Oct 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russian diamond producer OJSC ALROSA's (ALROSA)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. ALROSA's Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'B'.
The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectations that ALROSA would deleverage using
proceeds from the sale of its gas assets to OJSC OC Rosneft (Rosneft, BBB/RWN).
The assets (100% interest in CJSC Geotransgaz, Urengoy Gas Company LLC, CJSC
Irelyakhneft and 99.9% interest in OJSC ALROSA-Gas) would be sold for USD1.38bn
in cash.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage to Fall
ALROSA plans to use the sale proceeds to repay short-term borrowings, which
Fitch estimates would reduce funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage
to 2.0x by end-2013 from 2.4x at end-2012. It will also contribute to an
improvement in the company's liquidity position. Sale of the non-core assets
will allow ALROSA to focus on the development of its core diamond mining
operations in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia; BBB-/Stable).
Significant Scale
ALROSA is the world's largest rough diamond producer by volume with a strong
reserve base. The company has more than 973 million carats of resources,
indicating an average mine life of more than 30 years.
State Support
Fitch assesses ALROSA's linkages with its controlling shareholder, the Russian
Federation (BBB/Stable), as firm, which provides a one-notch uplift to the
company's standalone rating of 'BB-'. State support during 2008-2009 included
the purchase of diamonds via the Russian State Depository for Precious Metals
and Stones, plus financing provided via state-owned Bank VTB (JSC)
(BBB/Negative).
The planned sale of a 16% stake in Q413 within a public offering will be neutral
on the company's ratings, as the Russian Federation and the Republic of Sakha
will remain joint controlling shareholders of the company.
Increasing Cash Costs
Like other mining companies in Russia, ALROSA faces higher mining cost inflation
than general inflation. An expected increase in the proportion of underground
mining will also negatively affect average cash mining costs.
Rating Constraints
ALROSA's lack of product diversification and its exposure to the cyclical
diamond market are rating constraints. In addition, the company is exposed to
Russia's higher-than-average political, business and regulatory risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-FFO adjusted gross leverage sustained below 2.0x together with positive free
cash flow generation
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-Inability to roll over maturing debt and attract new financing to meet debt
obligations
-Reduction of support from the Russian Federation
-FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis
-EBITDAR margin below 20% (41.9% in FY12)