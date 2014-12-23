(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of National Bank of Egypt SAE (NBE) and
Egypt-based
Commercial International Bank (CIB) to 'B' from 'B-' with Stable
Outlook.
At the same time, we have upgraded NBE's Viability Rating (VR)
to 'b' from 'b-'
and affirmed CIB's VR at 'b'. We have also upgraded NBE's and
CIB's Support
Ratings to '4' from '5' and revised the Support Rating Floors
(SRF) to 'B' from
'B-'. NBE's National Long-term Rating has been upgraded to
'AA(egy)' from
'AA-(egy)'.
We have affirmed Credit Agricole Egypt's (CAE) Support Rating at
'4' and its
National Long- and Short-term Ratings at 'AA+(egy)' and
'F1+(egy)',
respectively.
The Long-term IDR of National Bank of Egypt (UK) Ltd (NBEUK), a
wholly-owned
subsidiary of NBE, has been upgraded to 'B' from 'B-' with
Stable Outlook. At
the same time, its Support Rating has been upgraded to '4' from
'5'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions reflect Fitch's upgrade of Egypt's sovereign
rating to 'B'
from 'B-' (see 'Fitch Upgrades Egypt to 'B'; Outlook Stable',
dated 19 December
2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
Due to NBE's and CIB's almost exclusively domestic focus as well
as their
significant credit exposure to Egyptian sovereign debt we
believe the
correlation between bank risk and sovereign risk to be strong,
underpinning the
upgrade of NBE's VR, the upgrade of NBE's and CIB's Support
Ratings and the
revision of their SRFs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs
NBE's and CIB's Long-term IDRs are driven by their respective
VRs.
The upgrade of NBE's VR to 'b' is primarily based on the
following drivers:
- NBE's significant exposure to Egyptian sovereign debt (47% at
end-2013) and to
a lesser extent, its sizeable lending exposure to public sector
companies means
that the credit quality of a large part of its balance sheet has
improved
following the sovereign upgrade.
- Similarly, NBE's funding profile benefits to some extent from
its affiliation
with the Egyptian government (government and public sector
deposits accounted
for 12% of total deposits at end-2013).
- The upgrade of Egypt's sovereign ratings also indicates that
the likelihood of
a further significant deterioration in Egypt's operating
environment has
decreased, which should lower the risk of outsized
credit-related losses.
Following the sovereign upgrade, CIB's VR is at the same level
as the sovereign
rating. While CIB's financial metrics are stronger and less
volatile than those
of its peers, its exposure to sovereign debt has increased in
recent years,
amounting to around 46% of total assets at end-3Q14. In our
view, this increases
the correlation between sovereign and bank risk, which means it
is no longer
appropriate to rate CIB's VR above the Egyptian sovereign rating
(see 'Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December
2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
NBE's and CIB's VRs also share the following rating drivers:
-Significant lending concentration, with the 20 largest customer
exposures
accounting for 45% (NBE) and 32% (CIB) of total loans at
end-2013.
-Acceptable asset quality with solid coverage ratios. However,
in our view,
asset quality is still vulnerable to the banks' significant
lending
concentration and economic volatility.
-Adequate and broadly stable profitability despite limited
lending opportunities
in the domestic market. Nonetheless, earnings are to a large
degree dependent on
the banks' large sovereign debt positions and are affected by
changes in
government bond yields.
-Adequate structural liquidity profiles with low loans/deposits
ratios, strong
buffers of liquid assets (almost exclusively Egyptian sovereign
debt) and
adequate access to foreign currency (largely US dollar)
liquidity.
-Reported capital ratios are just acceptable for NBE (Fitch core
capital ratio
of 11.2% at end-1H14) and adequate for CIB at 17.2%. However, in
line with local
regulation, domestic sovereign debt is 0% risk-weighted, which
in our view does
not reflect the significant credit risk from the banks'
sovereign debt
positions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
NBE's and CIB's VRs and IDRs are primarily sensitive to changes
in the operating
environment, notably asset quality trends, as well as changes in
Egypt's
sovereign rating.
For both banks, a combination of reduced lending concentration
risks, reduced
direct sovereign debt exposure and improvements in Egypt's
sovereign rating
could lead to an upgrade of their VRs and, consequently, their
IDRs.
Conversely, worsening asset quality, for instance from a large
corporate
default, ultimately affecting capitalisation or a sovereign
downgrade could lead
to a downgrade of the VRs.
In addition, CIB's VR could be upgraded - and consequently be
rated above the
sovereign - as a result of lower direct sovereign debt exposure.
As a private
sector bank, we consider CIB has greater flexibility to adjust
its risk profile
to changes in the operating environment, for instance by
prioritising loan book
growth at the expense of sovereign debt investments should the
domestic
operating environment further improve.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The upgrade of NBE's and CIB's Support Ratings to '4' from '5'
and revision of
the SRFs to 'B' from 'B-' reflects the improved ability of the
Egyptian
authorities to provide support as reflected in the sovereign
rating. Both SRFs
are equalised with the Egyptian sovereign rating.
While we believe the Egyptian state has a strong propensity to
support NBE and
CIB if required, its ability to do so is constrained by the
state's still weak
credit profile.
NBE is wholly owned by the Egyptian government. It is Egypt's
largest bank by
assets, with a dominant domestic franchise, especially in
customer deposits. It
is also Egypt's biggest primary dealer in government debt. At
end-2013, its
market share of domestic lending and deposits was 21% and 26%,
respectively.
CIB is a listed bank with a diversified shareholder base. It is
the leading
domestic private sector bank with lending and deposit market
shares of 8% each
at end-2013.
CAE's Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that Credit
Agricole (A/Stable)
has a high propensity to support its Egyptian subsidiary.
However, the
likelihood of support is constrained by Egypt's sovereign rating
and Credit
Agricole's support propensity could change in the event of a
severe
deterioration in the Egyptian operating environment, which Fitch
does not
expect. CAE is about 60%-owned by Credit Agricole and is part of
Credit
Agricole's presence and strategy in the Middle East and North
Africa.
The Stable Outlook on NBE's and CIB's IDRs reflects that on
Egypt's sovereign
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs
NBE's and CIB's Support Ratings are primarily sensitive to a
change in Egypt's
ability to provide support as reflected in the sovereign rating,
as Fitch
considers the sovereign's willingness to support domestic banks
is, and will
remain, strong.
CAE's Support Rating is primarily sensitive to any change in
Credit Agricole's
propensity to provide support. Given CAE's small size compared
with Credit
Agricole (CAE accounted for 0.2% of group assets at end-1H14) as
well as Credit
Agricole's solid investment grade rating, the parent's ability
to support is
unquestionable and therefore not a primary rating sensitivity.
Credit Agricole's
willingness to provide support could be sensitive to a severe
deterioration in
Egypt's operating environment, although we do not consider this
to be likely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
NBE's, CIB's and CAE's National Ratings reflect their relative
ranking in the
market for local currency risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the
relative ranking
of the banks. The Outlooks on the National Ratings are Stable,
reflecting
Fitch's expectation that the relative ranking of the three banks
will remain
stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY IDRs and
SR
NBEUK's IDRs are in line with its parent's IDRs. They reflect
Fitch's view that
there is a limited probability of support from the Egyptian
state via NBE. The
upgrade of NBEUK's Support Rating to '4' reflects the improved
ability of NBE to
provide support as reflected in its improved VR.
Given that virtually all of NBE UK's funding and its main
business are dependent
on its connection to Egypt and Egyptian institutions
(specifically government
institutions), through NBE, and that NBEUK's strategy
capitalises on NBE's
franchise, Fitch has not assigned a VR to NBEUK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY IDRs
and SR
NBEUK's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same factors as
NBE's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBE
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating upgraded to 'AA(egy)' from 'AA-(egy)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-'
Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
NBEUK
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'
CIB
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-'
CAE
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Christian Kuendig (NBE, CIB, CAE)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Laila Sadek (NBEUK)
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.