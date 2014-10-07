(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Regions
Financial
Corporation's (RF) ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and revised the
Rating Outlook
to Stable from Positive. The upgrade was supported by asset
quality improvement,
a strong capital profile, and a generally recovering overall
risk profile.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, VR and Senior
Fitch upgraded RF's ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and revised the
Outlook to
Stable from Positive. The upgrade was supported by asset quality
improvement, a
strong capital profile, and a generally recovering overall risk
profile. RF's
ratings remain relatively low as compared to its peer group
despite the upgrade.
The upgrade and Stable Outlook incorporate Fitch's expectations
of an improving
earnings profile over time.
RF has reported meaningful asset quality improvement over the
past 12 months
with non-performing assets, inclusive of accruing troubled debt
restructurings,
falling from almost 6% to roughly 3% at June 30, 2014. This has
been
accomplished through loan sales, and improving borrower
performance. Similarly
net charge-offs (NCOs) have fallen significantly from crisis
levels. While Fitch
does not expect the low level of NCOs in 2Q'14 to be
sustainable, RF has still
reported meaningful asset quality improvement over the past
couple years.
The upgrade of RF's ratings also reflects the bank's strong
capital profile. RF
reports the second highest estimated Tier 1 common ratio (under
Basel III) among
the Large Regional Bank Peer Group. RF's estimated Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio on
a fully phased-in basis under Basel III was approximately 11% at
June 30, 2014,
well above the 7% requirement (absent any D-SIB buffer). Fitch
expects that RF
will attempt to distribute some of this excess capital to
shareholders; however,
these distributions will be constrained by regulatory stress
testing, and as
such, RF's capital ratios will likely stay elevated over the
near term.
In addition to a solid capital profile, RF's ratings and Outlook
reflect a good
liquidity position. In addition to having one of the lowest
loan-to-deposit
ratios, RF's has a very low reliance on wholesale funding and a
high level of
liquid assets. Further, over the past 10 quarters, RF has
meaningfully grown
capital in excess of balance sheet growth.
Offsetting these strengths, RF's ratings are constrained by a
relatively weaker
earnings profile. While reported results are roughly in line
with peer averages,
Fitch notes that much of the earnings performance reflects large
reserve
releases. RF reported just $37 million in provision expenses in
1H'14, as
compared to $149 million in NCOs. Fitch expects the level of
reserve releases to
continue to diminish, which may ultimately pressure earnings as
RF provides for
new loan growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR AND SENIOR
Ratings could be positively affected by further improvement in
core earnings
combined with the maintenance of capital at above peer levels.
Over the past
four quarters, RF's return on assets on average has improved
materially as
opposed to the prior couple years, and RF has been one of the
few banks to
report some stability or even improvement in its net interest
margin as higher
cost time deposits have rolled off. Fitch views further upward
momentum in RF's
ratings over the long-term given the strength of its franchise,
de-risking of
balance sheet the financial crisis, and various improvements
made in its risk
management program.
Conversely, a sustained reversal of moderating credit trends,
combined with a
large decrease in capital, would likely pressure ratings;
although a downgrade
is viewed as less likely given RF's recent progress in
addressing many of its
many challenges.
RF has reported significant automobile lending growth over the
past year, with
auto loan balances increasing 29% from June 30, 2013. While this
asset class
still only represents 4% of total loans, this growth, combined
with a pretty big
drop in auto yields relative to peers, warrants monitoring given
the competitive
dynamics of the market, and the significant growth. RF had
re-entered the
indirect auto lending market in October 2010, after having
exited it in October
2008. Indications of excessive risk taking or material weakening
in credit
quality could apply downward ratings pressure.
When RF sold Morgan Keegan (MK) to Raymond James in 2012, RF
agreed to indemnify
Raymond James for all litigation matters related to pre-closing
activities. The
carrying amount of the indemnification obligation at June 30,
2014 totaled $224
million. There is very limited visibility into the ultimate
outcome of this or
other pending litigation facing RF, and Fitch's ratings of RF do
not currently
incorporate a charge in excess of what the indemnification
obligation covers. A
charge in excess that meaningful erodes RF's capital profile
could apply
negative ratings pressure.
Fitch also notes that similar to some of its peers, RF is
attempting to grow its
capital markets and investment banking activities once again.
Given its past
issues with MK, Fitch will monitor its growth and product
offerings for any
rating implications.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
RF's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) are
equalized with
those of its operating companies and banks, reflecting its role
as the bank
holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of strength
for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized reflecting
the very close
correlation between holding company and subsidiary default
probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should RF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for RF given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that RF may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
RF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'.
In Fitch's
view, RF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of support
is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
RF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by RF and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from RF or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by RF and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in RF's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
RF's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by RF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in RF's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has taken the following ratings actions:
Regions Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
--Senior debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Preferred stock upgraded to 'B+' from 'B';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Regions Bank
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2';
--Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Senior debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support floor affirmed at 'NF'.
AmSouth Bank
AmSouth Bancorporation
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14' (July 23, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
Risk Radar Global 3Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
