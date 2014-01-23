(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ProCredit Bank
Macedoniaâ€™s (PCBM) Long-Term foreign currency and local
currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at â€˜BB+â€™ with a Stable Outlook and upgraded
its Viability Rating
(VR) to â€˜b+â€™ from â€˜bâ€™.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded ProCredit Bank Serbiaâ€™s
(PCBS) Long-term
foreign currency IDR to â€˜B+â€™ from â€˜BB-â€™. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SUPPORT RATINGS of PCBM and PCBS
The Long-Term IDRs and Support Ratings of PCBM and PCBS are
driven by potential
support from their parent, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH,
BBB-/Stable).
In turn, PCHâ€™s ratings are based on Fitchâ€™s view of the
support it could expect
to receive from its core shareholders when needed, particularly
from its
international financial institution (IFI) shareholders.
The downgrade of PCBSâ€™s Long-term foreign currency and local
currency IDRs to
â€˜B+â€™ and â€˜BB-â€™, respectively, as well as its Support
Rating follows the
downgrade of Serbiaâ€™s Long-term IDR and Country Ceiling to
â€˜B+â€™ (please see
â€˜Fitch Downgrades Serbia to â€˜B+â€™ Outlook Stable, dated 17
January 2014,
available at www.fitchratings.com). This is because the bankâ€™s
foreign currency
IDR is constrained by the Country Ceiling
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and SUPPORT RATINGS of PCBM and PCBS
PCBM's IDRs and Support Ratings are sensitive to multi-notch
downgrade in
Macedonia's sovereign rating (BB+/Stable) and Country Ceiling
(BBB-). A
downgrade of Macedonia's Country Ceiling by two notches or more
would result in
a downgrade of the bankâ€™s Long-term IDRs. A downgrade of
Macedonia's Country
Ceiling to â€˜B+â€™ or below would also trigger a downgrade of
PCBM's Support
Rating. Upward movement in the sovereign rating would not
trigger an upgrade of
PCBM's IDRs in view of PCHâ€™s ratings.
A weakening, in Fitch's view, of the support available to PCBM
from PCH would
also result in a downgrade to the bankâ€™s IDRs and potentially
also the Support
Rating, although this is not expected by Fitch at present.
Potential support for PCBS, and hence its IDRs and Support
Rating, are
constrained by Serbiaâ€™s â€˜B+â€™ Country Ceiling.
Consequently, further movements in
Serbiaâ€™s sovereign rating and Country Ceiling would affect the
bankâ€™s IDRs.
A weakening, in Fitch's view, of the support available to PCBS
from PCH would
also result in a downgrade to the bankâ€™s IDRs and potentially
also its Support
Rating. However, this is not expected by Fitch at present.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PCBMâ€™S VR
The upgrade of PCBMâ€™s VR to â€˜b+â€™ from â€˜bâ€™ reflects the
bankâ€™s improved
performance in 9M13, consistent and sound asset quality track
record that
continues to outperform the sector average. Loans overdue by 90
days (PAR90)
have ranged from a reasonable 2% to 3% since end-2010, and have
strong reserves
coverage. The bankâ€™s liquidity is also comfortable.
Furthermore, Fitch forecasts
GDP growth of 3.2% for Macedonia in 2014, up from 2.7% in 2013,
which should
support PCBMâ€™s performance and asset quality further.
However, these factors are mitigated by the bankâ€™s only
moderate capitalisation
(Fitch Core Capital ratio of 11.8% at end-3Q13) in view of a
still demanding
operating environment, and a high level of foreign currency
loans. However, the
foreign currency risks are mitigated by Macedoniaâ€™s existing
currency peg.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PCBMâ€™S VR
PCBMâ€™s VR could be downgraded in the event of an unexpected
and material
worsening of the operating environment and a sharp deterioration
in asset
quality that puts pressure on profitability and erodes capital.
A further
upgrade of PCBMâ€™s VR is unlikely in the short- to-medium term,
given todayâ€™s
upgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
PCBM
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to â€˜b+â€™ from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
PCBS
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from
â€˜BB-â€™; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from â€˜BBâ€™;
Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating unaffected at â€˜bâ€™
Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from â€˜3â€™
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eris Huang
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1493
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 15
August 2012, Evaluating Corporate Governance Criteria, dated 12
December 2012
and Country Ceilings Criteria dated 9 August 2013 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
