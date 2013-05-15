(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Rogers Communications Inc.'s (Rogers) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term debt ratings to 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately CAD12 billion of consolidated debt as of March 31, 2013 is affected by Fitch's rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings upgrade considers Rogers' consistent operating performance during the past several years as its business segments have scaled further, both organically and through acquisitions, resulting in a higher level of profitability and cash flows. Rogers continued capital investment has enabled the company to deploy a high quality infrastructure in a timely manner with good diversity of service platforms to compete effectively against its mostly national peers. Accordingly, Rogers' wireless and cable operations underpin the significant leverage inherent in its operations that has led to stable credit measures. Importantly, Rogers has demonstrated consistency with operating within its targeted financial policy of net leverage within the 2-2.5x range for the past several years. Fitch expects Rogers' net leverage will remain within the higher part of its range during 2013. Rogers has maintained significant flexibility in the past with managing its financial policies including leverage targets and return of capital to shareholders. Fitch believes Rogers' mix of cable and wireless assets competitively positions the company and allows for significant revenue diversification through its robust bundled service offer. This mix of assets should allow Rogers to sustain cash generation, adjusted for cash taxes, over the longer term. As the cable and wireless segments further mature, Rogers will need to seek other avenues in emerging businesses to cultivate growth. Recent Operating Performance Both the wireless and cable operations have experienced greater competitive threats which will continue for the foreseeable future. Wireless postpaid voice ARPU has eroded considerably in the past due to increased competitive intensity in part from new entrants. The fourth quarter of 2012 was the first quarter since 2010 where postpaid ARPU stabilized and demonstrated growth year over year, reflecting the continued strong subscriber demand for data services and the moderating declines in voice ARPU. Consequently, wireless network revenue has grown by 4% in the past two quarters. Fitch believes the wireless operations need to demonstrate additional postpaid churn improvement. This would enable Rogers to drive net addition share gains in order to better sustain revenue growth over the longer term. Roger's Ontario markets, which are their largest, have experienced a greater level of competitive activity from new entrants. However, three of the new entrants are examining restructuring options that could potentially result either separately or collectively in the sale and/or recapitalization of the companies into a consolidated entity. In addition, the new entrants are petitioning the government for concessions in the upcoming 700 MHz spectrum auction. Fitch believes a failure to bid in this auction would result in an eventual sale of the operator as additional spectrum resources are critical to remain competitive. The Canadian government's desire to maintain four players in every market creates uncertainty over the ability to potentially consolidate a new entrant into one of the incumbent's operations. Fitch believes this creates additional industry risk particularly if a well-capitalized foreign operator chooses to enter the market as a fourth operator to consolidate the new entrants. However, the Canadian market poses significant challenges to achieve the necessary size and scale for an operator to profitably carve out a niche as a fourth national player. This would require significant investment in both spectrum and infrastructure network build over a large geographical area that is highly penetrated with a relatively small population base. The expansion of the IPTV footprint across Rogers' markets and aggressive pricing promotions has led to an increasing loss in basic cable subscribers. Consequently Rogers has focused on upgrades of its product offering to blunt these aggressive attacks. Rogers' investment to deploy a more robust Internet offering has resulted in the net addition growth of 86,000 high-speed internet subscribers in the LTM period versus a loss of 87,000 basic cable subscribers. As such, the strong Internet growth and cable price increases more than offset cable subscriber loss resulting in operating revenue growth of 4% for the LTM period. Rogers' strong focus on cost controls has also led to incremental margin expansion to support cash flow growth. Cost productivity enhancements have been driven by labor efficiencies, supplier-based opportunities and reduction in G&A expenses. In the wireless segment, other operating expenses (excluding retention spending) decreased by 2% in in the LTM period while cable operating expenses also decreased by almost 2% year over year. These cost savings also offer Rogers the opportunity to invest the savings back into the business to improve its competitive position. Financial Flexibility and Liquidity Rogers' most recent US$1 billion debt issuance will help fund a portion of the expected cash requirements during the next 12-18 months. In 2013, this includes maturities of US$350 million plus associated debt derivatives, an aggregate CAD700 million related to the Shaw transaction primarily in 2013, and a potential bid in the upcoming 700 MHz spectrum auction. Fitch estimates that the company could spend in the range of CAD750 million to CAD1 billion on the auction depending on several factors. In 2014, Rogers has US$1.1 billion of debt maturing plus associated debt derivatives. Rogers is well positioned from a liquidity perspective to support these cash requirements as evidenced by its free cash flow (FCF) generation, cash, and availability under its committed facilities. Rogers' CAD2 billion credit facility that matures in July 2017 was undrawn as of March 31, 2013. Cash was $1.4 billion. In addition, Rogers' CAD900 million accounts receivable securitization program, expiring in December 2015, has CAD500 million of availability. FCF for 2012 was approximately CAD612 million after Fitch adjustments including CAD803 million in dividends. Fitch's FCF expectations for 2013 of at least CAD350 million is substantially lower than 2012. This is due to expected increases for cash taxes, dividend and capital spending. Rogers estimates its pension contribution for 2013 at CAD96 million, a CAD11 million increase from 2012. Rogers' pension plan obligations were funded at a 71% level. As such, Fitch believes the company has sufficient flexibility to fund its pension deficit with existing cash flows. The company will also continue to focus excess capital on its shareholders, since Rogers is within its targeted leverage range. However, Fitch expects future shareholder-friendly initiatives will be materially less than the average of CAD2 billion spent during 2009 to 2011. In 2012, Rogers returned approximately CAD1.3 billion via share repurchases and dividends. The company renewed its normal course issuer bid for 2013 to repurchase up to CAD500 million of its shares, down from CAD1 billion in the previous authorization. Fitch does not expect material repurchases in 2013 given Rogers cash requirements within the business. Rogers maintains an aggressive dividend policy and payout ratio. The company increased its annual dividend for 2013 by 10% to CAD1.74 per share or approximately CAD875 million annually. Consequently, Rogers' growing dividend consumes a larger portion of its cash generation in light of its dividend payout ratio, which increased from 21% in 2007 to 57% in 2012. Longer-term, Fitch believes Rogers will take steps to ensure sufficient financial flexibility as the company balances its strategic objectives with shareholder returns. As such, Fitch expects the company will moderate future increases to the dividend due to the current high payout ratio. During 2013, Rogers is preparing to launch a nascent credit card operation, which if successful, could consume a material level of cash from operations beyond 2013. Fitch believes these operations could represent a higher level of risk. Rogers will need to prudently manage the credit card business with the appropriate internal controls to mitigate this increased risk. Fitch also does not expect material changes to the high level of capital spending given the competitive need to invest in the network. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating include: --Commitment to gross leverage target less than 2.0x, which Fitch does not believe is likely at this time. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating include: --Discretionary actions by Rogers of adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or an event driven merger and acquisition activity, that drives sustained net leverage beyond 2.5x without a sound de-leveraging plan. --Weakened operating performance driven by competitive intrusions. --The risk, while potentially low, of a well-capitalized foreign operator consolidating the new entrants and investing in new spectrum which could lead to material pressure on postpaid subscriber bases of the three incumbents. --Material increase in shareholder based initiatives. Fitch upgrades the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Rogers --Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Committee Chairperson John Culver Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Rating Telecom Companies: Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Rating Telecom Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.