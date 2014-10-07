(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
credit ratings for
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) and its subsidiaries SL Green
Operating
Partnership, L.P., and Reckson Operating Partnership L.P. as
follows:
SL Green Realty Corp.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' (as co-obligor);
--Perpetual preferred stock to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Exchangeable senior notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Junior subordinated notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' (as co-obligor for
certain
issuances);
--Exchangeable senior debentures to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The upgrades reflect the company's credit strengths, including
its high-quality
New York office portfolio, manageable lease maturity and debt
expiration
schedules, growing unencumbered asset pool and the company's
improving credit
metrics. These positive rating elements are also supported by
expectations for
further strengthening in SLG's fixed-charge coverage ratio.
These positive
elements are balanced by concerns regarding the Midtown
Manhattan office leasing
environment, which remains somewhat dependent on the growth of
large financial
institutions and supporting industries such as law and
accounting firms.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE
SLG's leverage ratio is consistent with a 'BBB-' rating for a
REIT owning
primarily Midtown Manhattan office assets, as the company's
leverage ratio
(excluding the effects of consolidating 388-390 Greenwich
Street) was 7.1x as of
June 30, 2014, down from 7.4x and 7.6x as of Dec. 31, 2013 and
2012. Leverage
was 8.5x as of June 30, 2014 when including the debt and net
operating income
(NOI) from 388-390 Greenwich Street. Leverage has been aided by
the incremental
NOI from repositioning and leasing of assets within the
company's growth
portfolio, which consists of value-add properties purchased over
the past few
years. Fitch expects that leverage will decline modestly from
current levels due
to incremental NOI from the company's redevelopment/growth
portfolio. Fitch
defines leverage as net debt divided by recurring operating
EBITDA, including
Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from joint
ventures.
APPROPRIATE FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
The company's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 2.1x for the 12
months ended June
30, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2013, up from 1.6x in 2012. The
improvement in coverage
has been driven by the reduction in free rent periods offered to
tenants,
combined with slightly lower leverage and improved funding
costs. Fitch expects
coverage to improve slightly as growth in cash flow is partially
offset by a
slowly recovering Manhattan leasing environment in which
landlords will continue
to offer attractive tenant improvement packages. Fixed-charge
coverage is
defined as recurring operating EBITDA - including Fitch's
estimate of recurring
cash distributions from joint ventures - less recurring capital
expenditures and
straight-line rents, divided by interest incurred and preferred
stock
distributions.
STRONG, ALBEIT RELATIVELY CONCENTRATED TENANT BASE
The company's portfolio has a modest degree of tenant
concentration, with the
top 10 representing 35% of annual base rent. This compares to
32% for the top 20
tenants for Boston Properties, and 23% for Vornado. Despite the
concentration,
the largest tenant, Citigroup, Inc. (rated 'A' IDR with a Stable
Outlook by
Fitch) contributes 11.2% of SLG's share of annual cash rent. The
top three
tenants, and all five of SLG's Fitch-rated top 10 tenants have
investment grade
ratings.
MANAGEABLE LEASE EXPIRATION PROFILE
The company has a manageable lease expiration schedule with only
25% of
consolidated Manhattan rents expiring over the next five years.
While
approximately 52% of the company's consolidated suburban
property rents expire
over the next five years, the suburban portfolio represents a
limited portion of
the company's total assets and only 9% of annualized cash rent.
LADDERED DEBT MATURITIES
Further supporting the ratings is the company's manageable debt
maturity
schedule. Over the next five years, 2017 is the largest year of
debt maturities
with 19.9% of pro rata debt expiring, with no other year greater
than 14%. The
2017 maturities are primarily made up of $1.1 billion of
non-recourse mortgage
debt and $355 million of unsecured debt. In addition, the
company's ratios under
its unsecured credit obligation financial covenants do not
hinder the company's
financial flexibility at this point in time.
SOLID UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF DEBT
The ratings are further supported by SLG's unencumbered asset
value coverage of
unsecured debt, which gives the company financial flexibility as
a source of
contingent liquidity. Consolidated unencumbered asset coverage
of net unsecured
debt (calculated as annualized second quarter 2014 unencumbered
property net
operating income divided by a stressed 7% capitalization rate)
results in
coverage of 2x. This ratio is adequate for the current rating,
particularly
given that Midtown Manhattan assets are highly sought after by
secured lenders
and foreign investors, resulting in stronger contingent
liquidity relative to
most asset classes in other markets. Fitch expects this ratio
will improve
modestly as the company unencumbers additional assets with
relatively high debt
yields.
STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM
The ratings also point to the strength of SLG's management team
given their
knowledge of the Manhattan office sector, and their ability to
maintain
occupancy and liquidity throughout the downturn. This expertise
has also been
demonstrated by the company's ability to identify off-market
acquisition
opportunities, and its maintenance and growth of portfolio
occupancy and balance
sheet liquidity throughout the downturn and into the current
cycle.
MIDTOWN LEASING CONCERNS
Offsetting these strengths are Fitch's concerns regarding the
uncertain Midtown
Manhattan leasing environment. While the New York City leasing
environment has
strengthened over the last few years, the company continues to
incur significant
costs in the form of tenant improvements, leasing commissions
and free-rent
incentives as tenant inducements, which has placed pressure on
fixed charge
coverage. A downturn in space demands from the financial
services industry,
which accounts for 36% of SLG's share of base rental revenue,
may result in
reduced cash flows or values of SLG's properties. Further,
emerging competitive
pressure from the Hudson Yards development and newer and
redeveloped downtown
assets (i.e. Brookfield Place and World Financial Center assets)
could result in
larger tenants vacating Midtown. Despite these headwinds, SLG
had maintained
strong leasing volume.
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE SHORTFALL
The company has weak liquidity under Fitch's base case analysis.
For the period
July 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016, the company's sources of
liquidity (cash,
availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility, and
Fitch's
expectation of retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividends and
distributions) covered uses of liquidity (pro rata debt
maturities, Fitch's
expectation of recurring capital expenditures, and
non-discretionary development
expenditures) by 0.8x. This stressed analysis assumes that no
additional capital
is raised to repay obligations; SLG has demonstrated good access
to a variety of
capital sources over time, mitigating refinance risk. Under a
scenario where the
company refinances 80% of the secured debt it does not intend to
repay at
maturity, liquidity coverage improves to 1.1x, which would be
adequate for the
rating.
The company's liquidity is also strengthened by its conservative
common dividend
policy, which enables it to retain substantial operating cash
flow. Fitch
expects SLG's projected AFFO payout ratio to center around 45%,
which is low
relative to the broader equity REIT universe and provides the
company with
additional financial flexibility, particularly as it will need
to fund over $300
million of capital costs related to recently-signed renewal
leases for Viacom
and Citibank prior to year-end 2016.
RECKSON'S IDR LINKED TO SLG'S
Consistent with Fitch's criteria, 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage' dated
May 28, 2014, and available on 'www.fitchratings.com', Reckson's
IDR is linked
and synchronized with SLG's due to strong legal, operational and
strategic ties
between the two, including each entity guaranteeing certain
corporate debt of
the other.
JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES NOTCHING
The one-notch differential between SLG's IDR and junior
subordinated notes
(trust preferred securities) is consistent with Fitch's criteria
for corporate
entities with an IDR of 'BBB-'. Based on Fitch Research on
'Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis',
available on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com, these
securities are
senior to SLG's perpetual preferred stock but subordinate to
SLG's corporate
debt. Holders of such notes have the ability to demand full
repayment of
principal and interest in the event of unpaid interest.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between SLG's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB-'.
Based on Fitch Research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', also available at
www.fitchratings.com,
these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectation that SLG
will maintain a
strategy and leverage and coverage metrics consistent with a
'BBB-' IDR. While
these quantitative metrics are nominally weaker than most REIT
issuers with
investment-grade ratings, it considers that Midtown Manhattan
office assets
consistently trade at lower capitalization rates and are more
liquid and
financeable in economic downturns than typical office assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following may have a positive impact on SLG's Outlook or
Ratings:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 7x for
several quarters.
(leverage was 8.5x as of June 30, 2014 and 7.1x excluding the
effects of 388-390
Greenwich Street);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.25x for
several quarters (coverage was 2.1x for the 12 months ended June
30, 2014);
--Growth in the size of the unencumbered pool.
The following may have a negative impact on SLG's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8.0x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x for several
quarters;
--A sustained liquidity shortfall (base-case liquidity coverage
was 0.7x for
July 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
