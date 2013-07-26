(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded German life insurer Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A+' from 'A' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects SLV's improved market position as evidenced by improvements in new business volume (NBV) and strong growth in gross written premiums (GWP) in 2012. The rating also reflects SLV's very strong capital position, lack of financial leverage, well-balanced investment mix, strong investment returns and earnings diversification through its affiliates. These positive rating factors are partly offset by the company's concentrated distribution channels, low geographical diversification - SLV only operates in Germany - and relatively modest size. SLV's NBV increased by 36% in 2012 (market: -2.7%), which resulted in GWP growth of 11.6%. This is better than the market trend, which reported GWP growth of 0.8%. Fitch notes positively that SLV's regular premium NBV increased by 26.1% (market: -3.7%) in 2012. Fitch expects that SLV will have increased its market position in H113, both in terms of new business and GWP. Fitch considers SLV's capitalisation as very strong based on Fitch's internal risk-adjusted capital assessment. This is supported by SLV's regulatory solvency ratio of 239% (2011: 255%). Fitch considers positively the fact that SLV has no financial leverage. SLV achieved an increased net investment return rate (NIRR) of 4.9% in 2012 (2011: 4.5%). This is in line with the German market average having increased its NIRR in 2012 to 4.6% (2011: 4.1%). SLV used only a relatively low portion of unrealised capital gains to achieve its net investment return rate. Fitch believes this underpins SLV's long-term ability to meet policyholder's minimum guaranteed interest payments. In addition, SLV holds strong off-balance-sheet unrealised capital gains, which represented 12.4% of the company's total investments at end-2012 (2011: 8.1%). The unrealised capital gains are well split over different asset classes which Fitch views positively. SLV group's non-life carrier Stuttgarter Versicherung AG (SVA) increased GWP by 1.5% in 2012 (2011: -3.7%). SVA reported a gross combined ratio of 87.1% (2011: 84.1%) and net income before profit transfer of EUR8.6m (2011: EUR11.9m). Fitch expects SVA to retain good profitability, but to increase GWP in 2013. SLV's acquisition expense ratio of 5.4% in 2012 (2011: 5.6%) was closer to the market average of 5.0% during the year. For 2013, Fitch expects that SLV's acquisition expense will decrease further. SLV's lapse ratio was stable at 5.9% in 2012. SLV's proportion of equity investments amounted to 8.0% in 2012 which exceeded the market average of 2.8%. Given SLV's strong capitalisation and stable investment strategy, Fitch expects that equity investments proportion will continue to remain above market average in 2013, thus making the company more exposed to equity market shocks than many of its peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Given the current relatively modest size of the company in terms of business volume and market share, Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the medium term. Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a significant weakening of the market position, as measured by changes in GWP and new business market share over a period of time. Also, a sustained drop in SLV's profitability or capitalisation could lead to a downgrade. SLV is the holding company, and main operating entity, of the Stuttgarter mutual insurance group. The consolidated group had total assets of EUR6.1bn at end-2012, generated EUR583m GWP in life insurance and EUR93.5m GWP in non-life insurance. Contact: Primary Analyst Sebastian Herzog Analyst +49 69 768 076 119 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768 076 118 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 