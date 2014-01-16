Jan 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Old Mutual Life Assurance
Company (South Africa) Limited's (OMLACSA) National Long-term rating to
'AAA(zaf)' and its subordinated debt to 'AA(zaf)' and affirmed its National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AAA(zaf)'. The agency has also
affirmed Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd's (Skandia) IFS rating at 'A-' and
Old Mutual PLC's (Old Mutual) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'.
The Outlooks on the group's IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of OMLACSA's National Long-term National Ratings solely reflects a
recalibration of the higher end of the South African national scale rather than
any change in Fitch's assessment of fundamental issuer-specific credit
considerations.
Old Mutual's main South African operation, OMLACSA, and its main non-South
African operation, Skandia, are "Core" to the group under Fitch's insurance
group rating methodology and are therefore rated based on the credit quality of
the group as a whole.
Old Mutual's ratings are constrained by South Africa's Long-term local currency
IDR (BBB+/Stable) and Long-term foreign currency IDR (BBB/Stable), reflecting
the importance of the group's South African business for its balance sheet and
earnings. Old Mutual derives about 75% of its operating earnings from South
Africa.
However, the group's IFS rating is one notch higher than the South African local
currency IDR in recognition of Old Mutual's geographical diversification, with
about one-quarter of earnings generated in the UK and Europe. The additional
notch also reflects the group's ability to share with policyholders potential
investment losses on its investments in the South African financial markets, and
the financial flexibility from being listed on the London Stock Exchange.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade or downgrade of South Africa's Long-term foreign or local currency
IDR could trigger a corresponding rating action on Old Mutual.
Old Mutual could be downgraded if there is greater-than-expected earnings
pressure on its South African operations from volatile investment markets, weak
consumer confidence and recessionary fears. A reduction in the geographical
diversification of earnings or a deterioration in the quality of non-South
African earnings, with hard-currency cover falling below 2x, could also lead to
a downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Old Mutual PLC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'AA(zaf)'
Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable