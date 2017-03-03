(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has concluded its
periodic review of
three large Austrian banks, upgrading the Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) of Erste Group Bank (to
A-/Stable/a- from
BBB+/Stable/bbb+) and Volksbanken-Verbund (to BBB-/Positive/bbb-
from
BB+/Positive/bb+) and affirming the ratings of UniCredit Bank
Austria at
'BBB+'/Negative/'bbb+'.
The rating actions reflect primarily the strengthening of the
banks' risk
profiles, driven by considerable restructuring progress achieved
until end-2016
amid a benign economic environment in Austria.
The upgrade of Erste's ratings reflects the bank's active
balance sheet clean-up
at its weaker central and eastern European (CEE) operations. We
expect that the
improved economic prospects across most of the bank's core EU
CEE markets and
the recovering performance of the bank's Romanian and Hungarian
operations will
result in higher and more balanced profit generation as profit
contributions
from the strong Czech and Slovakian units and lower-margin
domestic operations
should remain broadly stable.
Volksbanken-Verbund's upgrade is driven by greatly reduced
execution risk due to
the group's well-executed and largely-completed restructuring
programme. The
resulting more robust risk infrastructure and more coherent
management practices
strengthen the group's risk profile and business model. We
expect the
streamlined group structure to enable a gradual improvement of
revenue
generation and cost efficiency in the medium term.
The affirmation of Bank Austria's ratings reflects the bank's
considerably
reduced risk appetite and much improved asset quality following
the transfer of
the CEE business to parent bank UniCredit S.p.A.
(BBB+/Negative/bbb+) in 4Q16.
The Negative Outlook mirrors that of UniCredit as we expect that
capital will
become increasingly fungible within the UniCredit group. This
could constrain
Bank Austria's financial flexibility as the bank works to
realign its business
model.
For the overall Austrian banking sector, we expect earnings to
broadly stabilise
in 2017 as restructuring costs have largely been provisioned for
and impairment
charges are likely to remain close to their cyclical lows. In
light of the
recurring margin pressure in the saturated and highly
competitive Austrian
market, cost control and pricing discipline are key to
mitigating earnings
erosion from a low interest rate environment in the medium term.
While the
sector is generally increasing its focus on addressing its high
fixed costs in
its home market, the sector could benefit from pricing
discipline and reduction
of over-capacity.
We expect that Erste's and Bank Austria's capitalisation will no
longer improve
significantly as the banks have reached their target
capitalisation, and we
expect that rising dividend payouts should mark the end of
several years of
focus on profit retention driven by profit pressure in CEE and
increasing
regulatory requirements. However, internal capital generation
will remain a key
focus at Volksbanken-Verbund in light of its commitment to
accelerating the
repayment of the capital injected by the Austrian government in
2009. The solid
and resilient funding profiles of the three banks continue to
benefit from their
established domestic deposit franchises.
The rating actions commentaries published today on the three
banks are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Patrick Rioual
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 4650
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Krista Davies
Director
+44203 530 1579
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
2017 Outlook: Austrian Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001