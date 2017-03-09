(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high probability of support from its sole parent - Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TCFHC). TCS is also a wholly owned subsidiary of TCFHC. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. TCBFC's IDR upgrade reflects the increased financial flexibility the Taiwan sovereign has to support state-controlled TCFHC and in turn TCBFC. Fitch upgraded Taiwan's rating to 'AA-' from 'A+' in October 2016 due to its improved fiscal profile. The upgrade of TCBFC's and TCS's National Long-term Ratings reflects their enhanced credit strength from stronger state support, which is now more comparable with 'AA+(twn)' large private banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The ratings of TCBFC and TCS reflect the strong propensity of the state to support TCFHC, based on TCFHC's strong ties to the government and its principal bank subsidiary's, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, systemic importance in Taiwan. State and state affiliates own nearly 40% of TCFHC; the company also closely follows government policy. TCB is Taiwan's second-largest bank with a 7.3% deposit market share at end-3Q16. The ratings also reflect a high probability of institutional support from TCFHC to TCBFC and TCS, based on TCFHC's legal obligation under the Financial Holding Act to assist subsidiaries when they fall into financial difficulty. The agency is of the view that TCFHC has a strong capacity to support TCBFC and TCS, as both subsidiaries represent a small proportion of the group's assets and any required support would be immaterial relative to the parent's ability to provide it. Both companies are also an integral part of the group due to their strong management, strategic integration and brand sharing. TCBFC's and TCS's National Long-term Ratings are at the high end of Taiwan's national rating scale, reflecting low default risk relative to domestic peers due to strong state support, if needed. TCBFC's earnings increased by nearly 10% yoy in 2016, due to its expanding commercial paper guarantee book and bond trading. Its Fitch Core Capital ratio was stable at 15.6% at end-2016 (2015: 15.7%); this compares with the sector average of 13.5%. Fitch expects the company to sustain its adequate capitalisation due to a modest appetite for credit risks in its guarantee book amid a slow economy and moderate market risk. Fitch expects TCBFC to contain the price risk in its bond portfolio amid a rising interest-rate cycle. Fitch expects TCS's earnings to remain volatile. The company posted a higher return on assets of around 1.5% in 2015-2016, compared with less than 1.0% in 2014. The improvement followed favourable trading gains and, to a lesser extent, higher brokerage commissions and margin-loan interest income. Its capital adequacy ratio declined moderately to 416% at end-November 2016 (end-2015: 691%) due to investment growth and is comparable to the 300%-400% sector average. Fitch expects TCS to maintain adequate capitalisation relative to its moderate risk taking. Its stock holdings accounted for around 20% of equity at end-2016, which is at the low-end of its Fitch-rated peers. The regulator issued a warning to TCS' on 7 March 2017 regarding its former management executives using the accounts of other people for stock trading. The warning does not affect TCS's business operation, but highlighted its less sophisticated risk controls. Fitch does not assign a standalone rating to TCS due to its high level of integration with the group. Its standalone credit strength would be weaker than its support-driven National Long-Term Rating suggests. The Stable Outlook on TCBFC's and TCS's rating reflecting Fitch's expectation that the state will maintain its controlling ownership and strong support to the companies over the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The ratings of TCBFC and TCS are sensitive to changes in Taiwan's sovereign rating and group support. This includes declining sovereign support or Fitch no longer seeing the companies as core entities of the group. A credit update on TCBFC and TCS will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com The rating actions are as follows: TCBFC: Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Support Rating affirmed at '1' TCS: National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F No. 205, Dunhwa North Road Songshan District Taipei City, Taiwan 105 Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020274 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001