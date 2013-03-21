(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russia-based Home Credit & Finance
Bank (HCFB) to 'BB'
from 'BB-' and Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS) to 'B+' from 'B'. At
the same time,
the agency has affirmed Long-term IDRs of Credit Europe Bank Ltd
(CEB) at 'BB-';
Russian Standard Bank (RSB) at 'B+'; and CB Renaissance Credit
(CBRC) at 'B'.
All five banks have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) AND
NATIONAL
RATINGS
The ratings of the five banks reflect Fitch's view of the credit
profile of the
Russian consumer finance sector as a whole, the banks' relative
positioning
within the sector and also potential benefits and risks arising
from other
group/shareholder assets.
Fitch views positively the generally strong financial metrics of
the banks,
reflected in (i) high lending margins, resulting in usually
strong internal
capital generation and considerable capacity to absorb losses
through the income
statement; (ii) generally satisfactory asset quality to date,
with loss rates
comfortably within those which the banks can sustain; (iii)
mostly solid capital
ratios; and (iv) comfortable liquidity, supported by the high
cash generation of
the banks' assets and reduced refinancing risks as a result of
lower wholesale
funding. The agency also views favourably the banks' generally
strong and quite
experienced management teams, their mostly well-developed credit
underwriting
functions and already quite extended track record of at least
reasonable
performance in the sector.
At the same time, the sector continues to be rated firmly in
sub-investment
grade territory due to (i) the potentially high cyclicality of
the banks'
performance, resulting from exposure to one of the riskiest
lending segments in
a highly cyclical economy; and (ii) considerable uncertainty
around the
long-term sustainability of their business models given
increasing competition
from larger banks (with significant funding and franchise
advantages), the
gradually increasing sophistication of Russian
consumers/borrowers and the
potential for greater regulatory scrutiny of high-rate consumer
lending. More
immediately, Fitch is concerned about the very rapid recent
growth of the
sector, which has resulted in a marked increase of consumer
indebtedness (both
at the macro level and in terms of average loan sizes at most of
the banks) and
has already manifested itself in significant increases in loss
rates in 2012.
In this context, the agency views positively measures taken or
proposed by the
Central Bank to increase impairment reserves and risk weights
for consumer
loans, which should help to slow growth and improve loss
absorption. However,
these measures alone will not be sufficient to address the issue
of the
increasing debt burden of Russian retail borrowers, meaning
longer-term concerns
remain. The stability of the consumer finance banks' recently
and rapidly
acquired retail deposit bases is also yet to be tested, and
there is some risk
that the high rates offered by the banks to attract and retain
this funding will
be subject to greater future regulatory scrutiny.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCFB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The upgrade of HCFB reflects the marked reduction in contingent
group risks
related to investments and leverage of the broader PPF group,
the controlling
shareholder of the bank, in particular the confirmation by
Assicurazioni
Generali SpA (Generali; 'BBB+'/Negative) that it will complete
the purchase of
PPF's 49% stake in their insurance joint venture Generali-PPF
Holding (GPH) by
end-2014. This eliminates the uncertainty about the upcoming
repayment by PPF of
a large EUR2.1bn syndicated loan (roughly equal to the group's
total liquid
assets at end-2011), which is secured by its stake in GPH.
Fitch continues to view HCFB's standalone profile as consistent
with a 'BB'
Long-term IDR due to its robust performance (ROE of 51% in
2012), reasonable,
albeit moderately increased, credit losses (defined as NPLs
generated / average
performing loans; 10.4% in 2012) and solid capital (regulatory
CAR of 14.7% at
end-2012) and liquidity positions. At the same time, Fitch notes
that the
doubling of the loan book in 2012 was mainly achieved through
increasing limits
for existing borrowers, although growth is likely to slow
significantly in 2013
due to market saturation, base effects and tighter capital
regulation.
Accordingly, HCFB's profitability is likely to moderate
somewhat, mainly because
insurance-related commissions (46% of 2012 pre-impairment
profit), which are
recognised upfront, are directly linked to loan issuance volume.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - TCS's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The upgrade of TCS reflects the bank's extended track record of
exceptionally
strong financial results (ROE of 59% in 2012); confirmed ability
to diversify
acquisition channels and grow the business (141% in 2012), while
keeping credit
losses (10.3% in 2012) and costs under control; and an improved
funding profile,
reflected in greater diversification by source and maturity.
Capitalisation is
reasonable (regulatory CAR of 17.4% at end-2012) and the impact
of higher
regulatory risk weights (linked to loan rates) should be
manageable as TCS
generates a sizable portion of its revenues from fees for cash
withdrawals,
which are not captured in effective interest rate calculations.
As a branchless business, TCS also has the most flexible cost
base, which could
compensate the effect, at least partially, of a potential rise
in loss rates in
scenario downturn. However, on the negative side, in Fitch's
view TCS would be
likely to have somewhat lower deleveraging capacity in a stress
scenario than
other consumer finance banks, due to its monoline focus on
credit cards and the
risk that borrowers may tend to maintain or even increase limit
utilisation in a
downturn.
In Fitch's view, there are no significant risks for TCS as a
result of its
holding company, Egidaco plc, being domiciled in Cyprus. The
holdco has no
operating activities, and servicing of the SEK bond issued by
Egidaco (the only
material non-equity funding on the parent balance sheet; not
rated by Fitch)
does not involve any cash flows going through Cyprus.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - RSB'S IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of RSB's Long-term IDR at 'B+' reflects Fitch's
view that the
bank's credit profile, although in many respects consistent with
a 'BB-' rating,
is constrained by weak capitalisation and risks relating to
other shareholder
assets. Capital distributions during 2011-2012, mostly made to
support the
attempted acquisition by RSB's shareholder, Roustam Tariko, of
Central European
Distribution Company (CEDC), a distressed Polish alcoholic
beverage company,
resulted in the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio falling to 6.4%
at end-2012. This
is notably lower then reported Basel/regulatory capital ratios
as Fitch deducts
from core capital RSB's investment in the equity of its parent
company, as well
as some deferred tax assets and intangibles.
The quality of capital is also weakened by RSB's holdings of
CEDC debt and loans
which, in Fitch's view, may be to related parties. These
exposures were equal
30% of FCC (but not deducted from it). Mr. Tariko has offered to
pay USD172m to
support a restructuring of CEDC's debt in exchange for an 85%
stake in the
company. Fitch believes these funds (equal to 31% of RSB's FCC)
would ultimately
need to come from RSB, as the shareholder's other businesses are
not cash
generative and may themselves require support. Furthermore, this
offer may need
to be increased due to a competing bid to restructure/acquire
CEDC.
More positively, RSB's core capital is to be supported in Q113
by conversion
into equity of a RUB5bn subordinated debt facility initially
provided by the
shareholder (this should add about 2ppts to the FCC ratio).
Performance is also
strong (return on average equity of 28% in 2012), although an
expected softening
of profitability in 2013 as loss rates tick up, and targeted 40%
loan growth,
mean that internal capital generation is not likely to have a
material net
positive impact on capital ratios. Liquidity remains
comfortable, and additional
comfort is derived from the track record of rapid deleveraging
and satisfactory
through-the-cycle performance during the last crisis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CEB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of CEB's VR at 'bb-' and Long-term IDR at 'BB-'
reflects the
lower cyclicality and volatility of its performance relative to
other retail
lenders, resulting from its generally less aggressive past and
planned growth
and somewhat less risky business mix (unsecured lending equals
only 40% of the
loan book, with the balance mostly accounted for by car loans
and corporate
exposures) and reflected in lower retail loss rates (3.3% on
average in 2012)
compared with the other reviewed banks.
At the same time, CEB's profitability is lower compared with
peers (ROE of 16.5%
in 2012), liquidity is more tightly managed and the bank is more
dependent on
wholesale funding (above 50% of liabilities), resulting in
somewhat greater
refinancing risks. CEB's Long-term IDR is underpinned at the
'BB-' level by
potential support from its parent, Credit Europe Bank N.V.
(CEBN, 'BB'/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CBRC's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of CBRC's 'B' Long-term IDR reflects its
markedly weaker and
more volatile performance relative to other banks in the sector,
and the
significant increase in loss rates in 2012 which has prompted a
review of
underwriting policies. NPL origination rose to 15% of average
performing loans
in 2012 from 6.5% in 2011, in part, Fitch believes, due to more
aggressive loan
growth and underwriting criteria under the former shareholder.
Reported
profitability remained strong (ROAE of 19% in 2012) reflecting
good reported
cost control, but was supported by insurance-related commissions
(equal to 62%
of 2012 pre-impairment profit; booked up front), and moderate
provisioning of
NPLs (69% coverage at end-2012).
However, capital and liquidity remain sound, with the FCC ratio
at 20% at
end-2012 and liquid assets exceeding total wholesale funding
(most of which
falls due in 2013). CBRC's credit profile has also benefited
from its
acquisition in 2012 by the Onexim Group, which reduced
contingent risks relating
to other assets of the broader Renaissance group, and was
followed by a RUB3.3bn
equity injection into the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The Stable Outlooks on the five banks reflect Fitch's view that
strengths
derived from their financial metrics reasonably offset
increasing risks from
rapid growth, higher loss rates and potentially more onerous
regulation. As a
result, rating changes in the near term are relatively unlikely.
However, the ratings of all the banks could come under downward
pressure if
there was a marked downturn in the Russian economy or further
sustained very
rapid growth of retail lending, resulting in markedly higher
consumer
indebtedness and weaker credit underwriting. Significant deposit
outflows at any
of the banks, resulting in a sharp tightening of liquidity,
could also result in
negative rating action. Conversely, an extended period of more
balanced growth,
sound performance and successful franchise protection and
development could
result in moderate rating upside over the medium term.
RSB's ratings could be downgraded if the shareholder's ongoing
attempts to
acquire CEDC result in a further marked deterioration of the
bank's
capitalisation. Conversely, a failure of the acquisition bid and
a gradual
rebuilding of the bank's capitalisation, could result in an
upgrade.
The potential for an upgrade of CBRC is somewhat higher than at
other banks due
to the rating's current low level. A strengthening of the bank's
underwriting,
moderation of loss rates and greater sustainability of
performance could lead to
an upgrade.
CEB's Long-term IDR could be upgraded if there is an upgrade of
the parent. The
rating would only come under downward pressure in case of
downgrades both of the
parent and of CEB's own VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR
UNSECURED DEBT AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their
Long-term IDRs,
reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case
of default. The
subordinated debt ratings of HCFB, RSB and TCS are notched once
off their VRs
(and hence Long-term IDRs) in line with Fitch's criteria for
rating these
instruments.
Any changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs would be likely impact
the ratings of
both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. Debt ratings could
also be
downgraded in case of a further marked increase in the
proportion of retail
deposits in the banks' liabilities, resulting in greater
subordination of
bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, retail
depositors rank
above those of other senior unsecured creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS (SRF)
The '5' Support Ratings of HCFB, RSB, TCS and CBRC reflect
Fitch's view that
support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied
upon. The Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect the
fact that
support from the Russian authorities, although possible given
the banks'
increased deposit franchises, is not factored into the ratings
due to the banks'
still small size and lack of overall systemic importance.
CEB's '3' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that CEBN would
have a very high
propensity to support CEB if needed, given CEB's importance to
the group
(accounting for 25% of assets and 50% of net income in 2012),
the high level of
integration within the group and high reputational risk for CEBN
should it allow
CEB to default. At the same time, the one-notch difference
between CEBN and CEB
reflects the cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary
relationship, and
moderate uncertainty as to the propensity of support in case of
extreme stress.
The rating actions are as follows:
HCFB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB' from
'BB-'; Outlooks
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'BB' from
'BB-'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'
CEB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability rating: affirmed at 'bb-''
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A+(rus)
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B+'
TCS
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B+' from
'B'; Outlooks
Stable
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'A(rus)' from
'BBB+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'B+' from
'B'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: upgraded to
'A(rus)' from
'BBB+(rus)'
Subordinated debt: assigned at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
RSB:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B+';
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
CBRC:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B';
Recovery Rating 'RR4',
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'BBB(rus)'
