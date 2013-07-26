(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
German life insurer
Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating to 'A+' from 'A' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects SLV's improved market position as evidenced
by improvements
in new business volume (NBV) and strong growth in gross written
premiums (GWP)
in 2012. The rating also reflects SLV's very strong capital
position, lack of
financial leverage, well-balanced investment mix, strong
investment returns and
earnings diversification through its affiliates. These positive
rating factors
are partly offset by the company's concentrated distribution
channels, low
geographical diversification - SLV only operates in Germany -
and relatively
modest size.
SLV's NBV increased by 36% in 2012 (market: -2.7%), which
resulted in GWP growth
of 11.6%. This is better than the market trend, which reported
GWP growth of
0.8%. Fitch notes positively that SLV's regular premium NBV
increased by 26.1%
(market: -3.7%) in 2012. Fitch expects that SLV will have
increased its market
position in H113, both in terms of new business and GWP.
Fitch considers SLV's capitalisation as very strong based on
Fitch's internal
risk-adjusted capital assessment. This is supported by SLV's
regulatory solvency
ratio of 239% (2011: 255%). Fitch considers positively the fact
that SLV has no
financial leverage.
SLV achieved an increased net investment return rate (NIRR) of
4.9% in 2012
(2011: 4.5%). This is in line with the German market average
having increased
its NIRR in 2012 to 4.6% (2011: 4.1%). SLV used only a
relatively low portion of
unrealised capital gains to achieve its net investment return
rate. Fitch
believes this underpins SLV's long-term ability to meet
policyholder's minimum
guaranteed interest payments. In addition, SLV holds strong
off-balance-sheet
unrealised capital gains, which represented 12.4% of the
company's total
investments at end-2012 (2011: 8.1%). The unrealised capital
gains are well
split over different asset classes which Fitch views positively.
SLV group's non-life carrier Stuttgarter Versicherung AG (SVA)
increased GWP by
1.5% in 2012 (2011: -3.7%). SVA reported a gross combined ratio
of 87.1% (2011:
84.1%) and net income before profit transfer of EUR8.6m (2011:
EUR11.9m). Fitch
expects SVA to retain good profitability, but to increase GWP in
2013.
SLV's acquisition expense ratio of 5.4% in 2012 (2011: 5.6%) was
closer to the
market average of 5.0% during the year. For 2013, Fitch expects
that SLV's
acquisition expense will decrease further. SLV's lapse ratio was
stable at 5.9%
in 2012.
SLV's proportion of equity investments amounted to 8.0% in 2012
which exceeded
the market average of 2.8%. Given SLV's strong capitalisation
and stable
investment strategy, Fitch expects that equity investments
proportion will
continue to remain above market average in 2013, thus making the
company more
exposed to equity market shocks than many of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the current relatively modest size of the company in terms
of business
volume and market share, Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in
the medium term.
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a significant
weakening of the
market position, as measured by changes in GWP and new business
market share
over a period of time. Also, a sustained drop in SLV's
profitability or
capitalisation could lead to a downgrade.
SLV is the holding company, and main operating entity, of the
Stuttgarter mutual
insurance group. The consolidated group had total assets of
EUR6.1bn at
end-2012, generated EUR583m GWP in life insurance and EUR93.5m
GWP in non-life
insurance.
