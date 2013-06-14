(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has upgraded PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited's
(PTTGC) rating and its senior unsecured debentures to National Long-Term 'AA(tha)'
from 'AA-(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. Its National Short-Term rating has been affirmed at
'F1+(tha)'.
The upgrade results from Fitch's decision to upgrade the stand-alone credit
profile of PTTGC to AA-(tha) from A+(tha) previously. This follows the company's
stronger than expected operating cash flow generation, strong forecast credit
metrics and Fitch's view that the company can maintain a financial profile
appropriate for its elevated rating level despite potential for higher capital
expenditure.
Key Rating Drivers
Headroom for expansionary capex: Fitch believes the current low financial
leverage (FFO net adjusted debt of 1.4x in 2012) and strong operating cash
generation provide reasonably good headroom for a large capital expenditure
programme within the current ratings. The committed capex of THB60bn to be made
during 2013-2017 can be comfortably managed with its operating cash generation.
PTTGC has a further USD4.5bn (THB135bn) capex under consideration over this
period, although such uncommitted spending can be deferred if market conditions
weaken to preserve its financial profile.
Strong cash flow generation: Fitch expects PTTGC's funds from operations (FFO)
to continue to be strong at over THB50bn per year to FY17. Its cash flow
generation is supported by high plant utilisation and margin improvement
projects, despite a weak refining and petrochemical industry outlook. The
projects are expected to add to the company's margins through to 2017 based on
investments undertaken during this period. Some benefits from these programmes
were already evident in its financial results for 2012 and Q113.
Maintaining low leverage: Fitch expects PTTGC's FFO adjust net leverage to be
around 1.5x in 2013, and over the next three years if taking into account both
committed and uncommitted capex. This figure can, however, improve materially to
below 1.3x if the company only undertakes currently committed capex. The company
has strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of THB56bn as of end-March
2013 and also benefits from a well-spread debt maturity profile.
Stable and high margins: PTTGC has the most stable cash flow generation and
highest margins among domestic refining and petrochemical peers. These are
supported by its olefins chains business (at about 60% of PTTGC's EBITDA and
with EBITDA margin of around 27% in 2012). The strong margins have been made
possible by its low-cost gas-based production and, importantly, a profit-sharing
pricing arrangement with major shareholder PTT Public Company Limited (PTT)
which reduces margin volatility in times of changing market conditions.
Fully integrated producer: PTTGC's ratings are underpinned by its position as
Thailand's largest fully integrated petrochemical and refining company. The
company has a wide product range and benefits from its large operating scale.
Furthermore, PTTGC benefits from competitive feedstock costs as most of its
feedstock for olefins is natural gas, which is available domestically and cheap
relative to alternative feedstock, such as naphtha, that is being used by its
competitors.
Linkage with PTT: PTTGC's rating benefits from a one-notch uplift to its
standalone credit profile, reflecting its strategic importance to and
operational links with PTT (49% ownership, AAA(tha)/Stable). PTTGC is PTT's
major off-taker of both gas products and condensate, and leads the petrochemical
business expansion domestically and internationally within the PTT group. PTTGC
is the largest earnings contributor to PTT among its downstream affiliates. The
rating uplift has been limited to a single notch as some of the benefits from
its association with parent, such as the gas supply arrangements, are reflected
in its strong standalone profile.
Highly cyclical business: PTTGC's credit profile is tempered by its
vulnerability to the highly cyclical petrochemical sector and fluctuations in
refining margins and crude oil prices resulting in volatile margins and
operating cash flow generation.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Evidence of stronger ties with PTT
- A further positive rating action on the company's standalone rating is
unlikely in the medium term given PTTGC's large capex plans and long lead times
to cash generation from these investments
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- a sustained increase in leverage, as measured by FFO adjusted net leverage, to
above 1.5x due to large debt-funded investments or persistently low refining
margins and petrochemical spreads
- weakening of linkages with PTT