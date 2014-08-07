(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings of
Springleaf Finance
Corporation (Springleaf) to 'B' from 'B-' and maintained the
Stable Rating
Outlook. Fitch has also upgraded the preferred stock ratings of
AGFC Capital
Trust I to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6'. A full list of ratings
actions is included
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating upgrades reflect the progress made by Springleaf
toward repaying
debt, improving its debt maturity profile and furthering core
profitability
while growing its consumer lending business. Fitch also believes
that today's
announced sale of Springleaf's interests in approximately $7.2
billion of legacy
mortgage assets and related servicing for net cash proceeds of
approximately
$3.0 billion will simplify the company's balance sheet and
remove a source of
earnings volatility.
That said, further upward ratings momentum will depend on
increased clarity
regarding the use of sale proceeds which could potentially
include debt
repayment, acquisitions, and shareholder distributions.
Additional rating
constraints include Springleaf's monoline business model,
material regulatory
risk, above-average growth, high reliance on the capital markets
for funding,
concentrated ownership structure, and higher-risk core
demographic, which may be
particularly sensitive in a rising interest rate environment.
Springleaf has made significant progress toward reducing its
debt load. Over the
last year the company prepaid ($2 billion) and terminated its
secured term loan
while also making progress toward reducing its 2017 unsecured
debt maturity
wall. At March 31, 2014, 2017 unsecured debt maturities were
$2.4 billion, down
from $3.3 billion at June 30, 2013. Fitch views these actions
favorably as they
have reduced leverage and improved the company's debt maturity
profile.
Fitch believes the company has adequate sources of liquidity to
originate new
loans and meet its debt obligations through 2017. That said, the
company's
ability to meet its remaining 2017 maturities could come under
pressure if a
significant portion of the company's unrestricted cash is
deployed to make
acquisitions and/or fund shareholder distributions. Pro forma
for the sale of
the majority of Springleaf's legacy mortgage assets, Fitch
estimates the company
would have had approximately $4 billion of unrestricted cash at
March 31, 2014,
which could be used to repay debt, fund shareholder
distributions, make
acquisitions and/or support new loan originations.
Springleaf's leverage, as calculated by Fitch, has improved over
the past
several quarters. Leverage, as measured by adjusted
debt-to-adjusted tangible
equity, declined to 6.2x at March 31, 2014 from 8.2x at June 30,
2013. However,
reported leverage is calculated on a push-down accounting basis
following the
majority sale of Springleaf to Fortress Investment Group LLC
from American
International Group, Inc. in 2010. Fitch also calculates
leverage on a
historical cost basis, which adds back the asset and debt
discounts recorded as
part of the application of push-down accounting. On this basis,
Fitch estimates
leverage declined to 8.4x at March 31, 2014, down from 9.4x at
June 30, 2013.
Pro forma for the sale of mortgage assets, Fitch estimates
leverage, including
historical cost adjustments, was under 5.0x at March 31, 2014.
Under all of
these metrics, Fitch views Springleaf's leverage as improved,
although it is
less clear whether leverage will remain at existing levels going
forward.
Credit performance has continued to normalize from trough levels
experienced
post-financial crisis. Net charge-offs within the company's
consumer segment
rose to 5.1% in 2Q'14, up from 3.2% (excluding the sale of
previously
charged-off receivables in June 2013) in the year-ago period.
Total consumer
delinquencies were 2.28% at June 30, 2014, up from 1.92% in the
year-ago period.
Fitch believes the increase in charge-offs and delinquencies
reflects a modest
loosening of underwriting standards from more conservative
levels post-crisis
combined with loan seasoning. Charge-offs also remain in line
with the company's
long-term historical average of between 4.75% and 5.75%. That
said, the company
continues to generate strong growth in personal loan
originations. If not
prudently managed, Fitch believes above-average growth could
potentially lead to
higher than expected losses in the future.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Springleaf's
liquidity profile and
leverage have improved and that operating performance will
continue to gradually
improve, absent a market stress. These positive factors are
counterbalanced by
elevated regulatory risk, Fitch's expectation that credit
performance will
continue to normalize, as well as the incremental risk
associated with the
company's expansion into direct auto lending. Furthermore, Fitch
will assess any
potential changes to Springleaf's business model and/or risk
profile as the
company deploys the cash proceeds generated from the sale of its
mortgage
assets.
The Recovery Rating of 'RR4' assigned to Springleaf's senior
unsecured debt
reflects Fitch's expectation that recovery prospects for the
notes are average,
and could be approximately between 31%-50% in a stress scenario.
The Recovery
Rating of 'RR6' assigned to the preferred stock of AGFC Capital
Trust I reflects
Fitch's expectation that recovery prospects for the securities
are poor, and
could be as low as 0%-10% in a stress scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Longer-term positive rating momentum could be driven by
additional actions to
improve the debt maturity profile, sustained improvements in
profitability and
operating performance, measured growth in core lending
businesses, successfully
executing on new business opportunities, and reducing
concentrated ownership
while maintaining leverage at levels in-line with similar
nonprime consumer
finance companies. However, potential upward momentum would
remain limited to
below investment-grade level, given Springleaf's monoline
business model, core
demographic, high reliance on the capital markets for funding.
Furthermore,
Fitch views the elevated regulatory, legislative and litigation
risks that exist
for Springleaf, as well as a lack of prudential regulation as
key rating
constraints.
Negative ratings momentum could develop from an inability to
access the capital
markets for funding at reasonable costs, substantial credit
quality
deterioration, potential new and more onerous rules and
regulations, as well as
potential shareholder-friendly actions given the high private
equity ownership.
These factors could also potentially result in notching the
senior unsecured
rating below the current IDR.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Springleaf Finance Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'B' from 'B-';
- Senior unsecured debt to 'B/RR4' from 'B-/RR4'.
AGFC Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1-212-908-9138
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Johann Juan,
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
