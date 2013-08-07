Aug 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded three tranches and affirmed three tranches of Provide GEMS 2002-1 Plc, as follows:

Class A+ (ISIN XS0145700398): upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable

Class A (ISIN XS0145700471): upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0145701289): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Positive

Class C (ISIN XS0145701792): affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 75% from 85%

Class D (ISIN XS0145701875): affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

Class E (ISIN XS0145702170): affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

This German RMBS transaction is fully backed by second-lien mortgage loans originated by Rheinische Hypothekenbank, now part of Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG (A-/Stable/F1).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Stabilised Performance

Over the past 12 months the volume of loans in arrears by more than three months (excluding credit events) has remained stable at under EUR1.5m. In addition, loans defined as credit events have declined to EUR36.1m (23% of the then current balance) from EUR49m in June 2012 (24.9%). According to the investor reports, the reduction has largely been driven by the removal of loans due to ineligibility with the warranties, which over the past year amounted to EUR9.1m.

Meanwhile, EUR4m of loans have been liquidated with reported period loss severities ranging between 64% and 115%.

Credit Enhancement Sufficient to Withstand Rating Stresses

The notes in the structure are amortising sequentially, which has resulted in a significant build-up in credit support available to the top of the structure. As of June 2013, the credit enhancement available to the class A+ and class A notes was 91% and 70.6%, respectively, (compared with 17% and 14% at transaction close).

Given the second-lien nature of the portfolio and the low levels of recoveries achieved following the sale of the underlying assets, Fitch has assumed zero recoveries on loans presently defined as credit events and any future loans expected to meet the credit event definition. The analysis showed that the level of credit enhancement available at the top end of the structure is sufficient to meet the expected losses and for this reason the agency has upgraded the class A+, A and B notes to 'AAAsf' and 'BBBsf'.

The analysis also showed that further loss allocation can be expected at the bottom end of the structure, where the class E notes presently have losses allocated to their full outstanding balance, while the class D notes' allocated loss equates to 7% of their balance. This expectation is reflected in the 'CCsf' and 'Csf' ratings on the class C, D and E notes.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The transaction is susceptible to the performance of the underlying assets. A sudden deterioration in asset performance could lead to higher levels of credit events and losses for the structure, which in turn would put pressure on the credit enhancement levels, particularly at the bottom end of the structure.