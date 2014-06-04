(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander, A-/Stable/F2/a-) cedulas hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds or CHs) to 'AA-' from 'A' and has placed them on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade reflects an IDR uplift of 2, following the approval of European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) by the European Parliament and of the Council of the European Union on 15 May 2014. As indicated in Fitch's prior communication with respect to Spanish covered bonds (see "Fitch Revises Outlook on Spanish Covered Bonds on Criteria Amendments" dated 2 April 2014), the rating of Santander CHs could be upgraded once the BRRD was sanctioned and provided the over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is commensurate with the breakeven level for the new ratings.

The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of 2 is based on Fitch's opinion of Spain being a covered bonds-intensive jurisdiction and Fitch's view that resolution rather than liquidation methods would most likely be used should Santander fail to service its senior unsecured obligations. It also reflects on the agency's view of Santander as a systemically important financial institution in light of its large size relative to the domestic market.

The 'AA-/RWP' rating of the CHs is based on Santander's Long-term IDR of 'A-', an IDR uplift of 2 and the minimum OC between cover assets and outstanding CHs of 25% set by the Spanish legislative framework. This minimum OC provides for recoveries in excess of 51% on CH assumed to be in default in a 'AA-' scenario, corresponding to a one-notch uplift from the bank's uplifted IDR.

Fitch will resolve the RWP after receiving updated cover pool data from Santander, which at the time of this rating action was only available as of December 2013. The RWP reflects the potential for an upgrade to 'AA' as long as the cover pool is sufficient to support an outstanding recovery expectation greater than 91%, which would be commensurate with a two-notch recovery uplift from the uplifted IDR. If the updated cover pool balance and composition is broadly similar to the one reported by Santander over the past quarters, Fitch considers the 'AA' rating would be achievable.

Fitch's lifetime default and recovery expectations on the entire cover pool are 22.9% and 44.3%, respectively, under our base case scenario, and 41.9% and 31.2% under a 'AA-' stress. These expectations take into consideration the cover pool composition by asset type, which in the case of Santander has a greater proportion of non-residential mortgages (34%) than the average observed in other Spanish covered bond programmes rated by Fitch (26%). This larger share of non-residential assets of Santander cover pool influences its lifetime base case loss rate of 12.7%, which is slightly above the average expectation for other Spanish mortgage cover pools rated by Fitch of 10.6%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The covered bonds could be upgraded if the total cover pool balance provides for sufficient relied-upon OC in excess of the agency's breakeven OC of 80% estimated for the 'AA' stress.

The Fitch breakeven OC for a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable.

The ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the issuer's IDR is downgraded.