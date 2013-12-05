(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), Ahli United Bank (Kuwait) (AUBK) and Kuwait International Bank's (KIB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A-'. Fitch has also upgraded Industrial Bank of Kuwait's (IBK) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bb'. Fitch has also affirmed Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Gulf Bank (GB), Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CB) and Industrial Bank of Kuwait's (IBK) Long-term IDRs at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade of ABK, AUBK and KIB's IDRs and revision of their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) is a result of a change in Fitch's view of the drivers of Kuwaiti sovereign support for domestic banks. The revision of the SRFs of these three banks in Kuwait is unrelated to Fitch's global review of the evolving support dynamics for banks. The upgrade of IBK's VR is a result of the strength of the bank's capitalisation and its secure and low cost funding allowing it to withstand large shocks, and an overall improving trend in asset quality metrics since 2009. The rating actions follow a periodic review of the Kuwaiti banks. Fitch will publish the main findings of this review in a report "Kuwaiti Banks: Key Issues and Trends", which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Kuwaiti banks' IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability of support being provided by the Kuwaiti authorities, to all Kuwaiti banks, if needed. This is reflected in the SR of '1' for all banks in the system. Fitch's assessment of support is based on Kuwait's financial strength as indicated by its rating (AA/Stable), in addition to the Kuwaiti authorities' extremely strong propensity, in Fitch's view, to support the Kuwaiti banking system, as has been demonstrated through the long-standing track record of support over the years. Fitch previously made a distinction between these seven Kuwaiti banks' SRFs based on a number of factors, primarily each bank's franchise, market share and, in certain cases, the level of government ownership and the funding structure. We have revised our view of the importance of these factors, and no longer believe that franchise and/or level of government ownership should necessarily lead to a difference in banks' SRFs in the case of Kuwait. Our view is that any Kuwaiti bank that required support would receive it, irrespective of franchise and ownership, and have therefore equalised these seven banks' SRFs and IDRs at 'A+'. The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) operates a strict regime with hands-on monitoring to ensure the viability of the banks, and has acted swiftly in the past to provide support where needed; as when problems arose at GB in 2009. There is a high contagion risk among domestic banks (Kuwait is a relatively small and interconnected market) and we believe this is an added incentive to provide support to any Kuwaiti bank if needed, in order to maintain market stability. The Stable Outlook on all the banks' IDRs reflects the Outlook on the Kuwaiti sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the Kuwaiti authorities' propensity to provide timely support to the banking sector, or any downward pressure on the sovereign rating. At present we do not consider there is much likelihood of any change. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR All Kuwaiti banks' VRs benefit from a stable and supportive operating environment, but with slow growth and a lack of opportunities to extend credit. Significant growth for a Kuwaiti bank usually entails expansion outside of Kuwait; and while Fitch views positively the consequent diversification and increased profitability, most growth is in riskier markets, which could potentially affect asset quality. Fitch remains concerned about the extent of banks' direct or indirect exposure to the Kuwait stock market and their commercial real estate exposure. A number of banks' VRs could be sensitive to downward pressure if the credit risk of the larger share financing loans or lending collateralised by shares were to increase as a result of falls in collateral values. In addition, banks generally have high loan concentrations - at least when comparing internationally, and, as is common for banks in the region, underwriting standards are hindered by greater concentration of wealth and influence than in larger, more diversified economies. KFH's VR reflects the bank's still relatively weak asset quality, despite a reduction in the level of impaired loans in 2012, following substantial write-offs. Capitalisation strengthened in 1H13, following a KWD319.5m rights issue. However, capital remains only adequate in light of on-going asset quality issues, and taking into account the bank's relatively illiquid property investments, in Kuwait and abroad. On the positive side, the rating also takes into account KFH's leading Islamic franchise and strong funding profile, with an especially strong presence in the retail segment. In addition, the bank's efforts to restructure and streamline its business, and strengthen and integrate risk management, support the rating. GB's VR also reflects the bank's historical loan quality problems and relatively high loan concentration. The bank's management has made substantial improvements to loan quality since 2009, and although the process is gradual and these loan quality issues will require time to work through, it is Fitch's expectation that improvements in asset quality should continue. CB's VR reflects high impairment charges that continue to impact overall profitability (for some years now impairment charges have absorbed nearly all of the bank's pre-impairment operating profit), and which are the result of a previously high risk appetite. The rating also considers CB's lower level of impaired loans following substantial NPL write-offs, and acceptable liquidity and capitalisation. AUBK's VR reflects the bank's strong and rising profitability (among the strongest in the sector), sound liquidity and high capital ratios. Asset quality indicators typically outperform the sector and have remained relatively stable in recent years, compared with the deteriorating asset quality of some of the bank's peers in Kuwait. The VR also takes into account the benefits to AUBK of being part of the Ahli United Bank group based in Bahrain. ABK's VR reflects the bank's strong capital position, healthy impairment reserve coverage and resilient earnings generation in a subdued but stable operating environment. The main constraint on the VR is the bank's asset quality which, although not out of line with peers, has fluctuated over the past few years. KIB's VR reflects the bank's high exposure to the real estate sector in Kuwait, profitability that lags its peers, and a certain amount of turnover of senior management over the past few years. The VR also reflects the bank's satisfactory liquidity profile and strong capital ratios. IBK's VR reflects the bank's strong capitalisation, healthy liquidity and its secure and low-cost funding in the form of a 20-year subordinated loan from the Kuwaiti government, maturing in 2027, in addition to the strengthening of the bank's risk management systems. The VR also takes into account the bank's modest franchise, restricted activities and consequent balance sheet concentrations, in addition to pressure on asset quality. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR KFH: Upside potential would require continued improvement in asset quality and strengthening of the bank's capitalisation, which are part of the bank's on-going restructuring plan. It would also require standards of disclosure to continue to improve as the bank completes its upgrade of information and risk management systems. Downside pressure on the VR could result from significant weakening of asset quality and/or higher than expected impairment of the bank's equity investments eroding capital from its current level. GB: An upgrade would require the continuance of positive trends in loan portfolio quality and impaired loan coverage, and strengthening of capital, along with the maintenance of a sound liquidity and funding profile and the bank's conservative attitude to growth. Any significant weakening of loan quality or capitalisation could negatively affect the VR. CB: Downside pressure on the VR would result from deterioration in the domestic operating environment, or further deterioration in the bank's current loan exposures or investment portfolio, if it had an impact on CB's risk indicators and eroded capital from its current level. Upside potential would require more diversification in the loan portfolio, normalised impairment charges and a return to healthy profitability. AUBK: The VR could face downward pressure if there was a significant deterioration in asset quality or if some of the bank's large exposures did not perform in accordance with their terms, e.g. through failure to amortise as scheduled or due to falls in collateral values. Upside potential is limited, in view of concentration risks and the bank's relatively limited franchise. ABK: Upside potential for the VR could arise from stability in the bank's impaired loan levels and a normalisation in impairment charges, leading to an improvement in ABK's overall profitability. Downside pressure on the VR would result from rising impairment charges such that they had an effect on capital levels. KIB: Downside pressure on the VR could arise from asset quality deterioration significant enough to affect capital levels. Upside to the VR is possible but would require demonstrated success of KIB's strategy of strengthening the bank's franchise within the Kuwaiti market, including in the retail segment. This would probably require a more benign operating environment, as opportunities for growth are currently relatively limited. Upside to the VR would also hinge on further and consistent improvements in asset quality. IBK: The VR could be downgraded if there was a weakening of asset quality significant enough to affect the bank's capitalisation, or a material and sustained deterioration in profitability. Any upgrade would require a significant strengthening of the bank's franchise, alongside improving asset quality and reduced concentration levels. The rating actions are as follows: Kuwait Finance House: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Gulf Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Commercial Bank of Kuwait: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Industrial Bank of Kuwait: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait: Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A-' Ahli United Bank (Kuwait): Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A-' Kuwait International Bank: Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst (AUBK) Philip Smith Senior Director +44 20 3530 1091 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (KFH, GB, ABK, KIB, IBK) Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (CB) Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4424 1202 Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates PO Box 502030 Secondary Analyst (ABK, KIB, IBK) Patrick Breen Analyst +44 20 3530 1645 Secondary Analyst (CB, AUBK) Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Secondary Analyst (GB, KFH) Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4424 1202 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 9131 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 