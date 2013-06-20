(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings-New York-June 20, 2013: Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Reaseguradora
Patria S.A.B.'s (Patria) International Insurer Financial
Strength Rating (IFS)
to 'A-', Stable Outlook, from 'BBB+'. Concurrently, Fitch has
affirmed Patria's
National Scale IFS rating at 'AAA(mex)', Stable Outlook.
Key Rating Drivers
The upgrade of Patria's international IFS rating and the
affirmation of its
national scale rating were driven by Patria's solid performance,
well-managed
catastrophe exposure and leading position in its target markets;
the recent
upgrade to Mexico's sovereign was also considered for this
rating action.
Patria's ratings are also based on its balance sheet,
performance and other key
quantitative strengths relative to peers and industry averages,
all in which
Patria has performed better the Fitch sector credit factor
medians for the 'A'
rating category. Fitch views as positive such qualitative
factors as corporate
governance and management, and the company's wide product and
market focus
strategy. The current rating is constrained by the size
challenges for a
reinsurer that competes with global peers and above-average
exposure to variable
income investments.
Patria is incorporated in Mexico and operates in several
countries in Latin
America. Thus, its International IFS rating has been
historically constrained by
Mexico's sovereign rating and macroeconomic risk, as Patria's
large holding of
sovereign debt makes it vulnerable to any deterioration in the
credit quality,
market value or liquidity of these securities. Patria's current
rating of 'A-'
is not considered to be constrained by Mexico's sovereign
rating.
Patria is also strongly solvent, as its leverage averaged a low
1.0x in
2009-2012, which is the result of stringent Mexican insurance
regulation, its
conservative dividend policy, and its risk-based capital
approach. Patria's
risk management model is advanced and has proved to be effective
in monitoring
and mitigating the company's risks.
Patria's well-managed Catastrophe Exposure is a key strength.
Patria's maximum
loss (priority + adjusted retention) under its whole account
catastrophic
reinsurance represents 5.7% of its total equity; however, this
retention is
covered 19.3x by its catastrophic reserves (USD132.23 million to
December 2012).
With this level of reserves and cession, Patria can withstand an
estimated event
loss of 1,500 years.
Patria's ratings also consider the company's sustained operating
improvement in
the last few years and its overall good profitability. Revenues
and earnings in
facultative reinsurance and excess loss treaties nationally and
internationally
have been growing, leading to a more balanced activity per
market, line, and
type of business. Fitch expects this further diversification to
have a favorable
impact on the company's risk profile. Patria's combined ratio
for year-end 2012
was 90.5%, down from 93.3% in 2011, and Patria's ROAE improved
to 27.0% from
9.9%, benefiting from a lower level of catastrophes claims and
an extraordinary
investment income gain (MXP502 million) from the sale and
valuation of
securities.
The company maintains healthy liquidity levels. Patria's MXP1.9
billion variable
income holdings (at market value) is relatively large in terms
of its equity and
catastrophic (CAT) reserves of MXP3.3 billion compared to other
global
reinsurers. The company's high liquidity position is basically a
result of
stringent regulation regarding investment diversification, the
company's
institutional risk model, and the credit quality of its
securities and stock
portfolio. Around 93% of fixed-income securities are from
investment-grade
Mexican government-related issuers, and practically all variable
income
securities are publically traded on the Mexican Exchange Market.
Rating Sensitivities
Patria's ratings have limited upside potential in the short term
given its
relative size in a market where large global players manage the
largest share of
the reinsurance market.
An increase above 1.8x in its operating leverage, and recurrent
high
catastrophic losses that undermine Patria's profitability and
equity base may
trigger a negative rating action for the company. Also, and even
though it is
not considered a likely scenario at the moment, negative
movements on Mexico's
sovereign rating may trigger a review of Patria's rating, given
its high
exposure to the sovereign.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.
