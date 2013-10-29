Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Novosibirsk Region - Rating
Action ReportMOSCOW, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Novosibirsk Region's
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB-' from
'BB+' and its
National Long-term rating to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AA(rus)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The agency has also upgraded Novosibirsk Region's Short-term
foreign currency
rating to 'F3' from 'B'.
Fitch has also assigned the region's upcoming RUB5bn domestic
bond issue, due 30
October 2018, an expected Long-term local currency rating of
'BBB-(EXP)' and an
expected National Long-term rating of 'AA+(rus)(EXP)'. The bond
is rated at the
same level as the region's Long-term local currency and National
Long-term
ratings as it represents a senior unsecured obligation of
Novosibirsk Region.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the continued intrinsic strength of the
region's credit
profile and considers the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
High
Novosibirsk region's administration is marked by a track record
of prudent
fiscal management and adherence to conservative debt policy.
Despite an
unfavourable macroeconomic trend so far in 2013 and growing
pressure on Russian
regions' operating expenditure Novosibirsk's economic
performance has remained
resilient. Fitch expects the region will continue to demonstrate
double-digit
operating margins in 2013-2015, extending the trend over the
last five years.
The region's attractiveness for investments is steadily growing,
with domestic
investments in fixed assets increasing to RUB162bn in 2012
(2011: RUB140bn), and
foreign investments up 45% yoy at to USD772m.
The region's direct risk is low and its debt payback ratio is
strong. Fitch
expects debt to remain low with direct risk at below 30% of
current revenue in
2015 (2013: around 20% of expected full-year current revenue)
and the payback
ratio at around two years. The region is improving the maturity
profile of its
direct risk, which currently contains a large portion of
short-term bank loans.
The region has contracted three- and seven-year bank loans so
far in 2013 and
plans to issue RUB5bn domestic bonds with a five-year maturity
on October 31 to
refinance maturing short-term debt.
Medium
Fitch expects the region to maintain its sound operating
performance with an
operating margin close to 12% in 2013. This will be supported by
further
expansion of the regional tax base and by operating expenditure
control.
Operating margin was 14.6% for 2012, demonstrating continued
stability in the
region's budgetary performance. Fitch expects the region to
record a moderate
deficit in 2013-2014, driven by high capex exceeding 20% of
total expenditure
This is, however, mitigated by the region's strong
self-financing capacity,
which in 2010-2012 averaged 92%.
The regional economy is well-diversified across sectors and
across a large
number of companies. In 2012, gross regional product (GRP)
increased 4.1%,
outpacing the national average of 3.4%. The administration
expects that, over
the medium-term, economic growth will continue to outperform the
national
economy. This will be driven by growing transit and logistic
services due to the
region's proximity to large Siberian cities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A strong budgetary performance with operating margins above
Fitch's expectations
of 13%-15% in the medium term, conducive to maintaining debt
coverage ratio at
below two years, would be positive for the ratings.
A sharp increase of debt and contingent liabilities leading to
significant
growth of net overall risk and deterioration in debt coverage
would lead to a
downgrade.
