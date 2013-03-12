(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Banco Popular
Espanol, SA's (Popular; 'BB+'/Stable/'bb+') preference shares,
issued through
its vehicles, to 'B' from 'B-' and removed them from Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP).
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating action follows the approval to amend the trigger on
the coupon
omission of the notes from the availability of "Distributable
Profits" to
"Distributable Profits and Reserves". The change lowers the
coupon omission
trigger to the prevailing regulatory capital minima and will
therefore make it
harder for the issuer not to pay coupons on the notes. Popular
is now able to
pay coupons out of distributable reserves and not just out of
the previous
year's income.
RATING DRIVERS
According to Fitch's criteria, the notching of hybrid
instruments reflects an
assessment of relative loss severity and an assessment of
incremental
non-performance risk relative to that captured by the anchor
rating, usually the
Viability Rating (VR).
In this case, Fitch applies two notches for loss severity as
recoveries are
expected to be poor relative to the average. In relation to the
non-performance
risk, Fitch applies two extra notches for non-performance risk
given the high
relative risk of non-performance from the combination of
residual
coupon-deferral risk and the potential vulnerability to a
distress debt
exchange. In total, Popular's preference shares are now notched
four times from
its VR.
SENSITIVITIES
Popular's preference shares' ratings are sensitive to any rating
action on its
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPE Preference Shares International Limited:
Preference shares (ISIN: KYG717151099 and KYG1280W1015) upgraded
to 'B' from
'B-', removed from RWP
Popular Capital, S.A.:
Preference shares (ISIN: DE0009190702; DE000A0BDW10;
XS0288613119 and
ES0170412003) upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', removed from RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+ 34 93 323 8414
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
