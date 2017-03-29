(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch has upgraded Solocal Group's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating to' B-', and assigned a senior secured bond
rating of 'B'/'RR3'.
The Outlook is revised to Negative.
The conclusion of the financial restructuring represents a
restricted default
under Fitch's methodology. The Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
of 'B-' reflects
the new financing structure and associated improved financial
flexibility of the
business that will allow it to invest for growth in digital
markets. The
Negative Outlook reflects the execution risk in the
implementation of
management's growth strategy Conquer 2018, as well as the
competitive nature of
the markets the group operates in. This rating action relies to
a large extent
on publicly available information. Fitch will update the ratings
following the
upcoming management meeting.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Financial Restructuring Plan Complete: The debt restructuring
concluded on 14
March 2017. As a result, financial debt has been reduced to
approximately EUR398
million, representing EUR397.8 million of re-instated bonds and
only small
finance leases. Pro forma net debt as at 31 December 2016 was
reported at EUR344
million. Considering the five-year tenor of the bonds and an
expectation of a
recurring free cash-flow margin of above 5% (after interest
payments), Fitch
takes the view that management has the means at its disposal to
manage future
refinancing risk. The agency would expect some voluntary debt
repayments over
the life of the bonds.
Implementation of Conquer 2018: Solocal Group now has more
financial flexibility
to make investments in the internet segment. Management intends
to substantially
refocus and optimise the sales process, launch new product
lines, emphasise
mobile growth and focus on audience monetisation. As the
addressable market
continues to grow , Solocal Group will have to execute on
achieving better
brand recognition, driving audience growth and deliver
compelling value to
customers, if the group wants to be a leading player in digital
media and
advertising over the longer term. .
Viable Business Potential: Many of Solocal's businesses are
challenged by high
levels of competition. The group says it ranks seventh in terms
of internet
audience reach in France, and there are many competing web
construction
businesses targeting SMEs that also offer competing
transactional tools.
Typically, audience monetisation is materially better for the
top two or three
players in digital media. As a result, Solocal Group will need
to carefully
select opportunities where it can establish a market-leading
position to achieve
higher monetisation. Other avenues for earnings growth include
partnerships and
cross-selling of the product range to its large existing
customer base.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Solocal Group offers a broad range of services to enhance
customers' visibility
on the web. This starts with creating and maintaining websites
and their
content, achieving better rankings on search engines
(increasingly with
geographic focus), placing advertising links with the target
audience and
offering transactional tools to complete bookings and payments.
The group
generates traffic from its own media platforms, including
PagesJanues and Mappy,
as well as through partnerships with international players,
including Google and
Apple.
Solocal's operations demonstrate weaker monetisation of audience
reach and
structurally higher costs than market-leading online classified
businesses such
as rightmove, AutoTrader or Schipsted. We consider that the
current business
profile limits Solocal Group to a 'B' category rating, while the
online
classified businesses with number one or two positions in their
local markets
can achieve 'BB' category ratings, assuming in both cases very
little debt
funding.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 2017 EBITDA of around EUR205 million and mid-single digit
growth in 2018;
- effective tax rate of 45% for purposes of the income
statement, of which 85%
was assumed to translate into cash tax;
- restructuring costs that may be qualified as recurring and
utilisation of
provisions of around EUR15 million per annum;
- these items are included in "Other Items Before FFO" in
Fitch's presentation
of the cash-flow statement;
- working-capital outflows of EUR5-10 million per annum;
- EUR75 million of capital expenditure per annum over the
medium-term;
- EUR37m of non-operating/non-recurring cash-flow expenditure
related to the
financial restructuring in 2017, reflecting the group's
communication regarding
pro forma net debt as at end-December 2016 of EUR344m, implying
a reduction of
cash balances of EUR37 million;
- use of free cash flow to i) build-up a cash balance that is
under all
circumstances sufficient to safeguard liquidity, ii) pursue
additional capital
expenditure/growth opportunities (mostly of an organic nature);
and iii) repay
some of the EUR397m of re-instated bonds;
- no dividends over the rating horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action / Stabilisation of the Outlook
- High single-digit growth of digital revenues and good cost
control, leading to
EBITDA-margin at or above 30% in the digital business over the
medium-term, ie
two to three years
- Monetisation of ancillary services supporting EBITDA margin
- Broader base of products that have a visible value-added when
compared to the
competition and rely on less labour-intensive marketing
processes
- Achieving top-three market position in segments with
meaningful market volume
- Voluntary debt repayments that mitigate future refinancing
risk
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action / Downgrade
- Lack of growth momentum in the digital business over the next
24 months
- Free cash-flow margin falling below 5% on a sustained basis
- Failure to maintain cost discipline across the organisation
- Weakening liquidity either due to operational issues or
corporate activity
- Failure to make voluntary debt repayments over the five-year
tenor of the
reinstated bonds
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Following completion of the debt
restructuring the group
holds around EUR60 million of cash and is expected to generate
positive free
cash flow on an ongoing basis.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Solocal Group
-- Long-Term IDR upgraded to B- from RD, Outlook Negative;
-- Assigned a senior secured bond rating of B/RR3;
PagesJaunes Finance & Co. S.C.A.
-- The senior secured bond rating is withdrawn; following the
debt restructuring
no bonds remain outstanding at PagesJaunes Finance & Co. S.C.A.;
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Michal Svantner
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1691
Supervisory Analyst
Oliver Schuh
Director
+44 20 3530 1263
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Operating leases were capitalised at 8x in line with French
jurisdiction
- Non-recurring items were stripped out in order to arrive at
Fitch Operating
EBITDA
- On the cash-flow statement non-recurring items were moved out
of Cash Flow
from Operations (Fitch defined) and into Total
Non-Operating/Non-Recurring Cash
Flow, essentially requalifying them from operating to investment
activity
- The debt was recorded at notional value, ignoring the issue
premium.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021285
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
