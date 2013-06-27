(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based E.Sun Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Long-Term Rating to 'A+(twn)' from 'A(twn)' and its National Short-Term Rating to 'F1+(twn)' from 'F1(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. ESS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding Company (ESFHC), of which the principal and fully-owned subsidiary is E.Sun Bank (ESB).

The upgrade reflects Fitch's re-assessment of a strong linkage among ESS, ESFHC and ESB in risk profiles, as well as modest leverage at the holding parent. Under the agency's criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', ESS and ESB are assessed as core subsidiaries of the group. As such, ESS's ratings should align with the group's consolidated credit profile and in particular the financial strength of ESB, which accounted for 99% of the group's consolidated assets at end-2012.

Key Rating Drivers

The National Ratings of ESS are driven by obligatory and strong support from its parent ESFHC. ESS will continue to grow its brokerage franchise primarily through cross-selling to ESB's larger customer base. Moreover, ESS's risk control remains highly integrated with that of the group and is conservative, as reflected in its subdued market risk appetite and minimal default in its margin loan portfolio.

ESFHC posted 100% yoy growth in consodliated net income in 2012, mainly attributed to ESB's enhanced core earnings, subdued loan impairment charges and TWD1.5bn one-off recovery gains from structured products. ESFHC's leverage remains modest with a 108% double leverage ratio at end-2012.

ESB consistently reported below-sector-average non-performing loan ratios and had reasonably strong provision buffer in the past decade. The bank's Fitch Core Capital ratio remains stable at 9.08% at end-2012, which is adequate for its prudently managed asset quality.

The Stable Outlook is supported by ESFHC's resilient credit profile and continuing strong parental support.

Rating Sensitivities

The ratings may benefit from a significant improvement of ESFHC's risk-adjusted earnings and capitalisation. Conversely, downward rating pressures may result from a weakened capital profile owing to an aggressive loan growth strategy at ESB.

ESS is a mid-sized brokerage firm with a market share of 1.5% in Taiwan in Q113. The company, accounting for 0.5% of ESFHC's consolidated assets at end-2012, is part of the group's integrated financial service platform. ESFHC is a mid-sized and bank-centric financial holding company in Taiwan which mainly provides banking and securities brokerage service, through ESB and ESS. ESB had a 3.7% market share in deposits at end-Q113.

A Credit Update on ESS will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com.