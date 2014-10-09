(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/TAIPEI, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based E.Sun Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(twn)' from 'A+(twn)'and affirmed its National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. ESS is a wholly owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding Company (ESFHC), of which the principal and fully owned subsidiary is E.Sun Bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS ESS's ratings and Outlook remain tied to the risk profile of the group, which is mainly driven by that of E.Sun Bank. Fitch views ESS as a core subsidiary of ESFHC based on ESFHC's obligatory support under Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and their high level of integration in brand sharing, liquidity, capital planning and risk management. ESS will continue to expand its brokerage franchise through cross-selling to E.Sun Bank's larger customer base. The upgrade of ESS's rating reflects the group's, particularly E.Sun Bank's, enhanced overall franchise strength, particularly in SME lending and credit card issuance. This has led to structural improvement in core earnings. Fitch expects E.Sun Bank's to sustain a profitable SME franchise based on its proven know-how in managing such risks. The group's market share in credit card issuance has increased to more than 10% in 1H14 from 8.4% in 2010, which helps sustain its fee income generation. Fitch expects E.Sun Bank's capitalisation to be sustained at a satisfactory level as improved internal capital generation will adequately support future growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS ESS's ratings are sensitive to changes in the risk profile of ESFHC and ultimately E.Sun Bank's. Downward rating pressures may result from a weakened risk profile and capitalisation caused by E.Sun Bank's growth strategy in high-risk emerging markets. Further positive rating action is less likely due to slower capital accumulation from growth. Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 1 January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August, 2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013 and 'Securities Firms Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Securities Firms Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.