Fitch Ratings has upgraded Semper Finance 2006-1 Ltd.'s class D and E note and affirmed the others and affirmed Semper Finance 2007-1 GmbH's class A1+ to E notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

Semper Finance 2006-1 and 2007-1 are synthetic securitisations of commercial mortgage loans originated by Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG (A-/Stable/F1), which are secured by German commercial real estate assets.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade of Semper Finance 2006-1's class D notes to 'A'sf and class E notes to 'BBB'sf, reflects the high credit enhancement provided by the junior notes and the moderate LTV profile. The level of market value decline required to erode the protection, would need to be close to 70% (due to the advance rates below 30%), which is significantly above the level of decline expected in 'A'sf and 'BBBsf' rating stress scenarios for German multi-family assets.

The affirmation of the remaining Semper Finance 2006-1 and Semper Finance 2007-1 notes is driven by strong collateral performance and increased credit enhancement available to each class through sequential repayment. As a result of amortisation and repayments, Semper Finance 2006-1's reference pool has reduced to EUR408.5m from EUR1.85bn at closing (or 333 loans from 1,773) and Semper Finance 2007-1's pool to EUR250.6m from EUR1.00bn at closing (or 119 loans from 492). Fitch believes that the risk profile of both reference pools has been stable or improved since the last rating action in May 2013.

SEMPER FINANCE 2006-1

The main performance indicators have all improved since the last review of the transaction in May 2013, which is in line with expectations. The weighted average (WA) vacancy across the reference pool has decreased to 7.3% from 7.6% (now at the closing date level) and the WA loan-to-value ratio (LTV) has fallen to 41.4% from 45.3% (64.7% at closing). Over the same period, interest coverage has improved to 4.6x from 4.0x (2.7x at closing) mainly driven by interest rate resets and deleveraging.

Through prepayments (accounting for 77% of the repayments to date), portfolio quality has not deteriorated, which supports Fitch's view that negative selection during the transaction term is unlikely to occur. Furthermore, there have been no credit events (defined as bankruptcy of the relevant borrower or failure to pay) since the transaction closed in 2006.

Although portfolio concentration has increased (ten largest borrowers now make up 59.2% of the outstanding balance, compared with 36.4% at closing) the quality of the loans is homogenous, with vacancy for the top ten borrowers below that of the overall pool (6.7% versus 7.3% as of December 2013). The increase in concentration does not pose an additional risk to the transaction due to decreasing leverage, resulting in a strong increase in credit enhancement and stable performance.

SEMPER FINANCE 2007-1

The main performance indicators have improved due to scheduled amortisation. The reported WA LTV has declined slightly to 64% from 66% since May 2013. At the same time, the portfolio's WA debt service coverage ratio has improved slightly to 1.5x from 1.4x. The portfolio's WA vacancy rate has been stable at around 3.7% during the same period (6.9% at closing).

Another sign of stable performance is the decrease in defaulted reference claims to 7.0% from 7.8% by balance in May 2013. This is likely to increase slightly as the portfolio size decreases. Uncertainty on workout outcome and timing for the 22 currently defaulted loans, is the reason for the Negative Outlook on the class E notes. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that the potential losses from defaulted reference claims are largely offset by the protection offered by unrated junior classes (EUR26.9m) and by the significant portfolio amortisation, which increases credit enhancement and mitigates the risk of collateral underperformance.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

If the number of credit events in either reference pool increased unexpectedly the Outlook on Semper Finance 2006-1's class E and D notes could be revised and Semper Finance 2007-1's class E notes could be downgraded.

A downgrade of the notes' collateral, Lettres de Gage Publiques (A/Stable) issued by Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A. (A-/Stable/F1), would cause a downgrade of the notes to the collateral's new rating, if the note collateral was not exchanged in line with the option in the transaction documents.

The rating actions are as follows:

Semper Finance 2006-1 Ltd. :

Senior Swap, PIF

Class A+ (XS0274873941), PIF

EUR56.3m Class A (XS0274874246) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR111.5m Class B (XS0274874592) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR92.5m Class C (XS0274874832) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR83.0m Class D (ISIN: XS0274875052) upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR32.7m Class E (ISIN: XS0274875565) upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR7.4m Class F (XS0276247748): not rated

EUR25.1m Threshold Amount: not rated

Semper Finance 2007-1 GmbH :

EUR0.03m A1+ (XS0305670647) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR10.0m Class A2 (XS0305670993) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR51.8m Class B (XS0305671298) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR51.7m Class C (XS0305671454) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR49.1m Class D (XS0305672262) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR20.3m Class E (XS0305672692) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR8.7m Class F (XS0305672858): not rated

EUR11.4m Class G (XS0305673070): not rated

EUR6.8m Threshold Amount: not rated