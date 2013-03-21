(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russia-based Home Credit & Finance Bank (HCFB) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS) to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Long-term IDRs of Credit Europe Bank Ltd (CEB) at 'BB-'; Russian Standard Bank (RSB) at 'B+'; and CB Renaissance Credit (CBRC) at 'B'. All five banks have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) AND NATIONAL RATINGS The ratings of the five banks reflect Fitch's view of the credit profile of the Russian consumer finance sector as a whole, the banks' relative positioning within the sector and also potential benefits and risks arising from other group/shareholder assets. Fitch views positively the generally strong financial metrics of the banks, reflected in (i) high lending margins, resulting in usually strong internal capital generation and considerable capacity to absorb losses through the income statement; (ii) generally satisfactory asset quality to date, with loss rates comfortably within those which the banks can sustain; (iii) mostly solid capital ratios; and (iv) comfortable liquidity, supported by the high cash generation of the banks' assets and reduced refinancing risks as a result of lower wholesale funding. The agency also views favourably the banks' generally strong and quite experienced management teams, their mostly well-developed credit underwriting functions and already quite extended track record of at least reasonable performance in the sector. At the same time, the sector continues to be rated firmly in sub-investment grade territory due to (i) the potentially high cyclicality of the banks' performance, resulting from exposure to one of the riskiest lending segments in a highly cyclical economy; and (ii) considerable uncertainty around the long-term sustainability of their business models given increasing competition from larger banks (with significant funding and franchise advantages), the gradually increasing sophistication of Russian consumers/borrowers and the potential for greater regulatory scrutiny of high-rate consumer lending. More immediately, Fitch is concerned about the very rapid recent growth of the sector, which has resulted in a marked increase of consumer indebtedness (both at the macro level and in terms of average loan sizes at most of the banks) and has already manifested itself in significant increases in loss rates in 2012. In this context, the agency views positively measures taken or proposed by the Central Bank to increase impairment reserves and risk weights for consumer loans, which should help to slow growth and improve loss absorption. However, these measures alone will not be sufficient to address the issue of the increasing debt burden of Russian retail borrowers, meaning longer-term concerns remain. The stability of the consumer finance banks' recently and rapidly acquired retail deposit bases is also yet to be tested, and there is some risk that the high rates offered by the banks to attract and retain this funding will be subject to greater future regulatory scrutiny. KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCFB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade of HCFB reflects the marked reduction in contingent group risks related to investments and leverage of the broader PPF group, the controlling shareholder of the bank, in particular the confirmation by Assicurazioni Generali SpA (Generali; 'BBB+'/Negative) that it will complete the purchase of PPF's 49% stake in their insurance joint venture Generali-PPF Holding (GPH) by end-2014. This eliminates the uncertainty about the upcoming repayment by PPF of a large EUR2.1bn syndicated loan (roughly equal to the group's total liquid assets at end-2011), which is secured by its stake in GPH. Fitch continues to view HCFB's standalone profile as consistent with a 'BB' Long-term IDR due to its robust performance (ROE of 51% in 2012), reasonable, albeit moderately increased, credit losses (defined as NPLs generated / average performing loans; 10.4% in 2012) and solid capital (regulatory CAR of 14.7% at end-2012) and liquidity positions. At the same time, Fitch notes that the doubling of the loan book in 2012 was mainly achieved through increasing limits for existing borrowers, although growth is likely to slow significantly in 2013 due to market saturation, base effects and tighter capital regulation. Accordingly, HCFB's profitability is likely to moderate somewhat, mainly because insurance-related commissions (46% of 2012 pre-impairment profit), which are recognised upfront, are directly linked to loan issuance volume. KEY RATING DRIVERS - TCS's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade of TCS reflects the bank's extended track record of exceptionally strong financial results (ROE of 59% in 2012); confirmed ability to diversify acquisition channels and grow the business (141% in 2012), while keeping credit losses (10.3% in 2012) and costs under control; and an improved funding profile, reflected in greater diversification by source and maturity. Capitalisation is reasonable (regulatory CAR of 17.4% at end-2012) and the impact of higher regulatory risk weights (linked to loan rates) should be manageable as TCS generates a sizable portion of its revenues from fees for cash withdrawals, which are not captured in effective interest rate calculations. As a branchless business, TCS also has the most flexible cost base, which could compensate the effect, at least partially, of a potential rise in loss rates in scenario downturn. However, on the negative side, in Fitch's view TCS would be likely to have somewhat lower deleveraging capacity in a stress scenario than other consumer finance banks, due to its monoline focus on credit cards and the risk that borrowers may tend to maintain or even increase limit utilisation in a downturn. In Fitch's view, there are no significant risks for TCS as a result of its holding company, Egidaco plc, being domiciled in Cyprus. The holdco has no operating activities, and servicing of the SEK bond issued by Egidaco (the only material non-equity funding on the parent balance sheet; not rated by Fitch) does not involve any cash flows going through Cyprus. KEY RATING DRIVERS - RSB'S IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmation of RSB's Long-term IDR at 'B+' reflects Fitch's view that the bank's credit profile, although in many respects consistent with a 'BB-' rating, is constrained by weak capitalisation and risks relating to other shareholder assets. Capital distributions during 2011-2012, mostly made to support the attempted acquisition by RSB's shareholder, Roustam Tariko, of Central European Distribution Company (CEDC), a distressed Polish alcoholic beverage company, resulted in the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio falling to 6.4% at end-2012. This is notably lower then reported Basel/regulatory capital ratios as Fitch deducts from core capital RSB's investment in the equity of its parent company, as well as some deferred tax assets and intangibles. The quality of capital is also weakened by RSB's holdings of CEDC debt and loans which, in Fitch's view, may be to related parties. These exposures were equal 30% of FCC (but not deducted from it). Mr. Tariko has offered to pay USD172m to support a restructuring of CEDC's debt in exchange for an 85% stake in the company. Fitch believes these funds (equal to 31% of RSB's FCC) would ultimately need to come from RSB, as the shareholder's other businesses are not cash generative and may themselves require support. Furthermore, this offer may need to be increased due to a competing bid to restructure/acquire CEDC. More positively, RSB's core capital is to be supported in Q113 by conversion into equity of a RUB5bn subordinated debt facility initially provided by the shareholder (this should add about 2ppts to the FCC ratio). Performance is also strong (return on average equity of 28% in 2012), although an expected softening of profitability in 2013 as loss rates tick up, and targeted 40% loan growth, mean that internal capital generation is not likely to have a material net positive impact on capital ratios. Liquidity remains comfortable, and additional comfort is derived from the track record of rapid deleveraging and satisfactory through-the-cycle performance during the last crisis. KEY RATING DRIVERS - CEB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmation of CEB's VR at 'bb-' and Long-term IDR at 'BB-' reflects the lower cyclicality and volatility of its performance relative to other retail lenders, resulting from its generally less aggressive past and planned growth and somewhat less risky business mix (unsecured lending equals only 40% of the loan book, with the balance mostly accounted for by car loans and corporate exposures) and reflected in lower retail loss rates (3.3% on average in 2012) compared with the other reviewed banks. At the same time, CEB's profitability is lower compared with peers (ROE of 16.5% in 2012), liquidity is more tightly managed and the bank is more dependent on wholesale funding (above 50% of liabilities), resulting in somewhat greater refinancing risks. CEB's Long-term IDR is underpinned at the 'BB-' level by potential support from its parent, Credit Europe Bank N.V. (CEBN, 'BB'/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS - CBRC's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmation of CBRC's 'B' Long-term IDR reflects its markedly weaker and more volatile performance relative to other banks in the sector, and the significant increase in loss rates in 2012 which has prompted a review of underwriting policies. NPL origination rose to 15% of average performing loans in 2012 from 6.5% in 2011, in part, Fitch believes, due to more aggressive loan growth and underwriting criteria under the former shareholder. Reported profitability remained strong (ROAE of 19% in 2012) reflecting good reported cost control, but was supported by insurance-related commissions (equal to 62% of 2012 pre-impairment profit; booked up front), and moderate provisioning of NPLs (69% coverage at end-2012). However, capital and liquidity remain sound, with the FCC ratio at 20% at end-2012 and liquid assets exceeding total wholesale funding (most of which falls due in 2013). CBRC's credit profile has also benefited from its acquisition in 2012 by the Onexim Group, which reduced contingent risks relating to other assets of the broader Renaissance group, and was followed by a RUB3.3bn equity injection into the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The Stable Outlooks on the five banks reflect Fitch's view that strengths derived from their financial metrics reasonably offset increasing risks from rapid growth, higher loss rates and potentially more onerous regulation. As a result, rating changes in the near term are relatively unlikely. However, the ratings of all the banks could come under downward pressure if there was a marked downturn in the Russian economy or further sustained very rapid growth of retail lending, resulting in markedly higher consumer indebtedness and weaker credit underwriting. Significant deposit outflows at any of the banks, resulting in a sharp tightening of liquidity, could also result in negative rating action. Conversely, an extended period of more balanced growth, sound performance and successful franchise protection and development could result in moderate rating upside over the medium term. RSB's ratings could be downgraded if the shareholder's ongoing attempts to acquire CEDC result in a further marked deterioration of the bank's capitalisation. Conversely, a failure of the acquisition bid and a gradual rebuilding of the bank's capitalisation, could result in an upgrade. The potential for an upgrade of CBRC is somewhat higher than at other banks due to the rating's current low level. A strengthening of the bank's underwriting, moderation of loss rates and greater sustainability of performance could lead to an upgrade. CEB's Long-term IDR could be upgraded if there is an upgrade of the parent. The rating would only come under downward pressure in case of downgrades both of the parent and of CEB's own VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default. The subordinated debt ratings of HCFB, RSB and TCS are notched once off their VRs (and hence Long-term IDRs) in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments. Any changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs would be likely impact the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. Debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in the proportion of retail deposits in the banks' liabilities, resulting in greater subordination of bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRF) The '5' Support Ratings of HCFB, RSB, TCS and CBRC reflect Fitch's view that support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect the fact that support from the Russian authorities, although possible given the banks' increased deposit franchises, is not factored into the ratings due to the banks' still small size and lack of overall systemic importance. CEB's '3' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that CEBN would have a very high propensity to support CEB if needed, given CEB's importance to the group (accounting for 25% of assets and 50% of net income in 2012), the high level of integration within the group and high reputational risk for CEBN should it allow CEB to default. At the same time, the one-notch difference between CEBN and CEB reflects the cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, and moderate uncertainty as to the propensity of support in case of extreme stress. The rating actions are as follows: HCFB Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlooks Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+' CEB Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating: affirmed 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability rating: affirmed at 'bb-'' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus) Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B+' TCS Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlooks Stable National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'A(rus)' from 'BBB+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'A(rus)' from 'BBB+(rus)' Subordinated debt: assigned at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' RSB: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' CBRC: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4', Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)' Contacts: Primary Analyst (HCFB, CEB, TCS, RSB) Dmitri Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Primary Analyst Evgeny Konovalov (CBRC) Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Alexander Danilov (HCFB, CEB, TCS, RSB) Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Secondary Analyst (CBRC) Dmitri Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 5576 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 