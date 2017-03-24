(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded six tranches
and affirmed 29
tranches of Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC (PRS05-1),
Preferred
Residential Securities 05-2 PLC (PRS05-2), Preferred Residential
Securities 06-1
PLC (PRS06-1) and Preferred Residential Securities 8 PLC (PRS8).
The
transactions are securitisations of seasoned non-conforming
residential mortgage
loans originated by Preferred Mortgages Limited. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Enhancement (CE) Build-up
Using both its surveillance model and cash flow model, Fitch
concluded the
current levels of CE were sufficient to withstand the rating
stresses, leading
to today's upgrades and affirmations of the note ratings. CE for
the class
senior notes of PRS05-1, PRS05-2, PRS06-1 and PRS8 increased to
62.1%, 97.3%.
85.5% and 83.6% at end-2016, from 55%, 92.1%, 77.3% and 73.8%
respectively, a
year ago.
All other transactions are expected to continue amortising on a
sequential basis
due to trigger breaches, which will further increase CE.
Stable Asset Performance
Loans that are three months or more in arrears have shown steady
improvement
post-crisis. This measure remained stable between December 2015
to December
2016, averaging around 20% for PRS05-1, 19% for PRS05-2 and 18%
for PRS06-1 and
PRS8, of their respective pool balances. The Fitch
Non-Conforming Index measured
loans that are three months or more in arrears at around 9%, as
of end-2016.
The servicer reports the balance of loans in arrears in terms of
loans with
overdue monthly contractual payments, referred to as
delinquencies, and loans
with overdue monthly contractual payments and/or outstanding
fees or other
amounts due, known as amounts outstanding. Fitch has used the
balances of loans
reported with delinquencies in its analysis.
Interest Only (IO) Concentration Tested
The transactions have a material concentration of IO loans,
maturing within a
three-year period during the lifetime of the transactions.
PRS05-1 has the
largest concentration, with 45.8% maturing between 2028 and
2030. As per its
criteria, Fitch tested additional foreclosure frequency
assumptions for the IO
loans with maturities concentrated in a three-year period. The
results of the
additional foreclosure frequency assumption testing have not
constrained the
notes' ratings.
Negative Swap Payments
Fitch analysed the impact of negative payments being payable
within the cross
currency swap agreements. If EURIBOR or USD LIBOR decreases to
the extent that
the rate payable by the swap counterparty (Barclays, A/Stable
and Swiss
Reinsurance, A+/Stable) is negative, the issuer is expected to
pay this amount
to the swap counterparty. The margins payable by the swap
counterparty range
from 0.19% to 1.45% across the transactions. Fitch analysed the
impact on excess
spread, stressing interest rates and foreign exchange spot rates
in line with
its criteria. Fitch found the reduction in excess spread to be
immaterial to the
note ratings.
Tail Risk Tested
Fitch tested the ability of the notes currently rated 'AAAsf' to
withstand
losses associated with shrinking pools. Fitch concluded that the
transactions'
reserve funds, combined with the subordination provided by the
notes rated below
'AAAsf', was sufficient to withstand the stresses. PRS05-1,
PRS05-2, PRS06-1 and
PRS8 had 622, 628, 951 and 553 borrowers remaining,
respectively, at December
2016 .
Error Corrected
Fitch found that in its rating action dated 1 April 2016 with
respect to PRS06-1
there were certain incorrect data entries in the model, as a
prior adverse
credit foreclosure frequency increase was incorrectly applied.
Correcting this
inconsistency had an effect on the Class D1a and Class D1c, as
reflected in this
rating action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In Fitch's opinion, borrower affordability is being supported by
the low
interest rate environment. However, low constant prepayment
rates suggest that
borrowers have been unable to refinance, leaving the performance
of the pools
highly sensitive to future interest increases.
PRS05-1, PRS05-2 and PRS8 have fewer than 700 borrowers
remaining in their
respective pools. The small borrower count could lead to
dependency on the
reserve fund to protect against tail risk losses, which could
limit any future
upgrades.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that affected the rating analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio
information, or
conducted a review of origination files, as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pools ahead of the transactions' initial
closing. The
subsequent performance of the transactions over the years is
consistent with the
agency's expectations given the operating environment. Fitch is
therefore
satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its
initial rating
analysis was adequately reliable.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis, according to its applicable rating
methodologies, indicates
that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
Loan-by-loan data provided by Acenden, as at 30 November
2016.
Transaction reporting provided by Acenden, as at 14 December
2016.
MODELS
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/rmbs/resiemea
">
ResiEMEA.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/rmbs/emearsm
"> EMEA
RMBS Surveillance Model.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/emeacfm
">EMEA Cash
Flow Model.
Fitch has the following rating actions:
Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC
Class B1a (ISIN XS0217637213): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B1c (ISIN XS0217069813): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class C1c (ISIN XS0217070076): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class D1c (ISIN XS0217070829): upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf';
Outlook Stable
Class E (ISIN XS0217071041): upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'Bsf';
Outlook Stable.
Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC
Class A2a (ISIN XS0234203684): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class A2c (ISIN XS0234204732): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B1a (ISIN XS0234207594): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B1c (ISIN XS0234208485): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class C1a (ISIN XS0234209020): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class C1c (ISIN XS0234209459): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class D1c (ISIN XS0234212594): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable
Class E1c (ISIN XS0234213642): upgraded to 'B+sf' from 'Bsf';
Outlook Stable.
Preferred Residential Securities 06-1 PLC
Class A2a (ISIN XS0243656625): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class A2b (ISIN XS0243704532): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class A2c (ISIN XS0243663837): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B1a (ISIN XS0243655577): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B1c (ISIN XS0243665022): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class C1a (ISIN XS0243658670): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class C1c (ISIN XS0243665964): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class D1a (ISIN XS0243659728): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable
Class D1c (ISIN XS0243666939): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable
Class E1c (ISIN XS0243669529): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
Class FTc (ISIN XS0243675336): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery
Estimate (RE) 75%.
Preferred Residential Securities 8 PLC
Class A1a1 (ISIN XS0198309691): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class A1a2 (ISIN XS0198313024): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class A1b (ISIN XS0198313610): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class A1c (ISIN XS0198318171): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B1a (ISIN XS0198318411): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B1c (ISIN XS0198318841): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class C1a (ISIN XS0198319062): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class C1c (ISIN XS0198319229): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class D1a (ISIN XS0198319575): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
Class D1c (ISIN XS0198319906): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
Class E (ISIN XS0198320409): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Haider Sarwar, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1561
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Robbie Sargent
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1404
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria Addendum: UK Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 03
Feb 2017)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Fitch’s Foreign-Currency Stress Assumptions for Residual
Foreign-Exchange
Exposures in Covered Bonds and Structured Finance – Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct
2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 20 Mar
2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses
Rating Criteria
(pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021085
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
