LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Al Ahli
Bank of Kuwait
(ABK), Ahli United Bank (Kuwait) (AUBK) and Kuwait International
Bank's (KIB)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A-'. Fitch
has also
upgraded Industrial Bank of Kuwait's (IBK) Viability Rating (VR)
to 'bb+' from
'bb'. Fitch has also affirmed Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Gulf
Bank (GB),
Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CB) and Industrial Bank of Kuwait's
(IBK) Long-term
IDRs at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
The upgrade of ABK, AUBK and KIB's IDRs and revision of their
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) is a result of a change in Fitch's view of the
drivers of Kuwaiti
sovereign support for domestic banks. The revision of the SRFs
of these three
banks in Kuwait is unrelated to Fitch's global review of the
evolving support
dynamics for banks. The upgrade of IBK's VR is a result of the
strength of the
bank's capitalisation and its secure and low cost funding
allowing it to
withstand large shocks, and an overall improving trend in asset
quality metrics
since 2009.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the Kuwaiti
banks. Fitch will
publish the main findings of this review in a report "Kuwaiti
Banks: Key Issues
and Trends", which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
Kuwaiti banks' IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and SRF reflect Fitch's
view that there
is an extremely high probability of support being provided by
the Kuwaiti
authorities, to all Kuwaiti banks, if needed. This is reflected
in the SR of '1'
for all banks in the system. Fitch's assessment of support is
based on Kuwait's
financial strength as indicated by its rating (AA/Stable), in
addition to the
Kuwaiti authorities' extremely strong propensity, in Fitch's
view, to support
the Kuwaiti banking system, as has been demonstrated through the
long-standing
track record of support over the years.
Fitch previously made a distinction between these seven Kuwaiti
banks' SRFs
based on a number of factors, primarily each bank's franchise,
market share and,
in certain cases, the level of government ownership and the
funding structure.
We have revised our view of the importance of these factors, and
no longer
believe that franchise and/or level of government ownership
should necessarily
lead to a difference in banks' SRFs in the case of Kuwait. Our
view is that any
Kuwaiti bank that required support would receive it,
irrespective of franchise
and ownership, and have therefore equalised these seven banks'
SRFs and IDRs at
'A+'.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) operates a strict regime with
hands-on
monitoring to ensure the viability of the banks, and has acted
swiftly in the
past to provide support where needed; as when problems arose at
GB in 2009.
There is a high contagion risk among domestic banks (Kuwait is a
relatively
small and interconnected market) and we believe this is an added
incentive to
provide support to any Kuwaiti bank if needed, in order to
maintain market
stability.
The Stable Outlook on all the banks' IDRs reflects the Outlook
on the Kuwaiti
sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around the Kuwaiti authorities' propensity to
provide timely support
to the banking sector, or any downward pressure on the sovereign
rating. At
present we do not consider there is much likelihood of any
change.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
All Kuwaiti banks' VRs benefit from a stable and supportive
operating
environment, but with slow growth and a lack of opportunities to
extend credit.
Significant growth for a Kuwaiti bank usually entails expansion
outside of
Kuwait; and while Fitch views positively the consequent
diversification and
increased profitability, most growth is in riskier markets,
which could
potentially affect asset quality.
Fitch remains concerned about the extent of banks' direct or
indirect exposure
to the Kuwait stock market and their commercial real estate
exposure. A number
of banks' VRs could be sensitive to downward pressure if the
credit risk of the
larger share financing loans or lending collateralised by shares
were to
increase as a result of falls in collateral values. In addition,
banks generally
have high loan concentrations - at least when comparing
internationally, and, as
is common for banks in the region, underwriting standards are
hindered by
greater concentration of wealth and influence than in larger,
more diversified
economies.
KFH's VR reflects the bank's still relatively weak asset
quality, despite a
reduction in the level of impaired loans in 2012, following
substantial
write-offs. Capitalisation strengthened in 1H13, following a
KWD319.5m rights
issue. However, capital remains only adequate in light of
on-going asset quality
issues, and taking into account the bank's relatively illiquid
property
investments, in Kuwait and abroad. On the positive side, the
rating also takes
into account KFH's leading Islamic franchise and strong funding
profile, with an
especially strong presence in the retail segment. In addition,
the bank's
efforts to restructure and streamline its business, and
strengthen and integrate
risk management, support the rating.
GB's VR also reflects the bank's historical loan quality
problems and relatively
high loan concentration. The bank's management has made
substantial improvements
to loan quality since 2009, and although the process is gradual
and these loan
quality issues will require time to work through, it is Fitch's
expectation that
improvements in asset quality should continue.
CB's VR reflects high impairment charges that continue to impact
overall
profitability (for some years now impairment charges have
absorbed nearly all of
the bank's pre-impairment operating profit), and which are the
result of a
previously high risk appetite. The rating also considers CB's
lower level of
impaired loans following substantial NPL write-offs, and
acceptable liquidity
and capitalisation.
AUBK's VR reflects the bank's strong and rising profitability
(among the
strongest in the sector), sound liquidity and high capital
ratios. Asset quality
indicators typically outperform the sector and have remained
relatively stable
in recent years, compared with the deteriorating asset quality
of some of the
bank's peers in Kuwait. The VR also takes into account the
benefits to AUBK of
being part of the Ahli United Bank group based in Bahrain.
ABK's VR reflects the bank's strong capital position, healthy
impairment reserve
coverage and resilient earnings generation in a subdued but
stable operating
environment. The main constraint on the VR is the bank's asset
quality which,
although not out of line with peers, has fluctuated over the
past few years.
KIB's VR reflects the bank's high exposure to the real estate
sector in Kuwait,
profitability that lags its peers, and a certain amount of
turnover of senior
management over the past few years. The VR also reflects the
bank's satisfactory
liquidity profile and strong capital ratios.
IBK's VR reflects the bank's strong capitalisation, healthy
liquidity and its
secure and low-cost funding in the form of a 20-year
subordinated loan from the
Kuwaiti government, maturing in 2027, in addition to the
strengthening of the
bank's risk management systems. The VR also takes into account
the bank's modest
franchise, restricted activities and consequent balance sheet
concentrations, in
addition to pressure on asset quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
KFH: Upside potential would require continued improvement in
asset quality and
strengthening of the bank's capitalisation, which are part of
the bank's
on-going restructuring plan. It would also require standards of
disclosure to
continue to improve as the bank completes its upgrade of
information and risk
management systems. Downside pressure on the VR could result
from significant
weakening of asset quality and/or higher than expected
impairment of the bank's
equity investments eroding capital from its current level.
GB: An upgrade would require the continuance of positive trends
in loan
portfolio quality and impaired loan coverage, and strengthening
of capital,
along with the maintenance of a sound liquidity and funding
profile and the
bank's conservative attitude to growth. Any significant
weakening of loan
quality or capitalisation could negatively affect the VR.
CB: Downside pressure on the VR would result from deterioration
in the domestic
operating environment, or further deterioration in the bank's
current loan
exposures or investment portfolio, if it had an impact on CB's
risk indicators
and eroded capital from its current level. Upside potential
would require more
diversification in the loan portfolio, normalised impairment
charges and a
return to healthy profitability.
AUBK: The VR could face downward pressure if there was a
significant
deterioration in asset quality or if some of the bank's large
exposures did not
perform in accordance with their terms, e.g. through failure to
amortise as
scheduled or due to falls in collateral values. Upside potential
is limited, in
view of concentration risks and the bank's relatively limited
franchise.
ABK: Upside potential for the VR could arise from stability in
the bank's
impaired loan levels and a normalisation in impairment charges,
leading to an
improvement in ABK's overall profitability. Downside pressure on
the VR would
result from rising impairment charges such that they had an
effect on capital
levels.
KIB: Downside pressure on the VR could arise from asset quality
deterioration
significant enough to affect capital levels. Upside to the VR is
possible but
would require demonstrated success of KIB's strategy of
strengthening the bank's
franchise within the Kuwaiti market, including in the retail
segment. This would
probably require a more benign operating environment, as
opportunities for
growth are currently relatively limited. Upside to the VR would
also hinge on
further and consistent improvements in asset quality.
IBK: The VR could be downgraded if there was a weakening of
asset quality
significant enough to affect the bank's capitalisation, or a
material and
sustained deterioration in profitability. Any upgrade would
require a
significant strengthening of the bank's franchise, alongside
improving asset
quality and reduced concentration levels.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kuwait Finance House:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Gulf Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial Bank of Kuwait:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Industrial Bank of Kuwait:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A-'
Ahli United Bank (Kuwait):
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A-'
Kuwait International Bank:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A-'
