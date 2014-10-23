(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Slovenia's Abanka Vipa's (Abanka) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Abanka's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'b-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR The upgrade of Abanka's Long-term IDR and VR follows Fitch's review of the second stage of the bank's recapitalisation by the Slovenian government. On 10 October 2014 Abanka received a EUR243m capital injection from the government and on 13 October 2014 the bank transferred EUR1.1bn of gross bad debts to the state-owned Bad Asset Management Company (BAMC). The upgrade is driven primarily by Abanka's materially increased loss absorption capacity. Abanka's ratings are also supported by its comfortable liquidity, low wholesale funding and the significant reduction in its loans/deposits ratio. However, the ratings remain constrained by a material share of impaired loans and weak performance. For more information about Slovenian state aid measures see "Fitch Upgrades 2 Slovenian State-Owned Banks' VRs; Affirms Banka Koper; Abanka on RWP" dated 9 July 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. The parameters of Abanka's capital injection and asset transfer were broadly in line with those expected by Fitch when we indicated that the bank's ratings would likely be upgraded to 'B+' following the restructuring (see above cited commentary). In the agency's view, Abanka's loss absorption capacity is now considerable relative to its reported asset quality problems, and the bank's solvency could only come under renewed pressure in case of a significant further increase in bad loans. At end-1H14, Abanka's Tier 1 ratio equalled 9.2%, but Fitch estimates that this ratio improved to above 20% after the capital injection and the transfer of bad debts to BAMC. Fitch calculates that the bank could increase its specific reserve coverage of remaining impaired loans to around 90% (from 39%) before its Tier 1 ratio would fall to 10%. Abanka plans to raise its provisioning coverage in 4Q14, which will likely reduce the bank's Tier 1 ratio to below 20% at end-2014. Fitch estimates that the ratio of impaired loans (defined as loans in regulatory categories C, D and E) will have dropped to about 30% after the transfer of bad debts (end-1H14: 60%). The ratio of loans overdue by 90 days or more would shrink to about 15% (end-1H14: 40%). The post-transfer asset quality metrics remains weak because Abanka was not allowed to transfer to BAMC loans originated abroad or below EUR500,000. Fitch believes any further inflow of impaired loans is likely to be limited, unless the Slovenian economy performs significantly worse than currently expected. However, any material improvement in asset quality will be slow in light of moderate growth prospects for the economy and high levels of corporate debt. Fitch forecasts Slovenian GDP to grow 2% in 2014 and 1.6% in 2015. At end-1H14, Abanka's liquidity (about EUR600m or 22% of total assets) was robust and it fully covered the bank's wholesale refinancing needs. This buffer increased in October 2014 due to the capital injection (EUR243m) and also EUR425m of ECB-eligible debt securities (issued by the BAMC and guaranteed by the Slovenian sovereign) received in exchange for the transferred assets. Fitch estimates that Abanka's post-transfer gross loans/deposits ratio improved to 75% from 130% at end-1H14. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR Abanka's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength, as reflected in its VR, and are therefore sensitive to changes in the VR. An upgrade of the ratings would be possible if the bank (i) maintains its current solid capital position; (ii) successfully works out its remaining stock of impaired loans; (iii) and demonstrates recurring positive performance. The VR could come under pressure if there is a marked deterioration in the bank's asset quality and capitalisation. Abanka's credit profile may benefit from the planned merger with Banka Celje, a small, insolvent bank which the Slovenian government plans to nationalise (unless the bank can find a private investor) and then merge with the larger bank. Banka Celje's balance sheet equalled about 60% of Abanka's total assets at end-1H14 and Fitch expects this to be approximately maintained after Celje transfers its bad assets to the BAMC. If Banka Celje is recapitalised to a similar extent as Abanka, then a merger would expand the latter's franchise and scale. However, a merger could drag on Abanka's ratings if Banka Celje remains weakly capitalised after its restructuring. Fitch will assess the impact of any transaction on Abanka's ratings as more details become available, which is likely only in 1H15. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'B-' are driven by the possibility of external support from Slovenian authorities. This reflects Abanka's full state ownership, moderate systemic importance and the bank's restructuring in accordance with state aid procedures. However, in Fitch's view state support cannot be relied upon. Fitch believes that progress in implementing the legislative and practical aspects of enabling effective bank resolution frameworks is likely to reduce implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU. This is likely to occur through national implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. As a result of these changes, Abanka's SRF is likely to be revised down to 'No Floor' by end-1H15. The timing will be influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on bank resolution and possibly by idiosyncratic events. Any downward revision of its SRF will have no impact on Abanka's Long-term IDR, provided the bank's VR is not downgraded to below 'b-'. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B-', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating upgraded to 'b+' from b-', removed from Rating Watch Positive Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-' 