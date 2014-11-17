(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's upgrade reflects Fitch's view that SNV's financial
condition continues
to improve and converge with higher rated banks. The Outlook
Positive reflects
Fitch's expectation that management will continue to execute on
its strategies
to improve SNV's financial condition. Fitch expects earnings to
marginally
improve along with asset quality while the bank maintains a
reasonable risk
appetite and a solid risk management framework. SNV's ratings
remain relatively
low as compared to its peer group despite the upgrade. However,
Fitch believes
that SNVs have further upside over time as reflected in the
Outlook Positive.
Fitch views SNV's weak asset quality and core earnings
performance as key
constraints to SNV's rating in the near term. However, both have
significantly
improved since Fitch's last rating action and are expected to
remain on a
positive trajectory going forward while the company maintains
reasonable capital
levels.
Fitch calculates SNV's NPAs at 3.6% at 3Q'14, an improvement of
over 200bps
year-over-year but still well-above those levels of higher rated
banks. Over the
same time period, the dollar volume of NPAs has dropped nearly
40% as management
has remained successful in working out of problem loans and
disbursing
foreclosed property. Fitch notes that the reduction in NPAs has
not come at the
cost of significantly higher credit costs evidenced by
year-to-date (YTD) net
charge-offs (NCOs) of 41bps.
Improving trends in NPL inflows have also support overall
declining balances of
problem assets. When Fitch took positive rating action last
year, NPL inflows
were anticipated to remain between $50 and $75 million per
quarter. Over the
last five quarters, NPL inflows have averaged $38 million and
have not exceeded
$50 million at all; showing a stabilized and more granular loan
portfolio,
characteristics that are reflected into today's rating action.
The upgrade of SNV's ratings also reflects the bank's strong
capital profile.
SNV reports the highest tangible common equity ratio among its
peer group and a
strong estimated, fully phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio of 10.5%
well above the
7% requirement. The bank recently announced an increase in its
quarterly
dividend and the initiation of a share buyback program. These
actions are in
line with Fitch's expectations given SNV's continued improvement
in its
financial condition. Fitch expects that SNV will continue to
distribute some of
this excess capital to shareholders; however, these
distributions will be
constrained by regulatory and internal stress testing, and as
such, SNV's
capital ratios will likely stay elevated over the near term.
Fitch also observes
that SNV has over $500 million in a disallowed deferred tax
asset (DTA) that
will continue to accrete into Tier 1 capital going forward,
providing additional
support to regulatory capital ratios and capital distributions.
After experiencing net losses from 2009 to 2011 due to poor
asset quality, SNV
has been able to generate more reasonable returns over recent
periods, primarily
due to lower credit-related costs (provisions, litigations
costs, OREO expenses
and, etc.). Through 3Q'14, the company generated a ROA of 72bps,
a reasonable
improvement over SNV's YTD ROA of 61bps but a level that remains
below higher
rated peer averages.
SNV, similar to the industry as a whole, continues to benefit
from reserve
releases. Fitch observes that reserve releases have accounted
for 18% of pre-tax
earnings on average over the last 5 quarters. Fitch observes
that while this
level is above current industry and peer levels, SNV also
emerged from the
crisis later than most and thus would be expected to have
reserve releases
start/end later than industry. That said, Fitch sees reserve
releases
diminishing going forward given continued loan growth and as
allowance levels
approach more normalized levels. Furthermore, Fitch expects
SNV's ROA to remain
below industry and peer averages as well as those long-term
historical returns
of investment grade banks over the next four to six quarters.
Fitch views this
relatively lower level of earnings as a constraint on SNV's
current ratings.
Also reflected in today's rating action is Fitch's view that
SNV's risk
management practices are relatively solid compared to those
banks of similar
size. Fitch recognizes the level of investment in risk
management systems the
bank has needed to make over recent years as it has been
rehabilitated. Fitch
views these systems as an integral part of management's ability
to execute on
its strategic plan of reducing problem assets, managing capital,
maintaining
SNV's strong franchise and underwriting of new loans as the
company now seeks to
grow its loan portfolio after a long period of shrinking it.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Rating Outlook for SNV remains Positive. Fitch anticipates
that over the
near to mid term, SNV's financial and credit profile will
continue to improve
and converge with that of higher rated banks. To the extent that
Fitch observes
continued asset quality improvement that brings asset quality
metrics such as
NPAs, NCOs, NPL inflows, etc. in line with higher rated peers,
additional
positive rating action is likely.
As noted above, Fitch expects SNV's core earnings power to be
weak relative to
higher rated peers over the next four to six quarters. Once
Fitch observes
earnings performance consistently in line with those banks in
higher rating
categories, Fitch would likely take positive rating action.
Although unexpected,
to the extent that earnings remain depressed and Fitch foresees
little uplift
over the long term, SNV's Outlook could be revised to Stable
from Positive. In
general, Fitch views further upward momentum in SNV's ratings
over the long-term
given the strength of its franchise in its operating market,
de-risking of
balance sheet since the financial crisis, and various
improvements made in its
risk management program.
Finally, although not expected, negative rating pressures could
result if SNV
were to manage capital more aggressively in payout levels or
through or growth.
Moreover, should wholesale funding revert back to the level it
was leading up to
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, negative rating action is
possible.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
SNV's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary bank are rated
one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by SNV's
bank subsidiary are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that should a
long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be similarly
affected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
SNV's subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are
notched below
its VR of 'bb+' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the
instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of other hybrid securities are sensitive to any
change in the
company's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SNV has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, SNV is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SNV's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of SNV is equalized with its operating company,
Synovus Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
If SNV became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
Synovus Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bb';
--Senior unsecured to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Subordinated debt at to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Preferred stock to 'B' from 'B-';
Synovus Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bb';
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
The following ratings have been affirmed:
Synovus Financial Corp.
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Synovus Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
The following ratings have been assigned:
Synovus Bank
--Short-term deposits at 'F3'.
