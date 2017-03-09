(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation
(TCBFC) to 'A' from
'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of
TCBFC and
Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from
'AA(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1',
reflecting the
extremely high probability of support from its sole parent -
Taiwan Cooperative
Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TCFHC). TCS is also a wholly owned
subsidiary of
TCFHC. A full list of rating action is at the end of this
commentary.
TCBFC's IDR upgrade reflects the increased financial flexibility
the Taiwan
sovereign has to support state-controlled TCFHC and in turn
TCBFC. Fitch
upgraded Taiwan's rating to 'AA-' from 'A+' in October 2016 due
to its improved
fiscal profile. The upgrade of TCBFC's and TCS's National
Long-term Ratings
reflects their enhanced credit strength from stronger state
support, which is
now more comparable with 'AA+(twn)' large private banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings of TCBFC and TCS reflect the strong propensity of
the state to
support TCFHC, based on TCFHC's strong ties to the government
and its principal
bank subsidiary's, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, systemic importance
in Taiwan. State
and state affiliates own nearly 40% of TCFHC; the company also
closely follows
government policy. TCB is Taiwan's second-largest bank with a
7.3% deposit
market share at end-3Q16.
The ratings also reflect a high probability of institutional
support from TCFHC
to TCBFC and TCS, based on TCFHC's legal obligation under the
Financial Holding
Act to assist subsidiaries when they fall into financial
difficulty. The agency
is of the view that TCFHC has a strong capacity to support TCBFC
and TCS, as
both subsidiaries represent a small proportion of the group's
assets and any
required support would be immaterial relative to the parent's
ability to provide
it. Both companies are also an integral part of the group due to
their strong
management, strategic integration and brand sharing.
TCBFC's and TCS's National Long-term Ratings are at the high end
of Taiwan's
national rating scale, reflecting low default risk relative to
domestic peers
due to strong state support, if needed.
TCBFC's earnings increased by nearly 10% yoy in 2016, due to its
expanding
commercial paper guarantee book and bond trading. Its Fitch Core
Capital ratio
was stable at 15.6% at end-2016 (2015: 15.7%); this compares
with the sector
average of 13.5%. Fitch expects the company to sustain its
adequate
capitalisation due to a modest appetite for credit risks in its
guarantee book
amid a slow economy and moderate market risk. Fitch expects
TCBFC to contain the
price risk in its bond portfolio amid a rising interest-rate
cycle.
Fitch expects TCS's earnings to remain volatile. The company
posted a higher
return on assets of around 1.5% in 2015-2016, compared with less
than 1.0% in
2014. The improvement followed favourable trading gains and, to
a lesser extent,
higher brokerage commissions and margin-loan interest income.
Its capital
adequacy ratio declined moderately to 416% at end-November 2016
(end-2015: 691%)
due to investment growth and is comparable to the 300%-400%
sector average.
Fitch expects TCS to maintain adequate capitalisation relative
to its moderate
risk taking. Its stock holdings accounted for around 20% of
equity at end-2016,
which is at the low-end of its Fitch-rated peers.
The regulator issued a warning to TCS' on 7 March 2017 regarding
its former
management executives using the accounts of other people for
stock trading. The
warning does not affect TCS's business operation, but
highlighted its less
sophisticated risk controls. Fitch does not assign a standalone
rating to TCS
due to its high level of integration with the group. Its
standalone credit
strength would be weaker than its support-driven National
Long-Term Rating
suggests.
The Stable Outlook on TCBFC's and TCS's rating reflecting
Fitch's expectation
that the state will maintain its controlling ownership and
strong support to the
companies over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings of TCBFC and TCS are sensitive to changes in
Taiwan's sovereign
rating and group support. This includes declining sovereign
support or Fitch no
longer seeing the companies as core entities of the group.
A credit update on TCBFC and TCS will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com
The rating actions are as follows:
TCBFC:
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
TCS:
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F No. 205, Dunhwa North Road
Songshan District
Taipei City, Taiwan 105
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020274
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001