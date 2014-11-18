(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded UK-based brewer SABMiller plc's (SABM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. In addition, the senior unsecured rating of debt issued by SABM's subsidiary, SABMiller Holdings Inc., has also been upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The upgrade reflects the strengthening of SABM's credit profile since leverage peaked in financial year to 31 March 2012 following its acquisition of Foster's. We expect further growth in operating profit, due to opportunities in developing markets and resources unlocked by the company's cost-savings programme. This should support the group's ability to continue to generate healthy operating cash flows. We assume there will be no large transformational M&A in the coming 12 to 18 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS Healthy FCF Expected FY14 free cash flows (FCF) came in below our expectations (at USD1.2bn against USD2bn in FY13), due to currency depreciation in a number of developing countries depressing sales. Currency exposure will remain a major risk, but we expect SABM will be able to generate a FCF margin of over 7% over the next four years (5.6% in FY14), supported by long-term demand in emerging markets, and its cost savings and business efficiency programme. We expect this programme, which was launched in the beginning of FY14, to deliver operational efficiencies and savings of approximately USD500m per annum by FY18. This follows the company's previous business capability programme, which was successfully completed in FY14 and brought in benefits of USD496m against the original target of USD450m. On Deleveraging Path Since peaking at USD18.7bn in FY12, SABM's net debt was reduced to USD13.7bn in 1H FY15, driven by proceeds from the sale of the group's interest in Tsogo Sun, its hotel and gaming associate in South Africa, as well as by strong operating cash flow. Based on forecast FCF of USD1.5bn-USD1.8bn over the next four years and in the absence of major M&A activity we expect funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to decline towards 2.2x-2.5x in FY15-16 from 3.1x in FY14. Transformational M&A Not Factored In Market expectations are for a further round of consolidation in the brewing industry after financial flexibility has been restored in FY13 and FY14 for most large brewers, including SABM. Fitch discussed the potential rating impact should ABI and SABM merge in a Special Report titled, "Scenario: Global Brewers - An ABI/SABMiller Combination. Possible Rating Impact on the Debt of ABI, AmBev and SABMiller" dated 9 September 2014. Although Fitch expects SABM to generate FCF in excess of USD1.5bn in FY15, which gives it headroom for further bolt-on acquisitions, the current ratings do not factor in any transformational M&A as these are regarded as event risks. Detailed information of any transaction would be required for any further rating action. Global Player SABM's ratings are based on the company's strong position in the global beer industry and its wide geographical diversification. It has a greater presence than peers in a number of high-growth developing markets, supplemented by a profitable US market through its MillerCoors joint venture, albeit with much lower profitability than leading market player, Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA (A/Stable), and a number-one position in China. Currency Mismatch Manageable In the event of a simultaneous 30% devaluation of all the soft currencies to which SABM is exposed through its overseas markets, FFO-based leverage could worsen by up to 0.3x-0.4x. Fitch regards the probability of such simultaneous devaluations as very low. As a reference, during the 2008 financial crisis, only a few of the currencies in which SABM trades depreciated against the US dollar by up to 30%, and most by no more than 20%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO lease adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis - Continued deterioration of profitability in two or three core markets at the same time (e.g. South Africa and USA) - Increasing vulnerability to currency swings - Cash flow continuously affected (i.e. declining to below a few hundred million USD) by heavy capex or shareholder distributions Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO lease adjusted net leverage at or below 2.0x on a sustained basis - FFO fixed charge cover of 8.5x (FY14: 7.0x) - Total FCF sustainably above USD2bn - Credit metrics not being compromised by acquisition risk over an 18-month period 