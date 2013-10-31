(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded to
'BBB+' from
'BBB' the support-driven Foreign Currency Long Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
of Cofide, Fondo Mivivienda (FMV) and Banco de la Nacion (BdN)
(Peru). The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of Cofide, Fondo Mivivienda and Banco de la Nacion
reflect the
potential support from the Republic of Peru, whose ratings were
recently
upgraded by Fitch to 'BBB+/A-' (for further details on Fitch's
recent action on
Peru's sovereign ratings, please refer to the press release
'Fitch Upgrades Peru
to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable', dated Oct. 23, 2013.)
In Fitch's opinion, Cofide, Fondo Mivivienda and Banco de la
Nacion are integral
and key parts of the government, allowing it to perform basic
financial
functions (collections and payments through Banco de la Nacion)
and carry out
economic policy in specific sectors (Infrastructure through
Cofide, housing
through Fondo Mivivienda). Hence, support from the government
should be
forthcoming, if needed, which underpins the fact that these
entities' IDRs are
aligned to the sovereign's.
By the same token, Cofide's, Fondo Mivivienda's and Banco de la
Nacion's support
ratings and support rating floors, indicate the direct link
between the
entities' creditworthiness and that of their shareholder, the
Republic of Peru.
COFIDE is devoted to promoting Peru's sustainable economic
development by
lending to its target sectors (Mainly Infrastructure) through
intermediary
financial institutions (IFIs) and developing programs to support
micro-enterprises and SMEs.
BdN is the government's financial agent, providing banking
services and credit
to the central government and its agencies. It is in charge of
collecting taxes
and making payments on behalf of the Treasury. BdN also extends
credit to civil
servants and government retirees.
FMV was established by the Peruvian Government to facilitate
access for the
working and middle class to housing financing. FMV provides
long-term and
low-cost funds to its target sectors by lending through FIs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As state-owned financial institutions, deeply integrated within
the government's
structure, Cofide's, Fondo Mivivienda's and Banco de la Nacion's
creditworthiness and ratings are directly linked to those of the
Republic of
Peru; hence, their ratings should move in line with any
potential change in
Peru's sovereign ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
COFIDE
--Foreign Currency Long Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable.
--Local Currency Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+;
Outlook Stable.
--Foreign Currency Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Banco de la Nacion
--Foreign Currency Long Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Viability Rating 'bb+', unaffected.
Fondo Mivivienda
--Foreign Currency Long Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Cofide, Banco de la Nacion), Secondary Analyst
(Fondo
Mivivienda)
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Primary Analyst (Fondo Mivivienda), Secondary Analyst (Cofide,
Banco de la
Nacion)
Veronica Chau
Director
+52-81-8399-9170
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012;
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities', Dec. 5, 2012;
--'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency
Sovereign Rating',
Dec. 11, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign
Rating â€“
Effective Dec. 20, 2011 to Dec. 11, 2012
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.