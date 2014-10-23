(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Slovenia's
Abanka Vipa's (Abanka) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'B+' from 'B-'.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Abanka's
Viability Rating (VR) to
'b+' from 'b-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
The upgrade of Abanka's Long-term IDR and VR follows Fitch's
review of the
second stage of the bank's recapitalisation by the Slovenian
government. On 10
October 2014 Abanka received a EUR243m capital injection from
the government and
on 13 October 2014 the bank transferred EUR1.1bn of gross bad
debts to the
state-owned Bad Asset Management Company (BAMC). The upgrade is
driven primarily
by Abanka's materially increased loss absorption capacity.
Abanka's ratings are
also supported by its comfortable liquidity, low wholesale
funding and the
significant reduction in its loans/deposits ratio. However, the
ratings remain
constrained by a material share of impaired loans and weak
performance.
For more information about Slovenian state aid measures see
"Fitch Upgrades 2
Slovenian State-Owned Banks' VRs; Affirms Banka Koper; Abanka on
RWP" dated 9
July 2014 at www.fitchratings.com.
The parameters of Abanka's capital injection and asset transfer
were broadly in
line with those expected by Fitch when we indicated that the
bank's ratings
would likely be upgraded to 'B+' following the restructuring
(see above cited
commentary). In the agency's view, Abanka's loss absorption
capacity is now
considerable relative to its reported asset quality problems,
and the bank's
solvency could only come under renewed pressure in case of a
significant further
increase in bad loans.
At end-1H14, Abanka's Tier 1 ratio equalled 9.2%, but Fitch
estimates that this
ratio improved to above 20% after the capital injection and the
transfer of bad
debts to BAMC. Fitch calculates that the bank could increase its
specific
reserve coverage of remaining impaired loans to around 90% (from
39%) before its
Tier 1 ratio would fall to 10%. Abanka plans to raise its
provisioning coverage
in 4Q14, which will likely reduce the bank's Tier 1 ratio to
below 20% at
end-2014.
Fitch estimates that the ratio of impaired loans (defined as
loans in regulatory
categories C, D and E) will have dropped to about 30% after the
transfer of bad
debts (end-1H14: 60%). The ratio of loans overdue by 90 days or
more would
shrink to about 15% (end-1H14: 40%). The post-transfer asset
quality metrics
remains weak because Abanka was not allowed to transfer to BAMC
loans originated
abroad or below EUR500,000. Fitch believes any further inflow of
impaired loans
is likely to be limited, unless the Slovenian economy performs
significantly
worse than currently expected. However, any material improvement
in asset
quality will be slow in light of moderate growth prospects for
the economy and
high levels of corporate debt. Fitch forecasts Slovenian GDP to
grow 2% in 2014
and 1.6% in 2015.
At end-1H14, Abanka's liquidity (about EUR600m or 22% of total
assets) was
robust and it fully covered the bank's wholesale refinancing
needs. This buffer
increased in October 2014 due to the capital injection (EUR243m)
and also
EUR425m of ECB-eligible debt securities (issued by the BAMC and
guaranteed by
the Slovenian sovereign) received in exchange for the
transferred assets. Fitch
estimates that Abanka's post-transfer gross loans/deposits ratio
improved to 75%
from 130% at end-1H14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
Abanka's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength, as
reflected in its
VR, and are therefore sensitive to changes in the VR. An upgrade
of the ratings
would be possible if the bank (i) maintains its current solid
capital position;
(ii) successfully works out its remaining stock of impaired
loans; (iii) and
demonstrates recurring positive performance.
The VR could come under pressure if there is a marked
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality and capitalisation.
Abanka's credit profile may benefit from the planned merger with
Banka Celje, a
small, insolvent bank which the Slovenian government plans to
nationalise
(unless the bank can find a private investor) and then merge
with the larger
bank. Banka Celje's balance sheet equalled about 60% of Abanka's
total assets at
end-1H14 and Fitch expects this to be approximately maintained
after Celje
transfers its bad assets to the BAMC. If Banka Celje is
recapitalised to a
similar extent as Abanka, then a merger would expand the
latter's franchise and
scale. However, a merger could drag on Abanka's ratings if Banka
Celje remains
weakly capitalised after its restructuring. Fitch will assess
the impact of any
transaction on Abanka's ratings as more details become
available, which is
likely only in 1H15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'B-' are driven
by the possibility of external support from Slovenian
authorities. This reflects
Abanka's full state ownership, moderate systemic importance and
the bank's
restructuring in accordance with state aid procedures. However,
in Fitch's view
state support cannot be relied upon.
Fitch believes that progress in implementing the legislative and
practical
aspects of enabling effective bank resolution frameworks is
likely to reduce
implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU. This is likely
to occur through
national implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive. As a result of these changes, Abanka's SRF is likely
to be revised
down to 'No Floor' by end-1H15. The timing will be influenced by
Fitch's
continuing analysis of progress made on bank resolution and
possibly by
idiosyncratic events. Any downward revision of its SRF will have
no impact on
Abanka's Long-term IDR, provided the bank's VR is not downgraded
to below 'b-'.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b+' from b-', removed from Rating
Watch Positive
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
