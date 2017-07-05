(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the class
B notes of
Jiamei 2016-1 Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities and
affirmed the class A1,
A2 and A3 notes. The notes are backed by residential mortgages
in China
originated by Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd. (PSB).
The rating actions are as follows:
CNY151.0 million Class A1 notes due September 2046 affirmed at
'A+sf'; Outlook
Stable
CNY900.0 million Class A2 notes due September 2046 affirmed at
'A+sf'; Outlook
Stable
CNY1,364.4 million Class A3 notes due September 2046 affirmed at
'A+sf'; Outlook
Stable
CNY156.0 million Class B notes due September 2046 upgraded to
'Asf' from
'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the class B notes was based on higher credit
enhancement (CE) of
12.1% as at March 2017, up from 9.2% at closing, strong asset
performance, and
stable sector outlook.
Reported CE for the class A notes also increased to 17.4%, from
13.3% at
closing. The class A1 and A2 notes are paid on a predetermined
schedule, which
stipulates the target balance of each note after each monthly
payment date. Both
class A1 and A2 notes have been paid according to the schedule
to date. The
outstanding balance of the class A3 notes has substantially
decreased to
CNY1,364 million, from CNY1,908 million at closing, due to extra
collection
build-up between the pool cut-off date of 23 October 2015 and
first payment date
of 26 August 2016.
The cumulative gross default rate stood at 0.06% as at end-March
2017; well
within our base-case assumption of 0.20% cumulative defaults by
March 2017
(month 18) based on our base-case default timing curve. The
performance compares
favourably to China's two most seasoned RMBS transactions -
China Construction
Bank 2005-1 and 2007-1, where the cumulative gross default rates
stood at 0.17%
and 0.48%, respectively, at month 18.
Fitch forecasts China's GDP growth at 6.4% in 2017 and 5.7% in
2018, and we see
the asset and sector outlook of Jiamei 2016-1 as stable. An 'A+'
cap on Jiamei
2016-1 reflects the shortcomings of the data set available to
Fitch for
analysis. Data is only available during positive economic
periods and is not at
a granular level, as such, Fitch is unable to derive the factors
that cause
defaults.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and/or the
loss severity on
defaulted loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's
base case and are
likely to result in a decline in CE and remaining loss-coverage
levels available
to the notes. Decreased CE may make certain note ratings
susceptible to negative
rating action, depending on the extent of the decline in
coverage. Hence, Fitch
has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Jiamei
2016-1 by
stressing the transaction's initial base-case assumptions.
The analysis found the class A and B notes' ratings remained
stable under
Fitch's standard sensitivity scenarios of a 15% increase in
defaults or 30%
decrease in recoveries. In the combined scenarios, ratings
remained stable for
the class A and B notes under both the 15% increase in defaults
and 15% decrease
in recoveries. For both 30% increase in defaults and 30%
decrease in recoveries,
ratings remained stable for the class A1, A2 and A3 notes, but
the class B notes
would be downgraded to 'A-sf'.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
{Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio or
reviewed the
origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring.
Prior to the transactions closing, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of
PSB's origination files and found the information contained in
the files to be
adequately consistent with the originator's policies and
practices and the other
information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Pool cut-off data on a loan-by-loan level as at March 2017
All servicer and trustee reports provided by PSB as at March
2017
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Grace Li
Director
+852 2263 9936
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
