(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.'s (Pinnacle) proposed $2.6 billion senior secured credit facility 'BB+/RR1' and up to $800 million in new senior unsecured notes 'BB-/RR3'. Fitch also takes the following rating actions on Pinnacle: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; --Existing senior secured credit facility upgraded to 'BB+/RR1' from 'BB/RR1'; --Existing senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'; Recovery Rating (RR) revised to 'RR3' from 'RR2'; --Subordinated unsecured notes affirmed at 'B-'; RR revised to 'RR6' from 'RR5'. The Rating Outlook is revised from Positive to Stable and the Rating Watch Negative on Pinnacle's unsecured senior and subordinated notes is removed. Fitch also expects to assign a 'BB-/RR3' to Ameristar Casino's (Ameristar) existing 7.5% senior unsecured notes being assumed by Pinnacle once the acquisition closes. The credit facility will include a $1 billion revolver and a $1.6 billion term loan. The proceeds from the credit facility and the new notes will be used to pay a $959 million cash consideration to Ameristar's shareholders, refinance $450 million of Pinnacle's 8.625% senior unsecured notes due 2017, repay approximately $1.2 billion outstanding on Ameristar's and Pinnacle's existing facilities and pay transaction costs. The acquisition is expected to close this quarter. Ameristar's 7.5% notes will be assumed by Pinnacle and Ameristar's operating subsidiaries will be guarantors of Pinnacle's debt. Rationale for IDR Upgrade The upgrade of the IDR to 'B+' reflects Pinnacle's improved business risk profile as a result of the Ameristar acquisition. Specifically, the merged company will be significantly more diversified with casino operations in 12 distinct markets and seven jurisdictions. No market will account for more than 21% of the company's pro forma property EBITDA. This compares to Pinnacle's current concentrations in Lake Charles, LA and St. Louis markets which account for 37% and 32% of the total EBITDA, respectively. The upgrade also takes into account Pinnacle's improved FCF profile as a result of the Ameristar acquisition and the wind-down of Pinnacle's development pipeline, which will be accelerated with the sale of Ameristar's Lake Charles project. Fitch forecasts run-rate FCF pro forma for the acquisition at around $300 million or $225 million once Pinnacle exhausts its net operating losses (NOLs) and becomes a federal tax payer around 2016. The improvement in the operating profile along with a healthy pro forma FCF profile largely offset Fitch's concern over the expected increase in Pinnacle's leverage pro forma for the acquisition financing. Fitch calculates Pinnacle's leverage pro forma for the acquisition roughly in the 6.25x-6.50x range, up from 5.1x as of March 31, 2013. The pro forma range takes into account conservative assumptions regarding the sale of Lumiere and the Lake Charles project, acquisition synergies and a full year of L'Auberge Baton Rouge operations. The pro forma leverage range is slightly high relative to Pinnacle's 'B+' IDR; however, Fitch expects Pinnacle to use its FCF to paydown debt and leverage to decline close to or below 6.0x by the end of 2014. Fitch forecasts leverage of 5.6x at year-end 2015 and 5.1x at year-end 2016. Pinnacle's publicly stated target leverage range has been 3.5x-5.0x. More recently the company has expressed a longer-term goal of getting to below 4x. Pinnacle will start generating substantial FCF as the company's development pipeline begins to wind-down. With the Lake Charles development being sold, Pinnacle's last project will be the VLT facility at River Downs, which will be complete by first-half 2014. Fitch expects the new credit facility to have a 50% excess cash flow sweep provision and the company has publicly stated its intention to use cash flow to deleverage its balance sheet. Fitch views the pending sale of the Lake Charles project and the successful covenant amendment/waiver consent from Ameristar noteholders favorably. On a standalone basis, Pinnacle was on track for an upgrade to 'B+' earlier this year, but the upgrade was delayed due to the additional leverage expected from the acquisition. Today's upgrade is supported by the lower pro forma leverage from the asset sales and the combined restricted groups. Fitch estimates that the sale of the Lake Charles project will reduce pro forma leverage down by approximately 0.2x-0.4x (see below for additional benefits from the sales). The consent agreement allows Pinnacle to combine Ameristar into its credit group, giving Pinnacle unencumbered access to Ameristar's cash flow. Free Cash Flow Fitch calculates Pinnacle's run rate FCF in the range of approximately $280 million - $330 million. This incorporates the following: --$285 million of Pinnacle's LTM EBITDA after cash based corporate expenses plus; --$348 million of Ameristar's LTM EBITDA after cash based corporate expenses plus; --$15 million - $25 million of EBITDA to account for further ramp up at L'Auberge Baton Rouge (assumes $25 million - $35 million run rate EBITDA) plus; --$40 million of synergies estimated by Pinnacle, which Fitch thinks is achievable minus; --$34 million of EBITDA lost due to the sale of Lumiere Place minus; --$10 million in state level income tax minus; --$240 million - $260 million in interest expense minus; --$80 million - $100 million in maintenance capital expenditures. Pinnacle estimates that it will not have to pay federal income taxes at least through 2015 due to its accumulated net operating losses (NOL). Once the NOLs are exhausted, Fitch estimates that Pinnacle's federal taxes owed will be in the ballpark of $75 million per year based on the same set of assumptions outlined above. EBITDA Forecast Fitch built a fair degree of conservatism into its EBITDA and FCF projections to account for variability related to general weakness in the regional gaming markets as well as new competition in Lake Charles, Bossier City and southern Indiana markets. Fitch's base case projection estimates that the combined company's same-store EBITDA will grow at a compounded growth rate of negative 2.9% from 2013 to 2016. Specifically Fitch makes the following assumptions: --Belterra's EBITDA will decline roughly 30% cumulatively through mid-2015 due to cannibalization from Horseshoe Cincinnati and River Downs; --L'Auberge Lake Charles' EBITDA will decline 25% in 2015; --Boomtown Bossier City's EBITDA will decline about 17% cumulatively between mid-2013 and mid-2014. These declines will be partially offset by the opening of River Downs in first-half 2014, further ramp up at Baton Rouge and Fitch's expectation of low-single digit EBITDA growth at the properties not being impacted by new competition. Fitch's base case EBITDA forecast for River Downs is $35 million relative to the Scioto Downs in Columbus, OH, which is generating approximately $45 million - $50 million in EBITDA but operates in a less saturated market. Liquidity Pinnacle will have a healthy pro forma liquidity profile with $613 million available on its $1 billion revolver based on the company's latest disclosure. Pinnacle may draw on its revolver to fund Ameristar's Lake Charles project prior to the project's sale closing. The revolver might also be utilized for the completion of River City phase II and the construction of River Downs, although the combined company's FCF should be able to cover the associated costs. Pro forma for the refinancing of Pinnacle's 8.625% senior notes maturing 2017, the earliest maturity will be 2018 when the new revolver becomes due. The discretionary FCF is expected to remain well above $200 million. The last project in Pinnacle's development pipeline is River Downs, which will be complete in the first-half 2014. Pinnacle has another $201.5 million to spend on River Downs as of March 31, 2013. Antitrust Related Dispositions Pinnacle reached an agreement in principal with FTC, which involves the disposition of Pinnacle's Lumiere Place and Ameristar's Lake Charles development. Fitch views the dispositions favorably because: --The sale proceeds will be used to repay debt with the sale of Lumiere Place likely to be deleveraging; --Near-term liquidity and balance sheet strength will improve as Pinnacle will not need to draw on the revolver to fund the Lake Charles project (approximately $330 million - $350 million left to fund as of June 30, 3013); --Exposure to gaming legalization in Texas will be reduced. Fitch estimates that a reasonable range for the combined sale proceeds is $320 million - $520 million. This assumes a sale multiple of 5.5x-7.5x for Lumiere and that Pinnacle recoups 50%-100% of the amount invested in Lake Charles development through mid-August. In its base case forecast, Fitch uses $420 million, the mid-point of the range. Transaction Ratings The downward revision of the RRs on Pinnacle's unsecured debt reflects increased amount of secured debt in the capital structure pro forma for Ameristar acquisition. The initial credit facility capacity of $2.6 billion will be around 4x the combined company's EBITDA, up from Pinnacle's current 2.6x. However, Fitch expects the credit facility capacity relative to EBITDA to decline to 3.0x to 3.5x range after the paydown of the term loans using the Lake Charles and St. Louis asset sale proceeds as well as adjusting EBITDA for the acquisition synergies and full year of Baton Rouge operations. Pinnacle is restricted to 3.5x capacity on its credit facility per Ameristar note covenants. Ameristar notes remain mature in 2021 and are not callable until April 2015. Pinnacle's subordinated notes restrict senior debt incurrence to 2.5x EBITDA. However, since most of the pro forma senior debt will be incurred using the subordinated notes' acquisition debt carveout there will be ample remaining capacity on the 2.5x senior debt carveout. (The 2.5x covenant measures senior indebtedness that was incurred using the 2.5x carveout, not total senior indebtedness outstanding). The 'RR3' Recovery Rating on the senior notes corresponds to Fitch's recovery estimation in an event of default in the 51%-70% range for senior noteholders. This is down from the premerger expectation of greater than 91%. Fitch estimates full recovery for the credit facility and no recovery for the subordinated notes. Rating Sensitivities At the current 'B+' IDR and with leverage initially above 6x, Fitch expects no further positive rating actions for Pinnacle in the near term. However, with the increase in size and diversification that will result from the Ameristar acquisition, Pinnacle's operating profile can support a 'BB' category IDR at or below 5x leverage. Fitch expects Pinnacle to reach or get close to 5x leverage within a two to three year timeframe. 