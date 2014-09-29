(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiyo Life Insurance Company's (Taiyo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A+' from 'A'. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed Daido Life Insurance Co.'s (Daido Life) IFS rating at 'A+'. The Outlook on both ratings is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of Taiyo Life's IFS rating reflects the closer integration with its parent T&D Holdings, Inc. (T&D). The recent enhancement of group-based capital and risk management has strengthened Taiyo Life's strategic importance to the group. Fitch now views Taiyo Life as a core company within T&D along with Daido Life under Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology. Daido Life's IFS rating reflects the solid operating performance and robust capitalisation at the standalone and group level. Daido Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) remains the highest among Japanese traditional life insurers. Its SMR rose to 1,156.4% at end-March 2014 from 1,043.2% a year earlier. This strengthening is partly due to the company's continued efforts to accumulate core capital. The Negative Outlook on both life companies reflects the Negative Outlook on Japan (Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating; 'A+'; Negative). Daido Life and Taiyo Life are subsidiaries of T&D, whose consolidated group SMR rose to 1,115.0% at end-March 2014 from 943.8% a year earlier. T&D has demonstrated a good track record of providing timely support via capital injections into Daido Life and Taiyo Life in 2009 during the global financial crisis. Its group-based enterprise risk management has been enhanced and thus the unity of T&D has been further strengthened recently. Taiyo Life's financial conditions have steadily improved since 2009, increasing its overall contribution to the group. The group has, however, grown at a similar pace, so that Taiyo Life's core profit contribution to the overall group has been maintained at around 35%, while its total asset contribution has been nearly 50%. T&D's overall credit profile has been improving. Fitch considers that the main risks are the large holdings of domestic equities at Taiyo Life and Daido Life, which are smaller than most traditional Japanese life insurers but still larger than similarly rated most foreign life insurers, and the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities at Daido Life. Daido Life provides insurance mainly for Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises, and Taiyo Life provides insurance for domestic households, not only for elderly women who have been its core customers but also other family members. T&D has a market share of 6.2% in the Japanese life insurance market by value of policies in force at end-March 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES If the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurers would probably be downgraded. If Japan's Negative Outlook were revised to Stable, the Outlook of the two life companies would probably be revised to Stable. Key rating triggers for both Daido Life and Taiyo Life for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability and decrease of the embedded value of T&D. Specifically, both companies' ratings may be downgraded if T&D's consolidated SMR declines below 700%, or T&D's consolidated financial leverage rises above 25% (11% at end-March 2014). 