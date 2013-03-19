(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the credit
ratings of
Public Storage (PSA) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A';
--$300 million unsecured revolving line of credit to 'A+' from
'A';
--$3.4 billion preferred stock to 'A' from 'A-'.
Fitch withdrew the IDR and senior unsecured notes ratings for
Shurgard Storage
Centers, LLC. Shurgard Storage Centers, LLC bonds have matured
and the IDR for
Shurgard Storage Centers, LLC is no longer considered by Fitch
to be relevant to
the agency's coverage.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's upgrade of Public Storage's IDR to 'A+' centers on the
company's minimal
debt, which results in low leverage and limited refinance risk,
coupled with
Fitch's expectation of sustained improvements in fixed-charge
coverage due to
solid performance of the company's self-storage property
portfolio and lower
preferred dividends. Credit strengths also include strong
liquidity and a long
management track record. The rating is balanced by the company's
focus on a
specialty property type and moderate portfolio concentration in
regions such as
California and Texas, although the portfolio includes over 2,200
properties in
38 states and seven European countries.
UNCONVENTIONAL FINANCING STRATEGY LIMITS REFINANCE RISK
The company has minimal refinance risk, funding itself mainly
with preferred and
common stock. Leverage, calculated as net debt to recurring
operating EBITDA,
was 0.4x as of Dec. 31, 2012 compared with 0.2x and 0.1x as of
Dec. 31, 2011 and
Dec. 31, 2010, respectively. While not indicative of leverage
given the
perpetual nature of PSA's preferred stock, the ratio of net debt
plus preferred
stock to recurring operating EBITDA was appropriate for the 'A+'
IDR at 2.6x as
of Dec. 31, 2012, compared with 2.9x and 3.3x as of Dec. 31,
2011 and Dec. 31,
2010, respectively.
Fitch anticipates that this metric will remain at or below 2.5x
over the next 12
to 24 months, which is solid for the 'A+' IDR. The improvement
stems from
Fitch's expectation that same-store net operating income (NOI)
will grow by low-
to mid-single digits. In a stress case in which same-store NOI
declines, this
metric would approximate 3.0x, which would be consistent with an
IDR of 'A'.
STRONG FUNDAMENTALS AIDED BY LOW SUPPLY GROWTH
Low levels of new supply for the industry are supporting PSA's
operating
fundamentals. The company's realized annual rent per occupied
square foot in the
U.S. same-store portfolio increased by 4.4% to $13.49 in 2012
from $12.92 in
2011. Weighted average occupancy rose 0.7% to 91.8% in 2012 from
91.2% in 2011.
U.S. same-store NOI and Europe same-store NOI increased by 7.9%
and 1.4%,
respectively, in 2012. Fitch anticipates that self-storage
demand will continue
to exceed supply, which should result in further rent increases
and same-store
NOI growth during 2013.
Through the recent commercial real estate cycle, Public Storage
has performed
well alongside its smaller self-storage REIT peers. For 2007 to
2012, PSA's
same-store NOI grew by an average of 2.8% annually, which was
moderately above
Sovran Self-Storage, Inc. (Fitch IDR 'BBB-' with a Stable
Outlook) and CubeSmart
during that period, but below the 4.4% average growth of Extra
Space Storage.
PSA maintained average occupancy of 90.2% during this period,
exceeding peers by
570 basis points. The company monitors move-ins and move-outs,
volumes of calls
to its call center, and inventory by space size by facility on a
daily basis,
and adjusts prices accordingly while maintaining occupancy. The
company is
looking to bolster occupancy over the next year.
REFINANCING OF HIGHER COST PREFERRED BOOSTS COVERAGE
Fixed-charge coverage is expected to sustain at levels
appropriate for the 'A+'
rating. Coverage was 5.3x for 2012, compared with 4.4x and 3.7x
in 2011 and
2010, respectively. Improving fundamentals and lower preferred
dividends via
lower-coupon issuance used to redeem higher cost preferred stock
have
contributed towards improving coverage. Fitch defines coverage
as recurring
operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures divided by
total interest
incurred and preferred dividends and distributions.
Fitch anticipates that coverage will improve to 5.8x in 2013 and
approach the
mid-6.0x range by 2015, benefiting from recent preferred stock
transactions. In
a stress case in which same-store NOI declines, coverage would
remain above
5.5x, which would remain consistent with the 'A+' IDR.
EXCELLENT ESTABLISHED, AND CONTINGENT, LIQUIDITY
The company maintains strong liquidity. Liquidity coverage is
1.1x for Jan. 1,
2013 to Dec. 31, 2014 and 2.9x pro forma for PSA's 1Q'13
preferred equity
issuance. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources
divided by
uses. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash pro forma,
availability
from the unsecured revolving credit facility, and projected
retained cash flows
from operating activities after dividends and distributions.
Uses of liquidity
include debt maturities and projected recurring capital
expenditures.
The company has contingent liquidity from a large unencumbered
self-storage
property pool. Approximately 96.1% of the company's $11.1
billion real estate
portfolio was unencumbered as of Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch calculates
that based on a
10% capitalization rate on the company's unencumbered property
NOI, unencumbered
asset coverage of unsecured debt and preferred stock was 3.9x as
of Dec. 31,
2012.
DISCIPLINED AND CYCLE-TESTED MANAGEMENT
Public Storage's management team has navigated through various
commercial real
estate and capital market cycles with a conservative balance
sheet, which is
factored into the 'A+' rating. The company's utilization of
preferred stock
provides permanent funding for a specialty property type that
may be less liquid
than other commercial real estate sectors. This strategy also
insulates Public
Storage from weak capital market environments, which Fitch views
favorably.
MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC PORTFOLIO CONCENTRATION RISK
The company has moderate portfolio concentration within certain
U.S. regions,
including Southern California at 13% of rentable square feet,
Texas at 12% and
Northern California at 8%. While not anticipated by Fitch,
reduced economic
activity and an increase in price-sensitive customers in
geographic regions in
which PSA is concentrated could reduce overall earnings power.
STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
While metrics continue to improve, the Stable Outlook reflects
the company's
specialty focus coupled with Fitch's view that fixed-charge
coverage will
improve to the 6.0x range over the near term. The Stable Outlook
also reflects
that the size of the unencumbered portfolio is also not likely
to change
materially.
The one-notch difference between the company's IDR and preferred
stock rating
reflects that unlike the majority of preferred stock issuers in
the REIT
industry (which have a two-notch difference between their IDRs
and preferred
stock ratings), Public Storage has, and is expected to maintain,
limited levels
of debt and therefore recoveries of preferred stock would likely
be stronger
than recoveries of preferred stock of other REITs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
7.0x (coverage
was 5.3x in 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of net debt plus preferred stock to
recurring operating
EBITDA sustaining below 2.0x (this metric was 2.6x at Dec. 31,
2012);
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
4.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt plus preferred stock to
recurring operating
EBITDA sustaining above 3.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-1153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
James Rizzo
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for REITs' (Nov. 12,
2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.