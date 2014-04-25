(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Spain's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB+' from
'BBB' The issue
ratings on Spain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds have also
been upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The Country Ceiling was raised to 'AA+' from 'AA' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the following key rating drivers, along
with their
respective weights:-
HIGH
- Risks to Spain's creditworthiness have decreased since the
sovereign was
downgraded to 'BBB' in June 2012. Financing conditions have
improved, the
economic outlook is more certain, and the risk of Spanish banks
posing an
additional burden on the sovereign has diminished.
-Spain's fiscal track record over the past two years has been
strong, in our
opinion. Its headline fiscal deficit (excluding bank support)
declined by 2.5%
of GDP in 2012-13, despite a 2.2% drop in nominal GDP over the
same period.
MEDIUM
-Spain's balance-of-payments adjustment has been driven by
robust export
performance as well as domestic demand contraction. The current
account
registered a surplus of 0.8% of GDP in 2013, the first in nearly
three decades.
This improvement would help contribute to reducing Spain's high
net external
debt stock (92% of GDP) over the medium term.
-Structural economic reforms of the labour market, pension
system, fiscal
framework and financial sector that have been enacted by the
authorities since
the start of the crisis have improved the longer-term outlook
for the Spanish
sovereign.
Spain's 'BBB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
-The general government deficit remains large, which we forecast
at 5.7% of GDP
for 2014. Public debt/GDP has risen 11pp per year on average
since 2008 and we
expect the ratio to peak at 104% of GDP in 2016.
-The ratings are supported by Spain's high value-added and
diversified economy,
which is slowly adjusting after its credit bubble. Strong
improvements in
productivity since 2008 have been broad-based and private sector
deleveraging is
underway.
-Spain's ratings are lower than those of other large advanced
economies,
reflecting the higher risks to creditworthiness posed by its
economic and
financial adjustment within the eurozone. Medium-term growth
prospects are weak,
all sectors of the economy remain heavily indebted and
unemployment is
exceptionally high.
-Although Spain's public debt dynamics remain sensitive to
shocks, its ratings
reflect our opinion that the sovereign maintains modest fiscal
headroom. The
authorities' commitment to reducing public borrowing is strong,
but the
structural fiscal deficit will take several more years to be
eliminated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors may, individually or collectively,
result in a
positive rating action:
-Sustained economic recovery leading to an improvement of the
labour market and
fiscal dynamics, supported by the implementation of
growth-enhancing reforms
-Further progress in deficit reduction, lowering the risks to
debt dynamics
-Improvement in Spain's external balance sheet
The following risk factors may, individually or collectively,
result in a
negative rating action:
-Erosion in public debt dynamics (from lower nominal GDP growth,
slower deficit
reduction, and/or crystallisation of contingent liabilities)
-Reversal of Spain's economic and fiscal policy stance (eg
weakening commitment
to fiscal consolidation)
-Current account returning to a large deficit
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We project that public debt will peak in 2016 at 104% and
decline gradually
thereafter, assuming an effective interest rate close to current
levels.
Medium-term forecasts assume some slippage relative to official
public deficit
targets. The agency maintains its potential growth assumption of
1.5% in the
second half of the decade.
We assume that banking sector risks have been adequately
captured by the
authorities in the context of the 2012-13 financial-sector
reform programme
(supported by the European Stability Mechanism, ESM) and that
additional capital
injections required from the Spanish sovereign will not be
large. Nonetheless,
further state support for Spanish banks cannot be ruled out,
especially if the
economy underperforms our expectations. We assume no official
debt relief on
Spain's existing EUR41.3bn loan from the ESM.
The ratings are based on the assumption that early parliamentary
elections will
not be called before 2015; that the current administration will
broadly maintain
its policy stance; that there will be no constitutional crisis
in Spain; and
that future governments will keep public debt/GDP on a gently
declining path in
the latter half of the decade.
We assume Spain and the eurozone as a whole will avoid
long-lasting deflation,
such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. However,
Spain's
competitiveness adjustment within the currency union will
continue to exert
downward pressure on prices over the medium term. This will make
the
balance-sheet adjustment of the public and private sectors more
challenging.
We assume the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial
integration at
the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances within
the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
