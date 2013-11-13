(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded New Zealand-based Southsure Assurance Ltd's (Southsure) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Southsure's rating upgrade follows implementation of new prudential requirements for New Zealand insurers, which includes life insurers placing their life policyholder liabilities, and the assets backing them, into statutory fund(s).

As a result of this structural change Fitch now assigns a baseline recovery assumption of 'good' to the company's policyholder obligation, and notches the IFS rating one notch higher than the group supported implied Issuer Default Rating (IDR).

A portion of Southsure's policyholder liabilities are classified as 'non-life' insurance and reside outside of the statutory fund. However, as the majority of the company's underwritten insurance business is 'life' business the agency has assigned a higher recovery assumption based on the majority of the business.

Southsure's rating benefits from being part of a larger financial institution, Southland Building Society (SBS, trading as 'SBS Bank'; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB'/Stable), and the access this provides to very strong distribution channels and a valuable customer base. In addition, Southsure's operating performance has been strong: investment risk is low, the company has a solid reinsurance program, and no debt. Moreover, its absolute capital base, although modest, more than covers a technical risk-based calculation of required capital.

Measured against Fitch's median criteria guidelines for a 'BBB' rated insurer, Southsure has outperformed against most measures over an extended period. The insurer achieved a 15% ROA in FY13, averaging 14% over the last five years. Cash investments made up 78% of total investments at FYE13. The company held no non-investment grade bonds, and equities were a modest 16% of total shareholders' funds. A long standing relationship with a highly rated reinsurer enables the company to retain modest retentions in its term life risks and a stop loss cover provides catastrophe protection.

As a small insurer external risks to the franchise and operational risks, no matter how remote, are larger and weigh more heavily in a rating decision. Moreover, Southsure remains largely dependent on the group's customer base to sell its products, although the sale of third-party non-life insurance policies has grown strongly and provides greater customer and earnings diversity.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Triggers for a downgrade: Southsure's rating could be downgraded should it fail to maintain solid solvency margins above its regulatory minimum requirement of NZD5m. Given its high rating, a strong buffer above minimum regulatory capital requirements is essential to avoid any potential regulatory cliff, to comply with licensing requirements and maintain its on-going viability. Southsure's rating would be downgraded should SBS be downgraded or its standalone credit profile widen the rating differential with SBS. For example the franchise may be negatively impacted in the unlikely event that Southsure could no longer access the reinsurance market, or access to the group's distribution channels was constrained.

Triggers for an upgrade: The key upgrade trigger for Southsure would be an upgrade in SBS's rating.