2013. The bank's lower rate
of asset
growth, which has declined to a sustainable level in line with
the rate of MB's
internal capital generation, also benefits the bank's capital in
the near and
medium terms.
MB has reduced its exposure to market risk, having partially
recovered a $32.9
million unrealized loss in the revaluation of its portfolio of
available for
sale securities in 2013. The bank has tightened stop-loss and
management action
triggers and reinforced monitoring systems of the bank's
sensitivity to interest
rate volatility.
MB's asset quality has been robust. Loans past due by 90 days
decreased to 0.8%
at June 2014, comparing favourably with the Panamanian national
banking sector
average of 1.6%. The bank's reserves represent 1.5% of gross
loans and cover
impaired loans by more than 200% at June 2014. MB has also well
diversified
portfolio with minor levels of concentration and related party
lending.
The bank's financial performance has been stable, underpinned by
healthy growth,
resilient margins, high asset quality and controlled operating
costs. ROAA has
consistently ranged between 1.4% and 1.7% since 2009. The
decline in the bank's
rate of annual loan growth (14.4% for the 12 months ending June
2014 compared to
a peak of 29.4% at YE2012) puts MB is in a better position to
benefit from the
investments in its network's expansion to date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. As a longstanding
dollarized economy,
Panama lacks a lender of last resort, though Banco Nacional de
Panama, the
largest state controlled bank, could provide temporary liquidity
loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Currently, there is limited upside potential for MB's ratings.
Further
strengthening of its business model and franchise, which may
allow the bank to
preserve a sound balance between asset and funding growth; as
well as
improvement in its profitability and current capital levels in a
sustained
manner, may positively influence its ratings.
MB's ratings could be downgraded in the event of a severe
deterioration in asset
quality or a decline in its financial performance, resulting in
a sustained
decrease in the bank's ratio of tangible common equity to
tangible assets to
below 7.1%, or a sustained decrease in the Fitch Core Capital
ratio to below
10%.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Multibank, Inc.
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support floor affirmed at 'NF'.
