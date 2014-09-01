(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch has upgraded the National
rating of PT
Sarana Multigriya Finansial (Persero)'s (SMF) to 'AA+(idn)' from
'AA(idn)'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term rating is Stable. The National
Short-Term rating is
affirmed at F1+(idn).
SMF's National rating was upgraded as a result of the
re-assessment of the
Indonesia-based company's link with the government under Fitch's
Rating of a
Public Sector Entity methodology.
'AA+' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
'F1+' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest
capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SMF's ratings reflect its status as a corporation wholly owned
by the state.
Fitch believes there is a high probability of extraordinary
state support for
SMF, if needed. Fitch uses its public-sector entities rating
criteria and
applies a top-down approach in its analysis of the company.
SMF was founded with the intent and purpose of promoting and
developing the
secondary mortgage market in Indonesia, to enhance capacity and
sustainability
of affordable public housing finance. To date, SMF has received
IDR2trn in
capital injections, with a further IDR2trn expected in 2014 and
2015- from the
Ministry of Finance (MoF), its 100% shareholder.
The Government of Indonesia believes that a home is a primary
need and priority
for every Indonesian family. SMFs establishment is part of the
government
policy of providing ownership of decent and affordable housing
to every
Indonesian family through the development of the secondary
mortgage market.
SMF reports directly to the MoF and its board of commissioners
is appointed by
the Ministry. SMF is audited by an independent public
accounting firm annually,
and is subject to audit by the state auditor.
SMF has focussed on increasing its financing commitment to
mortgage lending,
with total loans rising to IDR6,230.4bn in the financial year
ending December
2013 (FY13), from IDR4,778bn in FY12. Its main source of revenue
is interest
income, which increased to IDR542.8bn in FY13 compared to
IDR430.5bn in FY12.
The company has forecast interest income to rise to IDR1,596bn
by FY16rom
increased activities as loans are projected to rise to
IDR17,627bn by that date
from 6,230bn in FY13.
SMF expects to issue IDR2.5trn of debt and facilitate an
IDR1.5trn
securitization transaction in FY14. The company's management has
decided to
limit debt-to-equity ratio at 4x of equity as a means of
leverage. SMF uses a
mixture of bonds and medium term notes to finance its
operations. In addition,
SMF's role in the local secondary mortgage market has been
expanding since 2009.
It provided credit enhancement to six residential
mortgage-backed securitisation
(RMBS) issues. SMF has been actively involved in all of PT Bank
Tabungan Negara
(Persero) Tbk (BTN)'s RMBS issues, which have totalled
IDR3.96trn to date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward rating pressure could arise from any negative changes
to SMF's
governance through the government's ownership being diluted or a
reduction in
MoF's influence on its board of commission may trigger a rating
downgrade.
A full list of rating actions is as follows:
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(idn)'from 'AA(idn)' ;
Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Senior unsecured bond programme 2011 upgraded to 'AA+(idn)' from
'AA(idn)'
Senior unsecured Self-Registration Bond tranche I 2011 upgraded
to
'AA+(idn)'from 'AA(idn)'
Senior unsecured Self-Registration bond tranche II 2012
upgraded to
'AA+(idn)'from 'AA(idn)'
Medium term notes V/2013 affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Medium term notes VI/2013 affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States',
dated 04 March
2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
