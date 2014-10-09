(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/TAIPEI, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Taiwan-based
E.Sun Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Long-Term Rating
to 'AA-(twn)'
from 'A+(twn)'and affirmed its National Short-Term Rating at
'F1+(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
ESS is a wholly owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding
Company (ESFHC), of
which the principal and fully owned subsidiary is E.Sun Bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
ESS's ratings and Outlook remain tied to the risk profile of the
group, which is
mainly driven by that of E.Sun Bank. Fitch views ESS as a core
subsidiary of
ESFHC based on ESFHC's obligatory support under Taiwan's
Financial Holding
Company Act and their high level of integration in brand
sharing, liquidity,
capital planning and risk management. ESS will continue to
expand its brokerage
franchise through cross-selling to E.Sun Bank's larger customer
base.
The upgrade of ESS's rating reflects the group's, particularly
E.Sun Bank's,
enhanced overall franchise strength, particularly in SME lending
and credit card
issuance. This has led to structural improvement in core
earnings. Fitch expects
E.Sun Bank's to sustain a profitable SME franchise based on its
proven know-how
in managing such risks. The group's market share in credit card
issuance has
increased to more than 10% in 1H14 from 8.4% in 2010, which
helps sustain its
fee income generation. Fitch expects E.Sun Bank's capitalisation
to be sustained
at a satisfactory level as improved internal capital generation
will adequately
support future growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
ESS's ratings are sensitive to changes in the risk profile of
ESFHC and
ultimately E.Sun Bank's. Downward rating pressures may result
from a weakened
risk profile and capitalisation caused by E.Sun Bank's growth
strategy in
high-risk emerging markets. Further positive rating action is
less likely due to
slower capital accumulation from growth.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 1
January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August,
2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013
and 'Securities
Firms Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.