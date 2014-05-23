(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Rosevrobank's (REB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Chelindbank
(Chelind) at
'BB-', Locko-Bank (Locko), Primsotsbank, Bank Levoberezhny,
SDM-Bank (SDM) at
'B+' and Bank Snezhinsky (BS) at 'B-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: ALL BANKS' IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING
AND VIABILITY
RATINGS (VRS)
The upgrade of REB's ratings mainly reflects its extended track
record of
attracting cheap and sticky customer funding, which gives it a
significant
competitive edge in the tougher operating environment. It also
considers the
bank's reasonable asset quality with growing share of
government-related
corporate borrowers and historically low-risk secured retail
(mainly mortgages),
moderate capitalisation, solid profitability and comfortable
liquidity.
The affirmation of the other banks' ratings with Stable Outlooks
reflects: (i)
limited changes in the credit profiles since last review and
Fitch's view that
these banks' relatively low ratings can tolerate a moderate
deterioration of the
operating environment (the latter reflected by the Negative
Outlook on the
Russian sovereign's 'BBB' rating); (ii) generally adequate asset
quality,
although there is moderate worsening of unsecured retail lending
(Primsotsbank,
Levoberezhny) and some specific concerns regarding corporate
lending (Locko);
(iii) reasonable capitalisation and profitability; (iv) broadly
stable liquidity
profiles and limited refinancing risks except Locko, which has
material
wholesale funding; and (v) on the negative side, the banks'
relatively narrow
franchises and high balance sheet concentrations.
Fitch has withdrawn BS's ratings as the bank has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or
analytical coverage for the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: REB'S IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING AND VR
REB's asset quality remains resilient, with non-performing loans
(NPLs, 90 days
overdue) comprising a low 2.8% of the end-2013 loan book. NPLs
were comfortably
2x covered by reserves. Beyond that, a comfortable additional
loss absorption
capacity is available from the bank's capital cushion and
pre-impairment
operation profit (equals 9.3% of average loans). Loan
concentration is
relatively high with top 25 exposures making 50% of corporate
loans at end-2013.
However, half of these largest exposures are composed of
moderate risk
working-capital loans to cash generative clients with a long
operational track
record while the other half are low-risk loans to
government-related companies.
Retail loans (29% of gross loans) are also low risk, as these
are mostly
mortgages with low LTVs.
Funding is one of the main strengths with interest-free current
accounts (mainly
corporates) comprising a high 52% of end-2013 liabilities. The
funding profile
translates into REB's low funding cost (3.4% in 2013) giving the
bank a
significant competitive edge. Although this funding is rather
granular (the 20
largest clients equalled low 15% of end-1Q14 current accounts)
and proved to be
rather sticky, REB has a significant liquidity cushion, which
covered more than
50% of total customer accounts at end-2013, mitigating
withdrawal risk. REB
currently has no wholesale liabilities.
REB's capitalisation is moderate as expressed by its 12.7% FCC
ratio as of
end-2013 and regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 11.1% at
end-4M14. However,
this is supported by healthy internal capital generation (ROAE
of 23% in 2013).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CHELIND'S IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND VR
Chelind's asset quality was stable in 2013, supported by a
relatively strong
regional economy (see "Fitch Affirms Russia's Chelyabinsk Region
at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable" dated 25 April 2014). The ratio of NPLs/ gross
loans stood at
5.2% with restructured loans at a further 3.7% at end-2013.
These were fully
covered by reserves of 9.5%. The credit risk is also mitigated
by reasonable
pre-impairment profit equalling 4.9% of average loans.
The bank's capitalisation is solid with an FCC ratio of 19.3% at
end-2013 and
regulatory capital ratio of 18.2% at end-4M14. Internal capital
generation ratio
was healthy (ROE of 10.9% in 2013) considering the already high
capital base.
Capitalisation should be preserved as the bank plans only
moderate about 8%
growth in 2014.
Chelind's liquidity position is comfortable due to its prominent
position in the
Chelyabinsk region where it is number two after Sberbank by
retail deposits,
limited wholesale debt, and a substantial cushion of liquid
assets covering 28%
of relatively granular customer accounts at end-1Q14.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SDM'S IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING AND VR
At end-2013 SDM's reported NPLs were a modest 0.9% and were 3x
covered by
reserves. Although SDM's loan book concentration remains high
(the 20 largest
exposures comprised 50% of the end-2013 loan book, or above 2x
FCC), Fitch is
comfortable with the quality of most of the largest exposures as
they are either
short-term working capital loans to local medium-sized trade
companies or real
estate-related project finance loans, which are reasonably well
secured with
already operational properties. SDM's retail book is small and
mostly channelled
to low-risk mortgage clients.
SDM's customer funding (90% of end-2013 liabilities) is mostly
attracted from
long-standing clients. Withdrawal risks are mitigated by SDM's
healthy liquidity
position (liquid assets equal high 56% of customer funding at
end-2013).
Liquidity is also supported by the relatively fast amortising
loan book and the
bank's proven ability to de-leverage under stress.
SDM's capital is adequate with an FCC ratio of 16.6% at
end-2013. Internal
capital generating capacity is also reasonable, as the bank's
ROAE (17% in 2013)
is broadly in line with the growth plans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS LOCKO'S - IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
Locko reported a low NPL ratio of 3.6% at end-2013. However,
Locko's practice of
rolling over credit lines prior to maturity may distort the real
loan quality,
while also shortening the reported maturity of the loan book and
improving
regulatory liquidity ratios. Fitch views most of the 25 largest
exposures (23%
of the total book or 1.1x of FCC) as moderate risk due to
reasonable borrowers'
leverage and/(or) collateral coverage. However, few of these
exposures (4% of
total loans or 21% of FCC), comprising loans to construction
companies for
long-term development projects without hard collateral (due to
them not being
completed yet) and unsecured loan to bad debt collection
company, are
potentially high risk, in Fitch's view. The retail loan book
(63% of total
loans) is of adequate quality due to the dominance of secured
car loans and
mortgages (64% of retail loans at end-2013).
Capitalisaiton is reasonable with the FCC ratio of 17.2% at
end-2013. Total
regulatory capital ratio was lower at 12.5% at end-1Q14 mainly
due to higher
statutory reserves. Fitch estimates the bank has the capacity to
increase
regulatory loan impairment reserves to 10.5% from 6.4%
currently, overall a
reasonable loss absorption buffer. Further complementing this,
the bank's
pre-impairment profitability was robust (6.4% of average loans
in 2013)
supported by strong securities gains (historically one of
Locko's areas of
competence).
Refinancing risk is material given RUB12bn of wholesale funding
maturing in 2013
(including local bonds with put options), representing 18% of
total liabilities.
The plan is to refinance, although it may be challenging given
current market
conditions. The bank had RUB11bn of liquid assets at end-1Q14,
moderately
mitigating refinancing risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PRIMSOTSBANK, LEVOBEREZHNY IDRS, VR AND
NATIONAL RATING
Asset quality is reasonable at both banks, although Fitch notes
a moderate
increase of NPL origination rates (defined as net increase in
NPLs plus
write-offs/average performing loans) in unsecured retail
portfolios (30% and 48%
of gross loans, respectively) in 2013, by 3.6% (up to 7%) for
Primsotsbank, and
by 5% (up to 8%) for Levoberezhny. End-2013 NPLs were 5% and
7.5% of gross
loans, and renegotiated exposures made up a further 6% and 3.5%
at Primsotsbank
and Levoberezhny, respectively. NPLs were fully covered by loan
impairment
reserves at both banks, while restructured loans were only
moderately reserved,
as the banks have either reasonable collateral or these
exposures are
performing.
The banks' capitalisation is moderate, with the regulatory ratio
being tighter
at Primsotsbank's (11.4% at end-1Q14) compared with Levoberezhny
(13.2%). The
ability to absorb additional losses through capital was
therefore limited to a
moderate 2% and 4% of gross loans, respectively. Positively,
both banks' show
healthy pre-impairment profits (5.4% of average loans for
Primsotsbank, 9.5% -
Levoberezhny), which offer a comfortable extra buffer. Net
returns are also
reasonable (17.4% and 31% annualised ROE in 9M13), which is
sufficient to
support growth.
Liquidity cushions were comfortable, with the liquid assets
(cash, net
short-term interbank and securities eligible for repo with the
CBR), net of
modest wholesale repayments covering 33% of Primsotsbank's
customer accounts and
27% of Levoberezhny's.
Dmity Yarovoy and his immediate family jointly own 87% of
Primsotsbank and 67%
of Levoberezhny. Although both banks are controlled and managed
by the same
shareholders, they have limited overlap of business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' IDRS AND VR
Upside potential for the ratings is limited given their limited
franchises, high
balance sheet concentrations and a weak economy outlook.
The banks' ratings could be downgraded in case of a marked
deterioration in the
operating environment, resulting in asset quality deterioration
and/or a
liquidity squeeze. Additional negative pressure on Locko's
ratings stems from
relatively high refinancing risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SDM'S AND LOCKO'S SENIOR
UNSECURED DEBT
AND LOCKO'S SUBORDINATED DEBT
SDM's and Locko's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with
the banks'
Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery
prospects
(corresponding to a Recovery Rating of '4'), in case of default.
Any changes to
the banks' VRs would likely impact the ratings of both senior
and subordinated
debt.
Locko's expected subordinated debt rating has been affirmed a
notch below its VR
in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments.
Fitch has
simultaneously withdrawn it, as the issue is no longer planned.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors of
the banks
reflect their small size, limited market shares and retail
deposit franchises,
making government support uncertain. In Fitch's view, support
from the banks'
private shareholders can also not be relied upon. An upgrade of
these ratings is
unlikely in the foreseeable future, although acquisition by a
stronger owner
could lead to an upgrade of the Support Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
REB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB-'
from 'B+', Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'A(rus)',
Outlook Stable '
SDM
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A-(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+(exp)'; Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A-(exp)(rus)'
Locko
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating affirmed at
'A-(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B(exp)', Recovery Rating 'RR5'
and withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+(exp)'; Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A-(exp)(rus)'
Chelindbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Levoberezhny
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Primsotsbank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Bank Snezhinskiy
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
and withdrawn;
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn;
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' and withdrawn;
Support Rating affirmed at '5' and withdrawn;
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst (REB, SDM)
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (Locko, Primsotsbank, Bank Levoberezhny)
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (Chelind, BS)
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (REB)
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Secondary Analyst (Chelind, BS)
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Secondary Analyst (Primsotsbank, Bank Levoberezhny)
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Secondary Analyst (Locko)
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Secondary Analyst (SDM)
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
